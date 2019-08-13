Dillard's: Still Not Interested In Riding The Roller Coaster

Looking to instill confidence in shareholders after a couple of tough quarters, Dillard's will report 2Q19 results in the next few days.

Department store chain Dillard's (DDS) will have another shot at convincing investors that it can perform better than it did earlier this year.

Later in the trading week ended August 16, the Arkansas-based company will likely report 2Q19 results. It hopes to please the Street with its most recent performance, following the stock's gut-wrenching "return to reality" unwind of 25% over the past four weeks alone - i.e. since David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital (GLRE) announced its long position in the stock.

Fighting the headwinds

In 2Q19, Dillard's challenges will begin with reigniting comparable sales that have been dwindling since mid-2018 (see chart below). This will not be an easy feat, however, considering weakness in the apparel business observed in the past couple of quarters, particularly in the crucial women's vertical. Across the industry, sales have been pressured by "cool and wet weather (particularly towards the end of the winter season), weak traffic at malls, the wrong promotions in stores and overall product missteps".

The task at hand will not be much easier on the margin side of the equation. Last quarter, gross margins fell off a cliff, dipping YOY by a whopping 135 bps vs. Macy's (M) less menacing 70-bp decline. I believe the key factor pressuring profitability will rear its ugly head once again: heavy discounting activity amid a tough competitive environment, increased threat from e-commerce players, and lower foot traffic at stores.

Once again, I expect to see bottom-line support take the form of contained SG&A. Last quarter, opex as a percentage of revenues dropped by 46 bps, including depreciation and rentals, which I estimate contributed with 19 cents worth of EPS uplift. With Dillard's physical footprint having shrunk last quarter by six store locations and nearly half a million square feet of retail space, I project that flat-to-slightly lower operating costs will play a role in partially offsetting the op margin headwinds.

No need to ride the roller coaster

Regarding DDS, I maintain my stance that the retailer's stock "is a bit too inconsistent to be taken seriously". While generally moving sideways if not down slightly, shares have behaved very erratically lately (hence my "roller coaster ride" metaphor), likely driven by speculative bets made by traders looking to make a quick buck on the stock's volatility.

Given the fragile state of the department store sub-segment and Dillard's uninspiring financial performance as of late, I don't believe DDS is an ideal play for long-term investors. It does not help that, despite expectations for EPS contraction over the next several years, DDS trades at the highest P/E within its peer group, more than two turns higher than Kohl's (KSS) 9.3x multiple and nearly twice as expensive as Macy's.

While I will remain attentive to Dillard's 2Q19 results and keep the Seeking Alpha community updated on my first impressions, I find it unlikely that I will be enticed to buy the company's stock anytime soon.

