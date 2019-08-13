Laredo Petroleum: Beating Expectations

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) common stock was punished for perceived missteps. But the market as usual overreacted. The first quarter did show some decrease in cash flow as oil pricing declined. But this company has some of the more comfortable debt and cash flow ratios in the industry.

Along came the second quarter and management had a comfortable beat. Growth guidance was raised, and oil production would now hold steady. With the wells comfortably running ahead of expectations, investors should expect still more upward guidance revisions as the year progresses.

Maybe the market perceived that management was not in step with the latest valuation fashions. Randy Foutch, CEO and Chairman, alluded to as much in the first-quarter earnings press release. However, the company has been adjusting to the new market realities quickly. SailingStone Capital Partners gave the company a push in the new direction with a letter sent to the board.

That pressure from a major shareholder may also have led to the planned retirement of Randy Foutch. However, the successor, Jason Pigott, has had a trial by fire over at Chesapeake. He gained experience under far worse conditions and probably worked for some of the most talented senior management in the industry. On paper, at least, he is an excellent choice to grow the company and realize the potentially $12 per share value that SailingStone sees for the common stock.

Current Stock Situation

This stock is clearly in the doghouse.

It has risen some since the last article, but is down considerably from the first article back when the company sold the pipeline assets for a major gain. This management has concentrated on asset values more than cash flow and free cash flow. That led the market to avoid this stock and focus on other, more enticing stories.

But cash flow appears to at least equal $500 million for 2019. Rising oil prices could make that forecast conservative. Roughly $150 million of cash flow from operations with a higher exit fourth-quarter rate would not be unreasonable. So far, production has exceeded some very low expectations.

The stock had no reaction to the settlement with Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) that netted more than $40 million for the quarter. That bonanza will be put to good use in the future.

Pricing

Importantly the market focused on the declining percentage of oil production, while ignoring the gas price hedging that will lead to major gas price improvements for the rest of the fiscal year.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2019 Corporate Presentation)

The improving gas prices proved to be a second-quarter market surprise. Then again, this fairly well-managed company has usually exceeded expectations for some time. The market has wanted more rapid growth. But the steady growth, combined with some excellent cash flow, is hard to deny even if that growth is not considered flashy.

Laredo also appears to have recovered from the contract breach that left management scrambling for a way to sell the oil profitably. Shell, which is not known to be a great business partner, unilaterally abrogated the transportation and sales contract. Shell typically uses "bare knuckles" tactics, and this is a case in point. This led to a sizable settlement in favor of Laredo Petroleum. In the meantime, management successfully scrambled to sell the oil produced at decent pricing. Discounted oil pricing does not appear to be a material future worry, as management has successfully minimized the discount.

Cost Progress

Management has focused on attractive margins. "Much todo about nothing" has been made of Tier 1 compared to Tier 2 acreage. The discussion should instead focus on margins, well and corporate breakeven points and, of course, cash flow. Laredo Petroleum excels at all of these.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Note that the lease operating expense cost progress has slowed some over the last few years. But lease operating expense is now heading towards $3 BOE. That is on par with industry leaders like Diamondback Energy (FANG). Many oil & gas companies followed by the author have lease operating expenses that would be more than double the figure achieved by Laredo.

The outperformance of the new well design and larger spacing should provide more cost decreases in the future. Larger wells are generally cheaper to operate than the smaller, older producing wells with obsolete design.

The substantial production of gas and natural gas liquids necessitates a tight control on costs. This implies a very good water handling system. Plus, the company has now joined many others in using cheaper sand. The sand does crush earlier, but the constantly improving well designs still enable the company to report improved well results. Second-quarter results may have surprised the market. But anyone following this company knows full well how capable this management is operationally.

Basically, management is concentrating on the largest potential returns first. At some point, higher-quality sand or even ceramic proppant may be advisable. But those enhanced returns fail to compete for the larger potential well design and operational improvement returns currently.

Margins

Putting all of the above together results in some of the best profit margins in the industry.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release)

Mr. Market has long missed the overall picture. The profit margin shown above often exceeds 50%. That gives the company a lot of flexibility when encountering pricing volatility. The company breakeven is extremely low for a company that produces significant liquids and gas rather than mostly oil. Therefore, above-average profitability is assured, even though the acreage is seen as less than desirable because the oil production percentage is lower.

The other reason that cheaper sand does not matter is that the gas and natural gas liquids have a lower decline rate than the oil production. Therefore, wells produce a less profitable mix as they age. A longer well life, therefore, becomes less of a priority in this particular geographic area.

Future

The wells drilled in this area are less profitable than some other Permian areas with a higher oil percentage of production. Management has responded to this situation with very tight cost controls through an extensive water efficient use system.

Even with that, the resulting cash flow often allows growth in the 10-15% range. That is not as flashy as some of the leading oil producers. But the current price forecasts a disaster that is not even close to reality. Therefore, a stock price recovery could lead to some very decent returns for shareholders once the market realizes that this company will be around for a while with a decent future.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Long-term debt is at a very reasonable level when compared to the cash flow or EBITDA. The coming oil price rally could make this look conservative. SailingStone, a major shareholder, believes the stock price should be closer to $12 per share. There are a lot of good potential appreciation outcomes that fail to get to $12. Plus, expect management to continue to improve that $12 per share value.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release)

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Management beat the forecast of a 5% increase in production over the first quarter. The market will be watching to see if new well spacing delivers a higher oil percentage of production as promised by management. Management exceeded expectations in the first quarter. The second-quarter beat was even more comfortable. A couple more "beats" of some extremely low market expectations should produce a stock price rally from dirt-cheap territory.

The cash settlement of the litigation has led to slightly higher drilling activity. Management had already reported better well results last year. The problem was that the "better" was more gas production. Overall company production as a result may show rising gas production for a few quarters. The key will be the latest well results. The excellent first-quarter results actually prevented a drop in the percentage of oil produced. It is possible that this management, which has "sandbagged" forecasts time and again, will continue to exceed guidance.

The second quarter again exceeded expectations. At a certain point, if these results continue and if the expected oil price rally occurs, then this management may add a rig and a completion crew as needed to accommodate higher activities.

In any event, the stock price could hardly be lower. Enterprise value hovers in the $1.7 billion range. That is clearly less than 3 times expected cash flow (or EBITDA). This Permian producer is a clear bargain at these levels. Any growing oil & gas company should be priced at roughly 8 times cash flow. Patient investors should be well rewarded by this out-of-favor stock.

