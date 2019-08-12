Teva: Maximum Pessimism

Opioid-related lawsuits is a significant threat for Teva, but it can be overcome.

Investment Thesis

Teva's (TEVA) share price continues to fall. Investors are fearful of getting involved with the company, with significant and uncertain lawsuits and huge debt load.

No matter how cheap the company becomes, investors are passionately shying away.

Share Price Continues To Rapidly Sell Off

If, at any point, during the past twelve months, investors were vaguely uninterested and apathetic towards Teva, today, the message could not be clearer: it's one of panic.

To be fair, the market was not wrong on Teva. Teva has had a myriad of issues hitting its recent performance. From losing its blockbuster drug, Copaxone, sooner than expected, to price-fixing scandals.

On price-fixing allegations, most investors believe this to be a minor trouble in the grand scheme of this.

What is ultimately forcing shareholders pain and causing them to sell their shares at a huge discount is the uncertainty revolving around the scale of the fines from its opioid crisis.

The trouble is that nobody knows just how big this fine could be. Furthermore, the issue is not only affecting Teva. It is affecting the whole sector. Right away, given the complexity of these lawsuits, it is likely to be a drawn-out affair.

The highest figure investors are likely to have seen appears to be the $4 billion from UBS analyst Navin Jacob who extrapolated the $85 million settlement from Oklahoma to all 50 states.

So, the issue I wish to press on readers is that, while nobody has any certainty over just how much the total settlement will amount to, we do know that the figure is likely to have an upper limit of approximately $4 billion.

Next, these opioid lawsuits are the worst of the recent bad news. Sell-side analysts following the share price lower have been putting out ever-lower share price targets, but with no new justification, apart from rehashing old news. There are no other meaningful skeletons in Teva's closest. No new news.

The Most Pressing Issue: Teva's Crippling Debt

The opioid crisis, in of itself, would present Teva with enough troubles. Further hampering Teva's operations is its never-ending debt load.

This, in my mind, presents a more challenging set of conditions for Teva. Nevertheless, this issue too, despite being challenging, I believe that with careful execution, Teva can overcome. As a reminder, Teva has net debt $25 billion, and it's leveraged by 5.72x.

Once more, Teva's debt is what I believe investors should be focused on. This is the fundamental key to Teva's investment success or failure.

Source: Slide 35

Highlighted inside the red boxes are Teva's 2021 and 2023 notes. CFO Mike McClellan (who is stepping down for family reasons) declares that Teva is looking at ways to refinance those stacks.

At present, the plan is to refinance $2 billion to $3 billion in the coming years and later on, as Teva gets closer to 2023 a further $1 billion to $2 billion.

Given the consistent negative press hitting Teva every day over the past 90 days, it is unsurprising that Teva's bonds are trading with huge spreads. This implies that credit markets are substantially closed to Teva. Furthermore, McClellan describes the situation as 'very tense'.

CEO Kare Schultz plan is to bring down Teva's debt load over-time through a combination of product mix and improved marketing efficiencies, consistently pronouncing that Teva has no intention to raise equity.

Long-Term Targets For Teva

Schultz is unwavering in his highlighting Teva's turnaround opportunity. His ambition for 2018-2019 had been to bring down Teva's spend base by $3 billion by Q4 2019. So far, he has achieved $2.7 billion of this target.

Long term, Schultz contends that Teva's opportunity is being driven by two key drivers: 27% operating income margins and more than 80% cash-to-earnings conversion. These two are expected to work together to bring down Teva's debt load to less than 3x leverage.

Teva's Track Record

In the past, Teva was capable of significantly higher operating margins.

Schultz admits that Teva's present operating margins are not satisfactory, and that Teva's path from 23.3% operating margin to approximately 27% will not be easy.

Moreover, Teva is realistically only likely to achieve 50 basis to 100 basis improvement points per year. However, as it stands right now, Teva has been left for dead. Investors are not giving any weight whatsoever to Teva's long-term objective.

Consistent Guidance; 2019 Earnings Trough

During 2018, Teva guidance had substantially changed in nearly every quarter.

Now, with Schultz heading the company, Teva has consistently reaffirmed its 2019 outlook.

No matter how volatile the share price has been during 2019, investors are able to look to Teva's full-year 2019 $17.2 billion of revenue and midpoint $1.8 billion of free cash flow.

Also, Schultz resolutely asserts every earnings call, that from an earnings per share perspective, 2019 is bad as it's going to get. Teva's top line might not increase much if any, in 2020. But Teva's bottom line is pointed towards an improvement. How much? Does it matter? At present, investors are evidently giving no weight to Teva's $2.32 midpoint EPS guidance.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Teva's Chairman Sol Barer put down $2 million to buy up shares in Teva at approximately $9.60, bringing his total ownership up to 220,442 shares. Teva's Chairman is one of the top people with most visibility into Teva's operations and Teva's underlying ability to execute against its Schultz long-term strategy.

Looking at the fact that trades for less than 4x earnings, and it has a realistic path towards growing its bottom line EPS, I believe that there is an EPS growth story which investors are giving absolutely no weight to Teva.

The Bottom Line

Arguably, one of my most challenging investments in 2019. A great deal of fortitude is required from any Teva shareholder. But just like Barer, I'm quite happy to be invested in Teva, despite all headwinds facing its business.

As soon Teva gets some clarify on its opioid lawsuits, creditors might look more favorably on Teva's consistently strong cash flows and be willing to reprice Teva's bonds north of where they currently find themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.