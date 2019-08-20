A Solid, Tax-Free 7% Yield, From 'America First Multifamily Investors'
by: Rida Morwa
Summary
ATAX holds mortgage revenue bonds and generates income exempt from federal taxes.
The bonds are secured by multifamily residential housing buildings with high occupancy, and the distributions are well covered by cash flows.
At its current price, it yields a tax exempt 7.0%.
Built-in recession resilience kept distributions strong throughout past recessions.
Investors would be best served buying this company and then forgetting about it as income comes in.
Co-produced with Trapping Value and PendragonY
We have now had many months for the market to recover from the correction it experienced at the end of 2018. Still, opportunities exist. One such stock is America