Schlumberger: It's Make Or Break

Covering Schlumberger (SLB) is one of my favorite things to do as the company is one of the world's largest providers of oil drilling and production support services and equipment. The company reveals a lot of valuable insights every quarter, which helps to get a better understanding of the (international) oil market and the direction of oil related stock prices. Most recent quarterly data and comments are sending mixed signals as the company is experiencing an international upswing while US shale enters a very difficult stage. All things considered, Schlumberger's stock price is close to breaking down and more pain could be ahead before things get better.

Source: Schlumberger

The Situation Is Getting Slightly Better

Yes, the situation is getting slightly better for Schlumberger. Unfortunately, investors are not benefiting as the stock is on the edge of a breakdown. The stock is about to break below key support after reaching 2009 bottom prices in the first weeks of this year. Nothing so far has supported the stock. Higher oil prices, strong historical capex investments in US shale, and the most recent indication that international capex is starting to rebound.

Source: TradingView

In this article, I will discuss Schlumberger's situation based on its most recent second quarter data, comments, and data from external sources.

Starting with what I consider to be one of the most important numbers (sales), there is some good news as we are witnessing one of the most important secular trends for oil equipment and services providers.

Schlumberger's top line ended the quarter at $8.27 billion, which is roughly $150 million above consensus expectations but the third consecutive quarter with 0% year-on-year sales growth after seven consecutive quarters of strong sales growth.

Source: Schlumberger Q2/2019 Earnings Release

The blue box I added to the table above sums up what we are currently dealing with. On a sequential basis, both North America and International sales continue to do well. However, on a year-on-year basis, we continue to witness a significant divergence as North American sales are down 11% while international sales are up 8%.

Schlumberger's CEO Paal Kibsgaard, who was replaced by Olivier Le Peuch on August 1st, mentioned a broad upturn in E&P investment and activity on a global scale.

The normalization in global E&P spend the company anticipated as international investment increases was and still is a response to the accelerating decline in mature production base. In the US, land investment volumes declined due to E&P operator cash flow constraints.

That's the short version, which essentially means that international E&P capex growth is returning because of neglected investments since the oil peak of 2014. In the US, we are seeing the exact opposite as companies are increasingly focusing on cash flow enhancement instead of production growth.

Interestingly enough, US offshore revenue was higher as stronger exploration-led activity driven by Schlumberger's WesternGeco seismic license sales was outperforming the usually better performing onshore activities.

Another significant piece of information is the company's macro outlook. Schlumberger expects oil market sentiment to be balanced. Although the 2019 oil demand forecast has been reduced slightly as a result of trade war fears and geopolitical tensions, Schlumberger does not anticipate a structural oil demand change on the mid-term.

From a supply perspective, US share will be the only near- to mid-term source of global production growth, although this will be at a slower growth rate as I already mentioned as a result of a shift from production growth to cash flow. This, in addition to OPEC's decision to extend production cuts through Q1 of 2020, is likely going to keep oil prices bound around current levels.

Source: TradingView

Before I move any further, let me show you some more evidence of the current oil situation in the US. The data I am going to use comes from the quarterly Dallas Federal Reserve energy survey which monitors the situation and outlook from major US oil companies.

What we see is that business activity levels have gone into contraction for the first time since the 2016 oil recovery which confirms Schlumberger's comments.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey

The comments below are from exploration and production companies. I just highlighted a few comments with regards to production and cash flow. There are many more comments in case you are interested.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey

With that said, Schlumberger itself is quite satisfied as increasing international market investments and slower US production growth offer growth opportunities thanks to the company's global presence and top-tier product portfolio.

The increasing international market investment and a reduction in North America land capex represent a positive market shift for Schlumberger and the welcome return of a very familiar opportunity set. With our unmatched global strength, our modernized execution platform, and our expanded technology portfolio now ready for broad digital implementation, we are well positioned to generate superior earnings growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow in the emerging international upcycle.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that the company desperately needs international growth to improve. At this point, international growth is only up because of neglected historical capex while North America is starting to slow. That's only the beginning of a bull case and not an advanced stage that benefits strong sales growth. And sales growth is exactly what Schlumberger needs as operating income has started to slow, as you can see below.

That's why the stock is on the verge of breaking down instead of starting a new recovery. The current situation of further slowing global economic growth is putting pressure on future demand expectations and could continue to shift the oil market balance as supply might continue to outperform if growth does not rebound soon.

Schlumberger itself is trading at 17.5x next year's earnings, which seems to be a fair price, given the low expectations. Moreover, the company continues to have a strong liquidity position with a current ratio of 1.60 and a good financial position thanks to a debt/equity ratio of less than 0.50.

Nonetheless, buying this stock with a 5.8% dividend yield makes only sense once global markets have started to calm down a bit. We are currently witnessing way too much risk from a slowing global economy and a weak oil price to start buying a weak international capex recovery. I also don't want to hold any shares in case this stock starts to break down indeed.

Source: FINVIZ

I sold a lot of oil shares and continue to hold a large cash position. The time to buy will come, but unfortunately, we will have to wait a bit longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.