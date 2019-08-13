Apartment REITs: Roaring Rents

The 2010s will be remembered as a decade of historic underbuilding. Despite a US population nearly double the size of the 1960s, we produced 30% fewer housing units this decade.

If you thought the rent was “too damn high” already, wait until your next renewal letter. Apartment rent growth reaccelerated last quarter to the highest rate since 2016.

REIT Rankings: Apartments

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the commercial and residential real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Apartment REIT Sector Overview

Within the Hoya Capital Apartment REIT Index, we track the eleven largest apartment REITs, which account for roughly $130 billion in market value and more than 500,000 total housing units: Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB), Essex Property (ESS), Mid-America Apartment (MAA), UDR, Inc. (UDR), Camden Property (CPT), Apartment Investment and Management (AIV), Independence Realty (IRT), NexPoint Residential (NXRT), Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET), and Preferred Apartment (APTS). Apartment REITs comprise roughly 15% of the broad-based REIT ETFs (IYR and VNQ).

The $3-5 trillion US multifamily apartment market is highly fragmented, with REITs owning roughly 500,000 of the estimated 25 million multifamily rental units across the US, which is roughly 2% of the existing rental apartment stock. Multifamily rentals comprise roughly 15% of the total housing stock in the US - in aggregate valued at $30 trillion - but have accounted for a greater share of new home construction activity in the post-recession period amid the "renter nation" trend of lower homeownership rates. While apartment construction has been relatively elevated over the last four years, overall home building activity has been historically depressed over the last decade. As we'll discuss in greater detail below, overregulation has been at the root of the growing housing shortage, which has led to persistent housing inflation, which we expect to linger throughout the next decade.

Apartment REITs comprise roughly 10% of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, which tracks the GDP-weighted performance of the US Housing Industry. Americans spend an estimated $1.3 trillion per year in direct and imputed rent, accounting for roughly 30% of the $3.5 trillion per year spent on an annual basis on housing, home construction, and housing-related services at the GDP level. Housing is the single-largest annual expenditure category for the average American at roughly 33% as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Because of the high percentage of housing assets held in the private markets, indexes weighted based on market capitalization like the S&P 500 (SPY) are significantly underweight the residential housing industry relative to their importance to overall spending at the GDP level.

Even more than other real estate sectors, apartment markets tend to exhibit commodity-like characteristics over time as rental fundamentals respond in a rather efficient and predictable way to supply and demand conditions, highlighted by the minimal differentials in operating performance exhibited by the seven major REITs, which we analyze in greater detail below. Over time, markets seeing well-above-trend rental growth experience a subsequent period of elevated new development, and vice-versa. On average, REITs tend to own more high-quality assets in major "job hub" cities, though several REITs focus more on suburban and more affordable assets.

Apartment REIT Fundamentals

Before this year, renters enjoyed a brief reprieve from rising rents over the prior two years as landlords competed to fill a record number of newly completed apartment units, particularly in the high-end luxury category. The relative "boom" in multifamily construction that began in 2014 continued into 2019, but deliveries appeared to have peaked for this cycle during the summer of 2018 at a TTM rate of roughly 365k units. Deliveries will likely hover around a range of 330k-350k through the end of 2020, which amounts to roughly 1.5% per year annual supply growth. Starts and permitting activity has pulled back since mid-2018, and as of April, multifamily starts have risen just 1.3% on a trailing twelve-month basis.

If you thought the rent was “too damn high” already, wait until your next renewal offer. Apartment rent growth reaccelerated last quarter to the highest rate since March 2016. A “perfect storm” of factors - rising wages, solid job growth, elevated mortgage rates last year, and lack of total housing supply - has rejuvenated the residential rental markets, even as multifamily supply growth remains relatively elevated. The Zillow ZRI Rent Index shows that rent growth in both the single-family and multifamily category jumped to the highest rate since 2016 despite moderating home price appreciation.

It’s a good time to be a landlord yet again. As we've been forecasting since late 2018, the apartment REITs have delivered impressive performance through the first half of 2019. Same-store operating metrics were stellar across the board as occupancy remained at record-highs, turnover at record-lows, and rent growth accelerating to the best rate of growth since 2016. Leasing metrics - arguably the most important of the statistics reported - were better-than-expected, with blended lease rates seeing a 3.8% bump, a roughly 70 basis point improvement over the same period in 2018.

Most notably, after dipping into negative territory last year, rent growth on new leases was up a solid 3.1% in 2Q19. All seven major apartment REITs raised 2019 same-store net operating income and FFO guidance in the second quarter. As rent growth is a forward indicator of same-store revenue growth, we expect a further reacceleration in same-store revenues throughout 2019 and into next year and think that the 3.1% average full-year revenue guidance may still be too conservative.

Expense growth outpaced revenue growth in 2018 but has shown significant improvement in the first half of 2019, helping to power same-store NOI growth to the best level in roughly three years. A relatively benign season of extreme weather and lower utility costs helped to offset the continued rise in property taxes - the largest single expense item for apartment REITs. Property taxes continue to be a chief concern among investors, particularly in the wake of tax reform, which shifted more tax burden onto homeowners in high-tax coastal markets, which could eventually be shifted back onto renters. Ever-lower turnover rates continue to be an unexpected but much-welcomed tailwind which has kept expense growth in check.

Looking at the sector on a more granular level, as we get later into the current economic cycle, the variance in fundamentals between markets has become less pronounced, as there has been a convergence towards supply/demand equilibrium. Interestingly, markets with higher concentrations of REIT ownership have generally underperformed over the last few years, as these higher-end markets have generally seen higher levels of supply growth relative to the national average. The top-6 REIT markets by asset value are San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

As noted above, many of these REIT-heavy markets have seen above-average rent growth following a more pronounced dip last year. The convergence in fundamentals is seen through the apartment REIT performance, with each of the seven major REITs displaying remarkably consistent operating metrics despite having portfolios in different regions and different rental price points. All seven REITs are projecting same-store revenue growth within a 70-basis point spread of 3.0-3.7%. Same-store NOI projections for full-year 2019 are also in a relatively tight spread between 3.0% and 5.0%.

Really getting into the weeds, we note the rent growth of the top-60 markets according to the Zillow ZRI Index below. Worchester, MA and Las Vegas, NV recorded the highest rent growth in June 2019 at 8.5%. Just three markets - Houston, TX, Baltimore, MD, and Albuquerque NM recorded negative year-over-year rent growth in June 2019.

Capital Markets and External Growth

As we've been discussing since the start of the year, the "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 - through the positive impact on REIT's cost of capital - has allowed REITs to get back to doing what they do best: external growth. We projected that apartment REITs would become net buyers in 2019 as the early effects of the REIT resurgence pushed equity valuations into territory more favorable for external growth. Currently, apartment REITs trade at a slight 5-10% NAV premium, which has begun to grease the wheels for acquisition-fueled external growth. In the first quarter, apartment REITs became net buyers for the first time since early 2018 and the sector was again net buyers in the second quarter.

Somewhat counterintuitively, elevated equity valuations (particularly in relation to private market valuations) can be beneficial for REITs, which can utilize this valuable equity as "currency" to accretively acquire new assets. Acquisitions have historically accounted for a sizable percentage of total FFO growth per share across the REIT sector. In part because of the improved cost of capital conditions, all seven REITs boosted their full-year Core FFO guidance in the second quarter, which is expected to grow 4.4% in 2019, up from 3.8% last year.

Development yields are an important indicator of future new supply, and low yields should be expected to prevent marginal projects from breaking ground. Higher construction costs, moderating asset price appreciation, and moderating fundamentals made new incremental development less attractive over the past several years, but many developers continue to see positive value-creation spreads. As of the end of last quarter, AvalonBay Communities still sees roughly 6.1% stabilized yields, compared to capitalization rates around 4.6%. This 150 bps spread compares to the 300 bps+ spreads in 2014-2015.

On the topic of development yields and the profit (or lack thereof) to be made by home building (a topic we discussed in our update on the homebuilder sector), we note that overregulation at the local, state and national-level is at the root of the housing shortage. The cost and time to get a new housing development through the entitlement and permitting process have significantly increased over the past two decades, partially as a result of Not In My Backyard-ism (NIMBYism), which unsurprisingly corresponds to the significant rise in housing inflation during this time - manifesting in higher rents and home values. As a share of total spending, housing costs have risen from roughly 25% in the 1980s to more than 33% in 2017. In response to rising rents, there’s a risk that political popular but economically irrational “solutions” like rent control will hurt landlords and renters alike. Ultimately, the solution to the mounting housing shortage is, in theory, rather simple: build more supply. The reality is, of course, is more challenging as the interests of existing residents clash with developers.

The Bull and Bear Thesis for Apartment REITs

Demand for apartment units is a function of four primary factors: household formations, job growth, income growth, and the propensity to rent versus own. Despite a global economic slowdown, the US labor markets have remained resilient over the past quarter. Wage growth has accelerated from a peak of around 2% in 2016 to more than 3% over the past two years and real wage growth has been even more impressive. The strong jobs market powered the best year for household formations in a generation in 2018. Once thought to be a "new normal" of lower labor force participation, the strong US economy has pulled workers from off of the sidelines and into the housing markets.

This acceleration in household formations, a phenomenon that we expect to continue into the 2020s given the demographic wave of millennials entering their late-20s and early 30s, has come at a time of significant undersupply in the housing markets. Meanwhile, elevated student loan debt burdens, the effects of tax reform on reducing the incentives of homeownership, and a "rent-by choice" lifestyle preference have made this demographic more likely to rent apartments further along into their family and career paths. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bullish on apartment REITs.

While demand growth has more than offset supply growth over the last half-decade, those trends could flip soon if supply growth remains elevated. While demographic trends have been very favorable over the last decade, they will become a headwind by the end of the next decade. A generation that we dub the "Rocket Power generation" or the "Bush 1 Babies" - those born between 1989 and 1993 - is the largest 5-year age cohort in the United States. This abnormally large age cohort, the oldest of which are now entering their 30s, is likely to transition towards the single-family markets with greater frequency over the decade. Below, we discuss the five reasons that investors are bearish on apartment REITs.

Apartment REIT Stock Performance

After producing sector-leading returns in 2014 and 2015, apartment REITs underperformed the REIT average in 2016 and 2017 amid lingering concerns regarding oversupply and moderating fundamentals but returned to their winning ways in 2018, producing a total return of 4%. Since the dawn of the Modern REIT Era began in 1994, apartment REITs have produced an average annual total return of 12.5% per year, compared to the 11.5% return on the REIT index through the end of 2018.

After outperforming the broad REIT index by 8% last year, apartment REITs have again led the gains in the REIT sector this year. Powered by the reacceleration in rent growth discussed above and cooling supply growth, Apartment REITs have climbed by more than 22% so far this year, slightly ahead of both the broad REIT average and the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, which has been led to the upside by the homebuilding and home furnishings sectors.

As rent growth has generally been strongest in the non-core and lower-cost markets, the REITs that focus primarily on these price-points have outperformed this year. Along with Mid-America, the small-cap REITs have generally been the best performers this year, reversing last year's underperformance, led by 30%+ gains from Independence, NexPoint, and Investors Realty Trust.

Valuation of Apartment REITs

Apartment REITs appear fairly valued across the three metrics that we track. The sector trades at a slight Free Cash Flow premium (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average, and after accounting for medium-term growth rates, apartment REITs trade roughly in line with the REIT average on the FCF/Growth metric, a metric similar to a PEG ratio. As discussed, apartment REITs now trade at a modest 5-10% NAV premium, which should help to fuel external growth this year following several years of challenging conditions.

Apartment REIT Dividend Yields

Based on dividend yield, apartment REITs rank in the middle of the sector, paying out an average yield of 2.9%. Apartment REITs pay out just around 70% of their available cash flow, towards the lower end of the REIT sector, giving these companies quite a bit of flexibility to take advantage of development opportunities or to increase distributions through higher dividends or share buybacks.

Three of the four small-cap REITs pay a dividend yield at or above 4% but also tend to pay a higher percentage of free cash flows towards the dividend and have significantly higher debt burdens than the seven larger apartments REITs. Interestingly, our research indicates REITs with lower dividend yields have outperformed higher-yielding REITs by 1-3% per year over the past 10- and 20-year periods, suggesting that lower-yielding REITs may be persistently undervalued perhaps due to the "yield-chasing" phenomenon that is particularly common among REIT investors.

Bottom Line: Roaring Rents

If you thought the rent was “too damn high” already, wait until your next renewal offer. Apartment rent growth reaccelerated last quarter to the highest rate since 2016. It’s a good time to be a landlord yet again. All seven major apartment REITs raised 2019 same-store net operating income and FFO guidance in the second quarter. Before 2019, renters actually enjoyed a brief reprieve from rising rents over the prior two years as landlords competed to fill a record number of newly completed high-end apartment units.

The 2010s will be remembered as a decade of historic underbuilding. Despite a US population nearly double the size of the 1960s, we produced 30% fewer housing units this decade. Overregulation is at the root of the housing shortage, and there’s a risk that politically popular but economically irrational “solutions” like rent control will hurt landlords and renters alike. Ultimately, the solution to the mounting housing shortage is, in theory, rather simple: build more housing. The rising regulatory burden faced by housing developers has unsurprisingly corresponded to the significant rise in housing inflation during this time - manifesting in higher rents and home values, a trend that we expect to persist well into the next decade.

