Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) CEO Chuck Wilson on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Chuck Wilson

Thank you, and good afternoon.

I'm pleased to report the progress we've made during the quarter across our preclinical and pipeline programs based on our ACTR and BOXR platforms.

On this call, Jessica will discuss the updated results presented today from our ACTR707 trial in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, our activities with ACTR087 targeting BCMA and multiple myeloma and our progress with ACTR707 in combination with trastuzumab targeting solid tumors.

Seth will describe BOXR1030, the first product candidate to emerge from our BOXR platform and Matt will review the financials.

Before turning it over to Jessica, I want to take a moment to highlight from a broader level, the approach with both ACTR and BOXR and the ability of these technologies to serve as platforms for Unum.

With ACTR, we can use the same ACTR T cell product and potentially many different types of cancer. This is because the extra cellular portion of ACTR derived from CD16 an immune cell receptor targets the T cell to the tumor in a directed way only in the presence of a monoclonal antibody. We can then combine this ACTR T cell with a range of different monoclonal antibodies to target tumor antigens. We don't need to reengineer the T cells each time, you want to target a different tumor antigen.

We're currently testing this approach with rituximab an antibody BCMA antibody and hematologic malignancies and with trastuzumab in HER2 positive solid tumors to drive tumor cell killing. A second potential key benefit of ACTR is the ability to control or tune the level of its activity. This ability to control T cell activity doesn't exist with current generation T cell therapy. We're currently exploring the impact of antibody dose on ACTR T cell activity in multiple dose escalating Phase 1 trials.

BOXR was specifically developed by Unum to improve engineered T cell functionality by identifying and incorporating a bolt-on transgene to overcome resistance by the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Solid tumors are very good at making a hostile environment to T cells. They do this in part by creating competition for metabolic resources by suppressing immune cells and by exhausting T cells due to chronic stimulation. BOXR is designed to identify transgenes that potentially overcome these mechanisms and incorporate them into different types of T cells.

As Seth will describe we expect to advance BOXR1030 towards clinical trials to treat liver and lung cancers. We're excited by the ability of ACTR and BOXR to generate novel product candidates. We have been able to create three unique constructs and drive them forward in four separate clinical trials, while applying best in class manufacturing, clinical development and regulatory capabilities.

I also want to take a moment to highlight the new addition to Unum's leadership team two of whom are joining us on today's call. Jessica Sachs was recently appointed to her new role as Chief Medical Officer having joined Unum in 2017. Jessica has been a core member of the team in setting clinical development strategy and providing medical and translational oversight of the Unum portfolio. She brings deep experience in oncology and pediatrics and a decade in the industry including Takeda/Millennium where she led multiple clinical programs in oncology and transplantation and at Genzyme Corporation where she was responsible for post marketing, safety surveillance and risk management activities for a variety of oncology products.

Matt Osborne joined us just over a month ago as Chief Financial Officer. Many of you may know Matt from his roles in the biotechnology industry over the past 20 years, serving as Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Communications Lead and as a former cell side analyst where he helped biotechnology companies grow through various stages of development.

And we are also pleased to have Mert Aktar join us as Head of Business and Corporate Development. Mert bring significant multi-national experience in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology including leadership roles in business development and technical operations. And he joins Unum from Shire where he most recently served as Global Head of Hematology and immunology business development.

We also recently announced the appointments of two new independent Board Members Arlene Morris and Matthew Ros. Together they bring significant commercial and corporate development experience within oncology to the Board. I'm thrilled with the additions of these members to the team and the Board. Their deep experience in their respective functions will be important to our work, building and advancing a pipeline of engineered T cell therapies.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jessica to discuss updates from our clinical pipeline.

Jessica Sachs

Thanks, Chuck.

Today, we provided preliminary results from the five patients treated with ACTR707 in Cohort 3 of the ATTCK-20-03 trial. The 20-03 trial is a Phase 1 dose escalating multi-center trial evaluating ACTR 707 in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Patients who are enrolled in this trial have had advanced lymphoma which has proven refractory or resistant to prior treatment. The majority of patients treated to-date have required alternative therapy following three or more prior lines of treatment.

We continue to be very encouraged by the preliminary data on the trial to-date, complete responses have been achieved in five of the 14 patients treated in the first three Cohorts and the overall response rate in the first two Cohorts combined is more than 50%. This preliminary anti-tumor activity is particularly encouraging in the context of the observed safety data. Specifically, no adverse events or cytokine release syndrome or severe neurotoxicity that have been reported with other autologous T cell products have been reported in the first three Cohorts of the trial as of the date cut-off in May of this year.

As an update of preliminary data provided today from the five patients treated in Cohort 3, ACTR707 administered in combination with rituximab following a lymphodepletion regimen generated a complete response in 1 to 5 patients and an overall response in four or five patients. There was also evidence of deepening responses after the first clinical assessment at day-42 where two patients with stable disease following the first response assessment subsequently improved to a partial response and a complete response. As of the last date cut-off which was in May of this year.

Overall, we're encouraged with the overall response rate including complete responses with no adverse events of cytokine release syndrome or severe neurotoxicity and Cohorts 1 through 3. We're looking forward to analyzing all of the results including the results from Cohort 4 later this year to continue to build our understanding of the relationship of cell dose to anti-tumor activity and safety before determining the recommended dose to further study.

Turning to ACTR087 phase 1 trials in multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma dose escalations continued during the quarter in the ATTCK-17-01 Phase 1 trial, a trial that we're conducting in collaboration with Seattle Genetics to develop a BCMA targeted therapy for multiple myeloma. Enrollment and dosing of patients in Cohort 4 and 5 of this study is complete and we expect a report data from this trial in the second half of 2019.

As we previously announced, our ATTCK-20-2 Phase 1 trial, which is a study of ACTR087 in combination with rituximab and patients with relapse or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was placed on clinical hold by the FDA in July of 2019 due to a serious adverse events including severe neurotoxicity experienced by a patient on this trial. As an update to this case, this patient subsequently experienced septic shock that was ultimately fatal and reported by the investigator as related to ACTR087.

Since our announcement of the hold, the FDA provided written comments to us clarifying that the trial was on partial clinical hold. Patients who previously received ACTR087 and have ongoing clinical responses can continue to receive rituximab infusions with continued non-adverse events for protocol.

Recall that late last year, Unum did deprioritize the ACTR087 lymphoma program in favor of the ACTR707 lymphoma program. We plan to report data from the ATTCK-20-2 trial at the end of 2019.

Now turning to our effort with ACTR 707 in solid tumors, we are excited to pursue ACTR707 in solid tumors based on the results from our preclinical efforts, which suggest that ACTR707 can potentially overcome some of the challenges with traditional T cell therapies in the solid tumor environment. After an extensive screening campaign searching for novel ACTR receptors, we selected the ACTR 707 construct for solid tumor cancers based on its improved activity and proliferation cytokine secretion and persistence assays against solid tumor targets.

In preclinical studies, ACTR 707 positive T cells administered with trastuzumab were highly selective for HER2 over expressing tumor cells and we're able to discriminate against cells from normal tissues known to express low levels of HER2. We initiated the Phase 1 trial ATTCK-34-01 with ACTR 707 in HER2 positive advanced solid tumor cancers earlier this year. Clinical trial site activation, patient identification, screening and enrollment are underway in this Phase 1 multi-center, open label, single arm dose escalation trial evaluating ACTR 707 in combination with trastuzumab. The adopted design of this study allows us to escalate both the trastuzumab and ACTR 707 doses to define the dose combination that's relevant for a Phase 2 trial.

To-date, we have activated five clinical trial sites with more plans and we plan to report patient enrollment status and preliminary safety data at the end of 2019.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Seth Ettenberg, our Chief Scientific Officer, who will discuss our BOXR platform and pipeline initiatives in solid tumors.

Seth Ettenberg

Thanks Jessica.

The BOXR technology was created at Unum and is designed to further engineer T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive mechanisms of solid tumors including metabolic competition, immune suppressor cells and exhaustion due to chronic stimulation. The BOXR platform does this by identifying bolt-on transgenes that offer the potential to add enhanced functionality to T cells. We have demonstrated that bolt-on transgenes are interchangeable and we can incorporate these transgenes into different types of therapeutic T cells including ACTR T cells and Car T cells.

Importantly, the new functionality added to T cells by the BOXR transgene may not be readily achievable by traditional therapeutic approaches. For example, by inserting the gene for an enzyme into an engineered T cell, we are able to change its metabolic pathways in very defined ways while avoiding direct effects on either cancer cells or normal cells something that cannot easily be accomplished using a small molecule or antibody-based drugs.

BOXR1030 is our first product candidate to emerge from the platform and consists of a T cell co-expressing a Car targeted to Glypican-3 or GPC3 and an undisclosed metabolism enhancing bolt-on transgene.

GPC3 is a well-known oncofetal antigen, which is selectively expressed in a variety of tumor types including certain liver and lung cancers. We have shown that the bolt-on transgene incorporated the BOXR1030 acts as a central regulator of T cell metabolism and its expression impacts several important functions of T cell biology necessary for activity in solid tumors.

In preclinical studies expression of the metabolic bolt-on transgene achieved complete tumor regressions across a range of stringent xenograft models. In the absence of the bolt-on transgene, there was little to no anti-tumor activity of the Car T in the same stringent models. IND enabling activities including toxicology testing and process development to support GMP manufacturing are progressing nicely. We plan to expand the capabilities of the BOXR platform to identify and further pursue new transgene. Additionally, we plan to provide further preclinical data on BOXR1030 later this year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Osborne

Thank you, Seth.

During the second quarter of 2019, we realized collaboration revenue of $3.1 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2018. The income increase reflects a recognition of a portion of the upfront payment received from Seattle Genetics under Unum's collaboration agreement as well as reimbursements of research and development costs attributed to the collaboration agreement.

R&D expenses of $10.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $9.1 million for the same period of 2018. The increase primarily reflects higher clinical trial costs for the active Phase 1 trials as well as increased personnel-related costs to support these trials.

G&A expenses of $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $2 million for the same period of 2018. The increase primarily related to higher personnel-related costs due to increased headcount and increased expenses related to operating as a public company.

Unum's net loss of $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $9 million for the same period of 2018. As of the end of Q2, Unum had cash and cash equivalents of $55.9 million, an amount that we believe will fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into early 2021.

With that, I'll turn it over to Chuck.

Chuck Wilson

Thank you, Matt.

We're excited with the progress during the quarter with our ACTR and BOXR platforms with the data emerging from ACTR 707 relapsed refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and with the progress with this construct and solid tumors. With BOXR1030, our first program to emerge from the BOXR platform, we're excited to advance this towards the clinic to potentially improve T cell functionality in the tumor microenvironment. We look forward to reporting on the progress with these programs over the next six to 12 months.

With that, we'll be ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

VikramPurohit

Thanks. This is Vikram on for Matthew. So, two questions on the DLBCL data presented today for the Cohort 3 data. So, for the partial responses you saw, would you expect them to turn into complete responses over time? And overall, why do you think you're seeing lower CR rates as you go up in dose? And then, separately, beyond the Cohort 3 data on the HER2 study, you've mentioned you'll have data by year end '19. We just wanted to get a sense of how much data you think you'll be able to present them in terms of status how many patients have you enrolled yet -- if enrollment has started? Thanks.

Chuck Wilson

Hi, Vikram. Thanks for thanks for calling in. Thanks for the questions. Starting with your questions on the DLBCL program. So, I don't think we want to necessarily predict the future course of the partial responses. We do note as Jessica indicated that we have seen in this Cohort deepening responses over time, and obviously, we will continue to monitor patients and update the update their status as well as we continue the program.

In terms of changes in response rates across Cohorts and I do think it's obviously worth making the point that these are relatively small Cohorts. It's hard to infer any sort of statistical significance based on differences from one cohort to the next. I do think the important aspect from our perspective is that as we've continued to advance this trial starting initially with cohorts 1 and 2 data presented last year now with Cohort 3, a very consistent picture is emerging of potent and tumor activity. But with what looks like a very differentiated safety profile and so simply expanding out that dataset, I think gives us a lot of encouragement. Maybe I'll just pause and here ask Jessica presenting that.

Jessica Sachs

Thank you, Chuck. I haven't anything. I'm sorry.

Chuck Wilson

And then, moving on to your question about ATTCK-34-01. So again, just as a quick reminder, this is design is an adaptive Bayesian design dose escalation where we have the ability to escalate both ACTR T cells and the antibody dose. We are running this as a multicenter study. To-date, we have activated five sites and we're continuing to enroll and treat patients in the first Cohort. So, our expectation at this point is by the end of the year to be in a position to report updates both in terms of enrollment status and initial safety data. Our expectation is for meaningful efficacy data to be reported sometime in 2020 and we're providing more specifics in terms of the timing around that later in the year.

Vikram Purohit

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come for line of Peter Lawson with SunTrust Robinson. Your line is now open.

Peter Lawson

Thanks for the update Chuck. Just as we think about I guess durability, is there anything you can comment around, is it Cohort 1, 2 or 3 around the durability you've seen?

Chuck Wilson

Yes. It's a great question. I think obviously from our perspective response rates are important as is durability. We presented really just high-level data. At this update, we'll be repeating -- reporting more complete data on the aspects of the data of the trial including a durability as well as more details in terms of efficacy and safety aspects at the appropriate venue later this year.

Peter Lawson

Do you get any sense that as you go up and dose the durability would increase?

Chuck Wilson

I think it's say -- that's speculation, again, obviously, we're continuing dose escalation, we're expecting to report data later this year from Cohort 4. And obviously, we'll be continuing to look at how does the efficacy profile both in terms of response rate and durability change as we continue dose escalation as well as looking at what happens with the safety profile.

Peter Lawson

And you mentioned, deepen in responses in -- advanced one of the questions. How have you seen PRs go to CRs or is it kind of -- has it not been that extreme?

Chuck Wilson

We have and just for clarity, I think we've also seen this as we reported earlier, I think in the ATTCK-22 study. And again, we've seen a handful of deepening responses in the most recent Cohort in the ATTCK-20-03 study including going from stable disease to partial response to complete response.

Peter Lawson

And then, you may have mentioned it in the prepared comments, so I apologize if I missed it. But the IND for BOXR1030, when could we see that?

Chuck Wilson

Yes. Again, we're on track for completing the work will allow us to file the IND, but we haven't committed to a specific time for IND filing.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Okay. Thanks much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Yaron Werber with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Leo Li

Hey good afternoon. This is Leo on for Yaron. Congrats on the good quarter. I just have a couple of questions regarding the program ATTCK-17-01, do you guys see any [indiscernible] in the expanded Cohorts. And also, you mentioned that this trial adaptive design, does the other trial ATTCK-34-01 is also adaptive design. So, I'm just wondering, if these adaptive design is helping you guys [indiscernible] and avoiding the [FTs] [ph], can you please give us a little bit color on that? Thank you.

Chuck Wilson

Sure. So, sorry just a couple of quick points. So, obviously, this program, the 17-01 program where we're using SEA-BCMA to -- in combination with ACTR087 target, relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. This is a partner program with Seattle Genetics and so I think we can provide a high-level of operational details on the study, but that requires essentially a joint communication.

So, just also to clarify in terms of the study design, it is like really all of our trials at this point in adaptive design, which gives us the flexibility in terms of adjusting Cohort size as well as some flexibility as I sort of think about the process for dose escalation with both the BCMA study and the 34-01 study with trastuzumab in particular what it allows us to do is to make decisions in terms of escalating either antibody dose or ACTR T cell dose separately and separate Cohorts in a way to allow us to really efficiently sort of map out parameter space around the dosing of those two components to really drive efficacy and safety.

So, in terms of the 17-01 study just again from an operational update perspective, we've completed enrollment in treatment in Cohorts 4 and 5, Cohorts 1 through 3, we presented at the end of last year, we're expecting to present data from the Cohorts 4 and 5 later this year.

Leo Li

Got it. Thank you.

