Bottom Line Earnings Beat Rates Down This Season

The unofficial Q2 earnings reporting period comes to an end on Thursday when Walmart (WMT) releases its numbers. More than 2,000 companies have reported earnings since the season began in early July, and 57.2% of them have beaten consensus analyst EPS estimates. As shown in the chart below, this quarter's earnings beat rate is down significantly from recent quarters where 60%+ was pretty much a guarantee. If the current reading holds through Thursday, it will be the lowest beat rate since the Q1 2014 reporting period (April and May 2014).

Below is a look at earnings beat rates by sector this season. Technology has the strongest beat rate at 66.1%, followed by Financials at 63.3%. Utilities and Energy have the weakest beat rates at 33.3% and 38.8%, respectively.

Below we show this season's earnings beat rates by sector versus the sector's historical earnings beat rate going back to 2001. All but two sectors have beat rates this season that are below their historical average. The Financial and Real Estate sectors are the only two that have seen stronger-than-normal beat rates.

