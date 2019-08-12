Teranga Gold: Another Solid Quarter, But Gold Hedging Puts Results In The Red

I still think the acquisition of Massawa could be the most important development for the company.

Construction of Wahgnion is complete and first gold pour is just around the corner.

Introduction

The Sabodala gold mine of Teranga Gold (OTCQX:OTCQX:TGCDF) produced a total of 63,436 ounces in Q2 2019. This is just 3% below Q2 2018, which was best quarter in the mine’s history. However, total cost of sales per ounce sold increased by 12%, mainly due to higher non-cash inventory movements and higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

Teranga posted another quarterly loss, this time ironically due to the high gold price. The reason is that the company has hedged a large part of its production, and as the price of gold goes up, it has to recognize losses on those hedges. At current gold prices, realized gold losses on hedges yet to be settled amount to around $6 million.

Production in Q2 2019

Sabodala’s output in Q2 2019 was strong although material movement was negatively affected by the performance of its production drill fleet. Total ounces mined once again exceeded the reserves model estimations thanks to conservative resource modeling. Other notable changes compared to the Q22018 include the much lower grade mined and long haul costs:

In Q2 2018, Teranga was mining the final benches of the high-grade Gora pit. During Q2 1019, mining was focused on Golouma West, Sabodala Phase 4 and the narrow lower benches of Kerekounda:

I expect total tonnes mined at Sabodala to pick up in the second half of 2019.

The reason for the much lower long haul costs during Q2 2019 was the completion of mining activities at the Gora satellite deposit.

Looking at operating margins, EBITDA decreased by 14% to $31.6 million while the operating cash flow was almost unchanged at $19.3 million.

Production at Sabodala is currently running at about 60% of production guidance and below the lower end on cash costs. However, Teranga seems reluctant to improve its 2019 production guidance as we’re in the middle of the rainy season, which is a dangerous time for mining companies in West Africa.

Wahgnion progress

Construction of Teranga's second gold mine is pretty much complete with first gold pour scheduled for Q3 and production ramp-up planned for throughout Q4. The company already has done the mill installation test and is getting close to the wet ore, and there’s a stockpile of around 200,000 tonnes.

Guidance for production at Wahgnion in 2019 is currently at 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of gold, which is above the 18,000-ounce estimate outlined in the October 2018 technical report. So far, Teranga has spent $207 million on construction for Wahgnion out of a total construction budget of about $250 million. There’s still about a third left of the contingency remaining, which is equal to around $8 million. As of the end of March, Teranga had around $15 million of contingency left.

The hedges that ate the profit

In 2017, Teranga decided to enter a hedge program in order to provide greater cash flow certainty during the construction of Wahgnion. However, with the soaring price of gold during Q2 2019, Teranga recorded a $7.3 million loss from these derivative instruments, which together with non-cash fair value changes pushed it into the red. The adjusted net profit for the quarter was $2.9 million.

The company already has made some changes to its hedging program to capture gains from the high price of gold. It decided to roll over 51,000 ounces of existing forward sales contracts at $1,330 per ounce to the first half of 2020 and it also entered into zero cost collars for a total of 67,100 ounces for the second half of 2019 at an average price range of between $1,380 and $1,465 per ounce.

Conclusion

Teranga Gold had another strong quarter, but it posted a loss due to the structure of its hedging program. The 2019 production and cost guidance look somewhat conservative at the moment and I expect the company to improve it at the end of Q3 if all goes well during the rainy season.

Construction at Wahgnion is complete and there seem to be no issues with commissioning. The project should enter commercial production ahead of schedule, which is rare in the mining industry.

The addition of Wahgnion to Teranga’s stable will lower its all-in sustaining costs and double its annual free cash flow. It also will improve its risk profile as Teranga will have a multi-mine operation.

Teranga's share price has almost doubled since May 2019 and while the company still seems cheap compared to a lot of gold majors, there are several intermediate gold producers which look more undervalued. Some names that come to mind include Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) and Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF).

I think that a great catalyst for Teranga could be the purchase of the Massawa gold project nearby Sabodala as it would make the latter a tier one project. I've covered this potential acquisition here.

