FitBit: Deep Trouble, Not Deep Value

Shares of FitBit (FIT) have been dead money virtually since the IPO In 2015. Despite all the positive feeling investors have about the product and/or its health benefits, the company simply hasn’t delivered for investors.

While the reasons for FIT’s struggles are numerous, some stick out more than others.

First, the company has left investor's money sitting in the Cash & Equivalents line of the company's balance sheet. Despite a low rate environment & quickly evolving wearables market, FIT has decided to let cash sit on the balance sheet as if the company was in the later years of its life after retirement.

During the most recent quarter, however, cash disintegrated at a rate that even had analysis questioning if FIT had a going concern. Take a look at the non-GAAP free cash flow from FIT's latest 10-Q:

Source: 10-Q p. 31

The cash pile that virtually every bull-case FIT analysis mentions is finally getting spent, problem is there's not much to show for it.

Second problem, FitBit has been slow to monetize the brand beyond device sales. While the transition to recurring revenues is under way, I suggested such a move back in 2016.

That’s not to say the transition will not work, but other companies, notably Nike (NKE) are also launching paid workout content.

Third problem, the company has never recovered since the AppleWatch (AAPL) debuted in 2015 and shifted the focus from simple step trackers to more capable devices.

Apple products tend to be viewed as “high-end” electronic devices (at least from a pricing standpoint) and it was going to be difficult for FIT to challenge the AppleWatch on the higher end of the pricing spectrum.

This fact played out on the most recent earnings call when FitBit CEO James Park essentially waived a white flag at competing at the same price points Apple does.

”We think there's a large segment of the world's population that cannot afford a $400 for smartwatch .... and we continue to focus on bringing devices to market in the $50 to $300 price range that are easy to use.” (2019 Q2 Earnings Call)

However, Mr. Park, on the same call, had to admit this to investors:

”we saw that consumers are willing to pay more for smartwatch with additional features ... ”

The fact Mr. Park is solely focused on sub-$400 smartwatches is a cop out. FitBit could easily offer additional features consumers have proven they are willing to pay for. Competitors, such as Garmin (GRMN) offer smartwatches from $169 - $1,750+ on its website.

Source: Garmin.com

FitBit devices are stuck in the middle of the pricing spectrum in the smartwatch category. Garmin & Apple capture the “high end” and knock-offs from China manufacturers rule the low-end. FitBit is left with the scraps and their sales trend proves it.

Take a look at FitBit's sales trend over the last few years. As the company has looked to solely compete underneath Apple's pricing, sales have gone flat.

2016: 2.17b

2017: 1.62b

2018: 1.51b

2019: 1.52b - 1.58b (Projected)

If FitBit’s new revenue streams don’t pan out, it leaves the stock stuck in neutral from a sales perspective and that’s a death sentence in a low-rate bull market environment.

However, if sales of coaching services and new health care initiatives play out, the $1.5 billion will serve as a base the new revenues will only add to.

In the Q&A portion of the latest FIT conference call, Mr. Park indicated giving devices away for free was “definitely on the table” and a move like this, while risky, should be seen as a positive sign the company understands how poorly its pricing strategy has been.

What To Do

I’ve read some commentary on this site claiming shares are Deep Value, however the same author said shares were worth buying at $5 as well.

Just because shares are down tremendously doesn’t make them a value. In the case of FIT, I see the company's business model as flawed (hence the transition to recurring revenues), and investors have doubts if Fit can pull off a transformation.

From a valuation perspective, FIT's market cap sits around 50% of projected 2019 sales. For some companies, this might seem like a bargain, but for one trick ponies it is not. GoPro (GPRO) also trades at a similar P/S ratio, so it's difficult to make the argument the market has both companies mispriced.

From my perspective, that makes Fit shares exclusively a speculative investment, not one of value. Another author on this site once wrote Fit is “a significant portion of my portfolio”. Everyone has different goals & rules for investing, but for me, spec investments can never exceed 1% of my portfolio. In an era of cheap money & roaring bull markets, there’s simply no need to go bottom fishing.

When Are FIT Shares A Buy?

Device sales directly to health care providers are going to be valued similar to consumer sales - so I don't see that driving the multiple on the stock.

The only new line of business that is capable of rerating the stock is the coaching/subscriptions the company is slowly rolling out.

Inside the most recent earnings press release, the company stated investors can expect a full roll-out of these recurring subscription models to roll out in the fall.

Betting FIT will nail these offerings, have low churn rates, and sign people up by the millions is a gamble with worse odds than a Vegas casino. A prudent "value" investor will wait until FIT proves these new offerings are gaining traction before going long.

Conclusions

Don't let the depressed share price fool you, FitBit is a fledgling company among giants like Apple & Garmin. Its P/S ratio is inline with other "one-product line" companies like GoPro.

FitBit needs to make some bold moves to gain the respect of investors. Actually releasing a smartwatch consumers are willing to pay $400+ for would be a start, in my opinion. I think that signing up millions to recurring subscriptions would help rerate the stock from a P/S perspective.

The odds of one or both of these events occurring is not likely in my view. Therefore any significant bounce to FitBit stock (not related to recurring revenue streams) would open the door for more shorting opportunities - with my preference being the options market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.