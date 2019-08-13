With 2 NDAs Already Submitted To The FDA, Foamix Sets Itself Up For A Monumental Period

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) is a biotech that should be on everyone's radar, especially as it approaches to potentially have 2 FDA approvals under its belt. This involves the NDA that was filed just this past week for FMX103 to treat moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea. On top of that, the company has already submitted an NDA for FMX101 to treat acne vulgaris as well. A PDUFA date for FMX101 has been established for October 20, 2019. Both of these drugs being approved would transform the company from clinical stage biotech to a full-fledged pharmaceutical. This will be a major step for the biotech as it moves forward to start commercializing several of its products.

FMX103 For Common Skin Disease

This program involves a phase 3 study that reported results at the beginning of 2019. The study is in question is known as FX2016-13, and it used FMX103 to treat patients with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. First, before diving into this, it must be known what Rosacea is. Rosacea is a common skin disease. Just how common? Well, there are about more than 3 million cases of this disease in just the U.S. alone per year. What happens is that people tend to blush more easily than other people. The redness can be in one portion or it can spread beyond the nose and cheeks to the forehead and chin. Not only that, but Rosacea can cause other problems with the skin besides redness. Having said that, there are multiple subtypes depending on what kind a patient has:

Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea: Redness, flushing, visible blood vessels.

Papulopustular rosacea: Redness, swelling, and acne-like breakouts.

Phymatous rosacea: Skin thickens and has a bumpy texture.

Ocular rosacea: Eyes red and irritated, eyelids can be swollen, and person may have what looks like a sty.

The main type that Foamix is targeting is the papulopustular rosacea as I have noted above. The biggest issue for patients is that, without treatment, rosacea gets worse over time. FMX103 is a good clinical product, because it has already proven itself in a phase 3 study as I will describe in detail below. More importantly, Foamix will do well if it does eventually receive FDA approval for this drug. That's because the global rosacea treatment market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025. The thing about this program is that it is in very good shape. I don't tend to say that about all the biotechs, but there is a reason why I feel confident that FMX103 will be approved. I feel confident this will be approved by the FDA because of superb safety and efficacy.

In terms of efficacy, not just one but two phase 3 studies were completed. Both of these late-stage studies had met the co-primary endpoints for patients with moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea. Both of these studies recruited a total overall of 1,522 patients who were aged 18 and older and had moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea. The first study was known as FX2016-11 and enrolled a total of 751 patients. The second study was known as FX2016-12 and enrolled a total of 771 patients. Patients in each of these studies were randomized 2:1 to receive either treatment with FMX103 or a vehicle (control) once a day for a total of 12 weeks. The co-primary endpoints were:

The absolute change from baseline in the number of inflammatory lesions

Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) treatment success; definition being IGA score of 0 or 1 and at least a 2-grade improvement (decrease overall) from baseline.

The co-primary endpoint efficacy of treatment with FMX103 is as follows:

Phase 3 FX2016-11

Two Co-primary endpoints FMX103 (495 patients) Vehicle (256 patients P-value Change in baseline inflammatory lesion count (12-weeks) -17.57 -15.65 0.0031 IGA score at week 12 52.1% 43.0% 0.027

Phase 3 FX2016-12

Two Co-primary endpoints FMX103 (514 patients) Vehicle (257 patients) P-Value Change in baseline inflammatory lesion count (12-weeks) -18.54 -14.88 <0.0001 IGA score at week 12 49.1% 39% 0.0077

As I stated above, both co-primary endpoints in both phase 3 studies were met. There is something else of importance as well that should be noted. There was a 3rd long-term safety study using FMX103 to treat this patient population, known as FX2016-13. This long-term study is important because it shows that even after a long period of time patients were able to clear their skin. Specifically, after 52 weeks in the study, about 81.6% of patients achieved clear skin. This long-term safety study achieved its goal in that there were barely any safety issues. For example, the most frequent adverse event was common cold found in about 3.8%. Only a total of 4 patients discontinued the study because of an adverse event that was obtained not at the site of injection. There were no serious adverse events noted at all in this study. That's not bad at all, and I don't believe the FDA would reject this drug based on this type of safety data.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Foamix had cash and cash equivalents of $70 million as of June 30, 2019. Then, the biotech was able to add additional financing options soon afterwards. For instance, in July of 2019, it made an agreement with Perceptive Advisors and OrbiMed for term loans totaling $50 million. This was broken down into:

$15 million immediately upon certain closing conditions that were established

$20 million upon certain regulatory milestones

$15 million upon certain revenue milestones being met

On top of that, it had received about $14 million from a registered direct offering of ordinary shares from Perceptive Advisors. The bottom line is that Foamix will have enough cash, through its balance sheet and current financing options, to launch both FM101 for acne vulgaris and FMX103 for papulopustular rosacea. Of course, that is pending that they do receive FDA approval. That means I don't see any near-term risk for dilution. The company believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations through the 3rd quarter of 2020.

Conclusion

Foamix has two important catalysts that are approaching. These are the potential approvals for both FMX101 and FMX103, respectively. Should these products be approved by the FDA, they will both go after large market opportunities. FMX101 is targeting acne vulgaris, which is expected to be reach market worth of $5.9 billion by 2025. Then, you have FMX103 being used to treat papulopustular rosacea, which is expected to reach a market of $2.6 billion by 2025. As with anything in biotech, there are a lot of risks. There is no guarantee that either of these treatments will be approved by the FDA. In that case, it may take longer than anticipated to potentially obtain approval for them. On the flip side, Foamix is in a good position because it does have back up products. For instance, it has FCD105 and FMX109 in preclinical studies that are also being pushed forward for acne. Then, it also has FMX110 being developed for Rosacea. The downside is that they are all in the preclinical stage of development. It could be a few years before they are advanced to mid-stage/late-stage studies.

