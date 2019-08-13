Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth

This article has been written by Olivier Gelinas & Mike Heroux for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is known by pretty much everyone in the finance world. Whether they are doing business with them or simply looking at their quotes, investors have probably run into this large service offering. NDAQ is the home of approximately 4,000 listings, valued more than $14T. Those are indeed impressive numbers, but when looking at their own figures, the glow quickly fades away. Although now in their 6th year of dividend increases, these increases don’t make the yield go any higher than 1.85%. It seems like an average stock on paper, and that is exactly why the company is looking for quick growth.

Understanding the Business

NDAQ built a specialty in the finance industry by providing trading, clearing, marketplace technology as well as regulatory services, securities listings and information to investors and private companies. It is the “home” of many of the best dividend tech stocks too. Founded in 1971, the company restructured in early 2000s and now pursues its mission to bring together market integrity, insights, and economic progress. Their activities split into four main segments: Market Services (63%), Corporate Services (12%), Information Services (17%) and Market Technologies (6.5%).

All those services racked up revenues of $4.28B in 2018, with a noticeable increase in 2019’s first half. Their 4.1k employees are all hands-on deck to provide the best services there is in order to fuel this growth.

Source: Nasdaq Inc.’s 2018’s annual report

Growth Vectors

NDAQ benefits from their segmented businesses. They have the flexibility to focus on each of them separately, investing where they believe growth can be found. Their mixed approach between organic and non-organic growth also boosts their services offer. Last year, their Information Service segment benefited from the eVestment and Quandl’s acquisition, and their Market Technology from the Cinnober stake. NDAQ is still in the process of integrating those new services to their activities, which will boost upcoming revenues.

The idea is to acquire more data companies to offer a compelling data service. NDAQ isn’t doing anything different compared to other stock exchanges. It wants to become less dependable on trading volume. Sitting on a huge amount of data, packaging it into subscriptions is definitely a great way to not only diversify its income but show additional growth.

Along this extended service offering lays some handcrafted work, uniquely made for their clients’ benefits (read here, high-end services). Whether the economy is booming or contracting, NDAQ always has clients to respond to. In 2018 alone, their Listing Service stacked 18 market-listing exchanges, 186 IPOs, 43 OTC upgrades and 56 ETPs and other listings. The point is, their customers’ needs are always evolving, and NDAQ is evolving by their side, granting them an edge over competitors. Technology, as it was the case in the last few years, will always be a growth generator, if the business can keep their upper hand, that is.

Source: YCharts

Last Quarter in a Flash

On July 24th, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $1.22, a 3.4% increase over 2018’s same period.

Revenue of $623M, +1.30% YoY, missing consensus by $6.06M.

Dividend of $0.47/share, in line with their previous quarter.

President and CEO, Adena Friedman, commented on these figures:

“Our solid second quarter 2019 results serve as an encouraging data point as we execute against our strategy to maximize the ways we deliver to our customers both in our marketplace core, as well as through our expanding technology and analytics offering."

Dividend Growth Perspective

NDAQ is now in its 6th year of dividend increases, just now announcing their latest $0.47/share dividend. It is half-way to become a dividend achievers (10 year+). Although not the most impressive annual payout for a financial services company, it is considered reliable and sustainable, in my opinion.

Source: YCharts

On a dividend yield perspective, it could also be seen as an “average performer” compared to its peers. Non-bank financial services businesses offer an average yield of 1.65%, while NDAQ currently stands close to 2%. At least it follows an upward trend, following its share price.

Source: YCharts

Now looking at the payout ratio, the 40% level stands out from others in the industry. The average stands at 19.75%, while NDAQ seems to be able to keep their current payout. The 150% peek seen on the chart shows just how sensitive this metric can be. A moderate dip on the bottom line quickly skyrockets this figure if the company keeps on track with their dividend policy.

Potential Downsides

I may state the obvious here, but NDAQ is pinched between the investors and the global economy and markets conditions. On their 2018’s annual report, NDAQ stated that over 73% of their revenues (transaction-based left aside) were recurring or subscription-based. Adverse markets conditions could quickly pick off clients, cancelling orders and moving business elsewhere. The worst part is, this can occur no matter how good the service provided is, we’re all human after all. The same factor affects volume-based revenues, meaning their Market Services segment would be targeted first in case of any crisis.

As briefly mentioned earlier (ironically, in the growth section), technology will be the main battleground for competitors in this industry. Since almost all of the services provided rely on software, specialized monitoring products and other time-efficient tools, NDAQ needs to keep track of what’s happening around them. Falling slightly behind could translate into the loss of clients and transactional revenues decreases.

Also, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking closely at all data subscription services created by all stock exchanges. While this represents a great source of revenue for exchanges, the SEC also wants to make sure the information remains available and affordable. This regulation challenge will have to be settled by the SEC. This could potentially hurt NDAQ’s margins on these products.

Valuation

NDAQ’s stock price more than doubled in the past 5 years. Unfortunately, the PE ratio followed the exact same road:

Source: YCharts

This is a classic case of PE expansion which doesn’t make me smile. While there are growth possibilities attached to NDAQ data services, does it justify such a high PE?

Unfortunately, even by using generous dividend growth numbers, I can’t find any value in buying NDAQ at a price close to $100.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $130.39 $86.64 $64.78 10% Premium $119.52 $79.42 $59.38 Intrinsic Value $108.66 $72.20 $53.98 10% Discount $97.79 $64.98 $48.58 20% Discount $86.93 $57.76 $43.19

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

In this case, NDAQ looks like a great company trading at a bad valuation.

Final Thought

Back in November 2017, I had selected CME Group (CME) to be on my Dividend Growth Rocks buy list. Looking back, it looks like it was a good decision compared to picking NDAQ at the same time:

Source: YCharts

Back in 2017, I appreciated CME’s higher yield considering its special dividend payments. Today, CME shows a very low yield, but the special payments keep putting it on top of my list in the stock exchange industry.

NDAQ is an interesting business, but the price to pay right now is just too much.

Disclosure: We do not hold NDAQ in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

