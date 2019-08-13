Avalara Is Breaking Out To New Highs

Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) is a trailblazer in cloud-based tax compliance solutions and automating the process of determining, collecting, preparing and filing tax returns. The company has a very ambitious vision, and that is "to be part of every transaction in the world."

(Source: Avalara)

Avalara is a SaaS stock that I would love to own. It operates in a large market, and they have limited competition. Recent legislative changes have benefited Avalara tremendously, and the company is experiencing a surge in revenue growth.

But Avalara stock has a lofty valuation, and the company also doesn't quite meet the Rule of 40. I believe it is prudent to wait a few months to see if there is any improvement in fundamentals, and of course, investors should wait for a pullback in the stock price. For now, I am giving Avalara a neutral rating, but also putting it on my watch list.

Overview

Sellers have to navigate through convoluted and ever-changing transaction tax legislation at the local, regional, state and national levels, both in the United States and Internationally. The tax rules are generally inconsistent and non-intuitive. Avalara is uniquely positioned to provide vendor compliance solutions with the Avalara Compliance Cloud.

The Avalara Compliance Cloud enables customers to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance, process transactions in real-time, produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations, and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs."

(Source: Avalara)

South Dakota Versus Wayfair

In 2018, the Supreme Court determined that e-commerce companies are required to collect state sales tax. Since that ruling, Avalara revenue growth has increased substantially, with the most recent quarter experiencing 42% YoY growth.

Growth Initiatives

93% of Avalara's revenue is generated in North America, and the company is starting to spread its wings into Europe, South America, and Asia.

Avalara is not shy when it comes to making acquisitions. Since the company was founded in 1999, the company has acquired 19 companies. Since 2014:

Since 2014 we have acquired fuel excise tax, lodging tax, communications tax, portions of European VAT, and Brazilian tax solutions. In 2018, we acquired technology assets to facilitate cross border transactions (e.g. tariffs and duties). We intend to continue pursuing opportunities to broaden our suite of solutions and international presence and integrating new content and solutions. In January 2019, we acquired the operating assets of Compli, Inc., a provider of compliance services and technology to producers, distributors, and importers of alcoholic beverages in the United States. In February 2019, we acquired intellectual property and other assets of Indix Corporation, an artificial intelligence company providing comprehensive product descriptions for more than one billion products sold and shipped worldwide."

More recently, Avalara has enhanced its excise tax capabilities and introduced an item classification engine that facilitates the calculation of customs duty. According to Avalara:

Cross-border e-commerce is forecasted to exceed 1 trillion by 2020 and merchants of all sizes are expanding their global reach for customers through marketplace providers worldwide, further demonstrating our investment in addressing cross-border compliance. We recently announced our acquisition of Portway, a Canadian company that provides harmonized system classifications and outsource customs brokerage services for customers in Canada, the United States and Europe. Our technical teams have demonstrated the ability to classify and identify products against a wide range of industry standards including HS Codes, UPCs, SKUs and others. Using artificial intelligence techniques with access to more than a billion unique products, we are moving toward mapping products globally to tax classifications and identifiers automatically and with great accuracy. This data is critical to our product classification and furthers our mission to be part of every transaction in the world."

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Avalara is sitting above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Avalara is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

Avalara's revenue grew by 34.4% for the most recent twelve months, rising from less than 25% revenue growth nine months ago.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The rise in revenue growth is directly related to the Supreme Court ruling from the South Dakota versus Wayfair court case that ruled that online retailers are required to charge state sales taxes.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Avalara had a free cash flow margin of -1.4% for the most recent twelve-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Avalara

Avalara's YoY revenue growth was 34.4%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -1.4%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 34.4% - 1.4% = 33%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do in order to balance growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning excessive amounts of cash. Avalara is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Avalara, the SG&A expense is 88% of the total revenues. This means that Avalara is almost spending as much on SG&A as its revenue intake. Avalara is burning cash, but the question is whether it is excessive cash burn. In order to determine this, I use a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for all of the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The operating margin for my purposes is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The operating margin is negative and below where it should be for the expected forward revenue growth. This company either needs to improve revenue growth without increasing SG&A or needs to cut SG&A without impacting revenue growth. SG&A has been falling relative to sales over the last year, from 96% to 88%. However, in order to maintain high revenue growth, Avalara will need to make inroads into international markets, and based on history will do so by acquisitions. This will result in a continued high level of SG&A expenses.

It really comes down to estimated forward revenue growth which is quite conservative at 23%. In reality, it will likely be around 30-35%. This being said, forward guidance for most SaaS companies is quite conservative, and if Avalara growth is adjusted, then I would have to do the same for all stocks in the digital transformation universe. Avalara may gain a little bit, but will still likely be at a disadvantage compared to its peers.

Summary

Avalara provides cloud-based tax compliance and automation solutions for determining, collecting, preparing and filing tax returns. The company has a vision of being part of every transaction in the world. Since the Wayfair ruling, Avalara's future has been looking extremely bright. Process automation has put the company head-and-shoulders ahead of its competition. Additionally, the company has significant growth opportunities, including international expansion and cross-border e-commerce.

While there are many positive aspects surrounding this company, there are also some negatives. Avalara fails the Rule of 40 and needs to improve free cash flow, SG&A expenses or revenue growth. It is possible that the new tax laws may help in this regard but it is too soon to tell. The stock price is also overvalued. Assuming that the fundamentals improve, investors should still wait for a pullback in the stock price before going long. At present, I am giving Avalara a neutral rating, but this stock is definitely on my watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.