StyleBox Analysis Update: Large-Cap Growth Still In The Lead

Many have noted the relative underperformance of "value" the last several years.

What may be even more interesting is that looking at Q4 '18, and its 13% decline and then Q1 '19's 15% rally, in both up and down markets, "growth" is leading.

After "value" started out 2019 pretty well, outperforming "growth," large and mid-cap growth have widened the lead again from an absolute and relative performance.

This is where value investors earn their keep.

In client portfolios, a blend of both value and growth is used. Financials stocks are our value play since 2016, and it's gotten painful in 2019.

We have to look back to 2016 to see "value" shine versus growth across the market caps.

