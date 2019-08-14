Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Great Asset, Great Liquidity, Low Price

Investment Thesis Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has seen a round-trip of sorts in its stock price over the past three years. After surging from $5.00/share to over $20.00/share, it has since come back down to the below-$10.00/share range. The upward movement was caused by the incredible early results seen by lead candidate poziotinib in exon 20 mutant NSCLC patients – a very hard to treat group. While updated data readouts saw the initial ORR of 60%+ come down and settle at 40%, this is still a dramatic improvement over the poor prognosis that these patients have with non-exon 20 targeted therapies that are currently on the market. We think the punishment SPPI has received is excessive, creating a mispricing opportunity.

Our research validates the commercial opportunity for poziotinib, and we estimate an eventual annual price of $160K. This is supported by the prices of other second and third generation currently marketed TKI inhibitors (such as Tagrisso), which are approaching $200K/yr. The resistance of these patients to current therapies and the pricing of other TKI inhibitor drugs validates the market opportunity for poziotinib, and makes an investment in SPPI actionable.

Our model supports a price target of $17.08/share (based primarily on the value of poziotinib), representing 114% upside to the current price of $8.00/share (as of August 9). Additional upside could come from the second lead pipeline asset Rolontis (which we do not model much of a contribution from); the third pipeline asset (FIT Platform, which we assign no value to); or in the form of $140M in regulatory and sales-based milestones from Acrotech Biopharma, which recently purchased a basket of several marketed drugs from SPPI (we currently assign no value to these potential milestones). The upcoming data readout during 4Q19 could serve as a major catalyst to reinvigorate the interest in SPPI. We think the extremely strong cash position coupled with the compelling phase 2 results from poziotinib in this difficult to treat patient group make this a strong buy.

The Story

SPPI: Development Pipeline

Source: SPPI website

SPPI: 5-Yr Stock Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

To understand why we think SPPI is mispriced, it’s helpful to go through the news that caused the major price movements of the past three years.

During the first 8 months of 2017 (letter A on the above stock chart), the stock of SPPI experienced a gradual rise in price due to a number of overall positive news items relating to earnings results, corporate updates, trial initiations, and trial enrollment completions (and also likely in anticipation of data readouts in the back end of the year).

Then, on September 28, 2017, SPPI spiked (letter B) when they released an abstract of a presentation they were going to give at the upcoming 18th IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer (that was held from October 15-18). The abstract highlighted pre-clinical data for poziotinib, which is being investigated for EGFR/HER2 exon 20 mutant NSCLC. The in vitro results were excellent, with poziotinib showing itself to be (among other things) about 100 times more potent compared with AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) Tagrisso (osimertinib), and about 40 times more potent than Boehringer Ingelheim’s Gilotrif (afatinib), against a panel of EGFR exon 20 insertions. The early results from the few patients treated to date were also well-received. The first two patients to reach the first interval-imaging time point (reached at 8 weeks) demonstrated a dramatic partial response. The prospects of additional positive updated results to be presented at the upcoming conference also likely contributed to the spike.

Then, on October 18, 2017, SPPI spiked again (letter C) when they announced updated phase 2 data at the conference showing an ORR of 73%. Researchers were very candid with respect to the promising results they were seeing thus far:

"These data are remarkable for NSCLC patients with exon 20 insertion mutations," said John Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "These patients currently have a poor prognosis, single-digit response rate on first generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI's), and a PFS of about two months. What is truly noteworthy is that all 11 study patients who received poziotinib at a 16mg daily dose and have reached their first scan, have seen some level of tumor shrinkage. Interestingly, we have also seen evidence of CNS activity. Toxicities have included rash, diarrhea, paronychia, and mucositis consistent with those previously described for poziotinib and other TKI's, which led to dose reduction in 55% of the patients. We believe that poziotinib specifically inhibits EGFR with exon 20 insertion mutations because it overcomes steric hindrance caused by exon 20 insertions, due to its smaller size and flexibility. To date poziotinib has shown promising results in patients with exon 20 insertion mutations and we are fortunate to be leading the efforts in the continuing development of this product."

The stock then began to decline on March 6, 2018 (letter D) due to increased R&D spending guidance for 2018 (announced in 4Q17 earnings results) and some uncertainty regarding the timeline of data readouts (discussed on the 4Q17 earnings call).

But it quickly spiked again on April 10, 2018 (letter E), when they announced updated phase 2 data from the MD Anderson Center trial which showed an ORR of 64%. Lead researcher Dr. Heymach was again very enthusiastic about the results:

“In the first 11 patients, the confirmed objective response rate was 64%. This is very exciting because we were initially hoping to get response rates between 20% to 30%. I am encouraged to see that in these 11 patients, the median PFS has not been reached after a median follow up of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR inhibitor-related toxicities.”

The market value of SPPI, which had recently crossed over $2B, continued its climb on June 26 (letter F) when a Bloomberg article revealed that SPPI was working with adviser Jefferies Group on a possible sale.

The major decline began on September 24, 2018 (letter G), when SPPI announced updated phase 2 data from the MD Anderson trial investigating heavily pretreated EGFR exon 20 mutant NSCLC patients. Investors did not like that the confirmed ORR came in at 43% (median PFS 5.5 months), down from the 58% (median PFS 5.6 months) that was reported in the abstract released on September 5, and down from 64% reported in April.

The fall became complete on December 20, 2018 when they announced that the FDA had declined to grant breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) (based on a subset of data from the phase 2 MD Anderson Center trial) to NSCLC patients whose tumors have EGFR exon 20 mutations. Management said that the development plans for poziotinib remained unchanged, but investors were disappointed by the news, as it added additional waiting time for final approval. Also, it was reported that the confirmed ORR was now down to 40%. We are not sure why BTD was not granted (maybe because the patient pool was small, or because the data was not complete enough), but we view this as merely a temporary setback.

After recovering a bit in the first part of 2019, SPPI’s stock has now been holding steady around a price of $7.00/share. With a major catalyst coming 4Q19 in the form of another poziotinib phase 2 data readout, we think the current price offers a great entry point.

Poziotinib

Value of drug: $1.8B

Adj peak net sales: $572M

In our view, the most promising candidate in SPPI’s development pipeline is poziotinib, an orally administered TKI which has been developed to target tumors with EGFR and HER2 with exon 20 insertion mutations. The data readouts that caused significant movement in the stock price since 2017 (discussed at the beginning of this article) were for NSCLC trials, but the hope is that it can also be used to treat other non-lung exon 20 mutant tumors.

SPPI announced the licensing agreement for poziotinib from Hanmi Pharmaceuticals on March 4, 2015. They own worldwide rights (except for Korea and China) and are obligated to pay Hanmi regulatory milestones of up to $33M, commercial milestones of up to $325M, and a royalty of low- to mid-teen digits on net sales.

Efficacy

The past ten years have seen the field of lung cancer treatment advance from a “one-size-fits-all” philosophy to a more precise and targeted approach based on underlying genetic and molecular make-ups. Among the earliest mutations identified are the exon 19 deletions, exon 20 insertions, and L858R mutations (found on exon 21).

SPPI: Common Mutation Sites In EGFR In NSCLC

Source: Nature

In 2019, about 228K adults in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell). Of these, about 84% will be for NSCLC. Going further, about 10-15% of NSCLC patients will exhibit an EGFR mutation, but this percentage can go as high as 60-65% for specific populations, such as non-smoking females of East Asian descent with adenocarcinoma. Of those with an EGFR mutation, exon 20 insertions occur at a rate of about 2%, with the frequency of HER2 exon 20 mutations coming in slightly lower. This translates to about 7,700 patients per year in the US that exhibit an exon 20 mutation in NSCLC.

SPPI: Prevalence Of Exon 20 Mutations In Key Markets

Source: Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference presentation (June 2019)

For those that are particularly interested, the article in Nature magazine titled “Targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in non-small cell lung cancer” (published on March 8, 2019) goes heavy into the science (specifically steric hindrance) behind why therapies targeting exon 20 mutations are proving to be more effective than previous treatments. But to understand the investment thesis regarding poziotinib (and SPPI), it suffices to know the following: 1) the response rates for previous non-exon 20 targeting TKIs have been very poor, 2) the structure of poziotinib has been designed to overcome the hindered binding pocket issues believed to be responsible for the poor response rates of previous TKIs, and 3) poziotinib’s early results represent a dramatic improvement in response rates.

SPPI: The Unique Structure of Poziotinib

Source: July 2019 presentation

The point is that while targeted oncology treatments severely limit the size of the patient pool, the growing body of evidence seems to indicate that it dramatically increases the chance of success for patients that exhibit certain genetic biomarkers.

SPPI: NSCLC ORR Results Across Various Treatment Options

Source: April 2019 presentation

As you can see in the table above, the response rates for first, second, and third generation TKIs have been extremely poor, coming in under 10%. Results for chemotherapy, immunotherapy/immuno-oncology ("IO"), and combo treatments have fared a bit better, but the 20% range is still low. Additionally, the toxicities associated with both IO and chemotherapy (see section 1. Introduction, and section 3.1 Treatment Options by EGFR Status: EGFR Mutation–Positive NSCLC) need to be considered, and lend support to the notion that a targeted TKI treatment should be the standard of care.

While it would have been truly remarkable had response rates for poziotinib stayed above 60% throughout the phase 2 trial at MD Anderson, a 40% confirmed ORR is still a tremendous improvement. And even if the ORR were to drop to the 30% range for a large-scale phase 3 trial, it would still represent significant progress in the NSCLC exon 20 treatment paradigm (keep in mind that the initial goal was to get response rates between 20-30%).

Safety

On the safety front, the rates of adverse events ("AES") seen with poziotinib that lead to a dose reduction or discontinuation appear to be right in line with other already approved and marketed TKIs (i.e. afatinib, dacomitinib). The safety profile is not a major concern at this point.

SPPI: Poziotinib Safety Profile

Source: 9/24/18 presentation (slide 10)

Pricing

Assuming the ORR stays above 30% and poziotinib is approved, what might SPPI price this drug at?

Below is a list of other first, second, and third generation TKI EGFR inhibitors. As you can see, each successive generation has gotten more expensive. Based on this data, we do not think it’s unreasonable to estimate peak sales of poziotinib using an annual cost of $160K.

SPPI: Annual Cost of TKI EGFR Inhibitors

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) GoodRx, 2) AHIP, 3) FiercePharma, 4) CELG 1Q19 10-Q (pg 21)

Competition

The growing body of evidence that targeted oncology therapies produce better results than non-targeted therapies has attracted other competitors to the NSCLC exon 20 mutant space.

Luminespib (AUY922)

Luminespib is an HSP90 inhibitor, so it utilizes a different mechanism of action compared with TKI inhibitors. It had originally been licensed to Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), but Novartis returned the rights back to Vernalis Research in 2015. Vernalis continues to look to license this candidate. In a phase 2 trial of 29 patients, funded by NVS, luminespib demonstrated an ORR of 17% and median PFS of 2.9 months. The ORR result was modest, but it was an improvement over TKI inhibitors. However, ocular toxicity remains a concern with this candidate. Poziotinib’s efficacy and safety profile appear decidedly better at this time, but it’s worth monitoring luminespib for future developments.

Erbitux (cetuximab) + EGFR Inhibitor Combo

Erbitux is a drug owned by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). It has been on the market for several years for the treatment of various cancer types. Very early results (from only 4 patients) for an Erbitux + Gilotrif (afatinib) combo treatment were promising, but a more expanded data set is needed in order to draw comparisons with poziotinib’s results. At this time, no further trials in exon 20 mutant NSCLC are discussed on Eli Lilly’s website or in their 2018 annual report.

TAK-788

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) has an investigational compound called TAK-788 which is in early stage testing for exon 20 mutant NSCLC. On June 3, 2019, they reported phase 1/2 results for 28 patients, showing an ORR of 43% and median PFS of 7.3 months. At the moment, TAK-788 seems to be poziotinib’s top competitor. But it remains to be seen whether these results hold up in a larger pivotal trial. Also, SPPI remains a bit ahead timewise, with the pivotal phase 2 ZENITH-20 trial expected to read out top-line data for the first cohort during 4Q19. And for what it’s worth, a patient that did not respond to TAK-788 treatment (discussed during SPPI’s 9/24/18 webcast) responded well when they were moved to poziotinib.

The competitive field is growing, but we put SPPI in the lead due to the results thus far and the likelihood that poziotinib gets to market first.

Rolontis

Value of drug: $116M

Adj peak net sales: $80M

The other lead asset in SPPI’s pipeline is Rolontis (eflapegrastim) (formerly SPI-2012), developed to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia ("CIN"). SPPI announced the licensing agreement for Rolontis from Hanmi Pharmaceuticals on January 31, 2012. SPPI owns worldwide rights (except for Korea, China, and Japan), and in April 2016 paid about $2M in stock to Hanmi when the first patient in a trial was dosed with Rolontis. Additionally, SPPI is obligated to pay up to $13M in regulatory milestones, up to $225M in commercial milestones, and a royalty of low double-digits to mid-teens on net sales.

Chemotherapy is often very damaging to bone marrow, the site of white blood cell production. A specific type of white blood cells, called neutrophils, are especially important for warding off certain types of bacteria-caused infections. When the body is exhibiting a low neutrophil count (confirmed by blood test), the condition is known as neutropenia. While it can have other causes, neutropenia is often a harmful side effect of chemotherapy.

In 2015, right after SPPI revealed positive phase 2 results showing Rolontis had achieved non-inferiority against Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) multi-blockbuster Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), commercial expectations were very high. FBR & Co (which has since been acquired by B. Riley Financial) predicted blockbuster potential (estimated annual peak sales of over $1B), given Neulasta’s sales of $4.6B in 2014. Since then, however, commercial expectations have been tempered significantly. This is due in large part to the entrance in 2018 of several Neulasta biosimilars, which aimed to capture market share with an aggressive price discount to Neulasta of 33%.

While early results had suggested that there could have been some advantages of Rolontis compared with Neulasta, the ensuing years have not borne that out definitively. There has been some evidence that Rolontis is superior (see the p-values of the 270 µg/kg dose in Table 2, Cycle 1), but it has not been consistent enough, and the emphasis of SPPI’s phase 3 trials has been to simply show non-inferiority. Rolontis has clearly proven this, across several trials, with respect to both efficacy and safety. But Rolontis will eventually enter the market having only shown itself to be as good as Neulasta—but not better.

Given the recent entrance of cheaper Neulasta biosimilars, we do not think that simply demonstrating non-inferiority will translate to resounding commercial success for Rolontis. Recent peak sales estimates from Wall Street analysts (coming in much more conservative than before) seem to acknowledge this: Cantor Fitzgerald sees adjusted peak sales of $270M by 2022, while B. Riley FBR now sees peak sales of $200M within the next decade.

Adding to the pessimism, SPPI voluntarily pulled the Rolontis BLA on March 15, 2019 (after submitting it in December) due to not being able to provide additional manufacturing-related information before the existing deadline. The company plans on resubmitting the application as soon as possible, and given that the FDA did not cite any need for additional clinical studies, it seems very likely that Rolontis will eventually be approved. But this delay, while temporary, further adds to the uphill struggle that marketing Rolontis in an already crowded field will be, and so we are comfortable with our global adjusted peak net sales estimate of $80M (using an annual cost of $25K, which is similar to Neulasta). Rolontis is simply not central to the thesis here, but can act as a partial fundraising source for the rest of the much more promising pipeline.

Valuation

Price Target: $17.08/share

Upside: 114%

To arrive at our price target, we have made the following assumptions:

For Rolontis: Probability of approval: 65% Market share range: 1-9% Annual list price: $25K Ex-US price discount: 50% Gross-to-net reduction: 40% (based on AMGN’s 39% gross-to-net deduction in 2018 (see pg 57, 2018 10-K)) Royalty to Hanmi: 13% Gross margin: 98% R&D costs (per territory): $0M (both phase 3 trials are complete) SG&A costs (per territory): $26M Assign 25% of annualized 2Q19 SG&A costs of $17M: $17M Assume 45 sales reps x ($175K salary/rep + $25K admin overhead/rep) = $9M Total SG&A costs: $26M

For poziotinib (exon 20 mutant NSCLC): Probability of approval: 65% Market share range: 30-50% Annual list price: $160K Ex-US price discount: 50% Gross-to-net reduction: 15% (based on 2019 guidance of 13% for PBYI’s Nerlynx) Royalty to Hanmi: 15% Gross margin: 98% R&D costs (per territory): $40M 2Q19 R&D costs of $17M are expected to increase slightly. Assume $20M. Annualized gives $80M Assign 50% of annualized R&D costs of $80M: $40M Total R&D costs: $40M SG&A costs (per territory): $26M (for simplicity we make the same assumptions as for the Rolontis SG&A costs)

For poziotinib (exon 20 mutant non-lung tumors) Probability of approval: 25% The same assumptions as for the NSCLC indication Tax rate: 15% Pg F-43 of the 2018 10-K discusses the $452M and $242M of federal and state net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforwards, respectively, as well as the deferred tax asset of $106M pertaining to the NOL carryforwards (as of December 31, 2018). To be conservative we assume a 15% tax rate, but the rate could likely be less. Target P/E: 5x Current price: $8.00 Fully diluted share count: 114M Fully diluted market cap: $909M



Based on our model (see Supporting Items at the end of the article), we arrive at a value of $116M for Rolontis and a value of $1.8B for poziotinib, bringing the combined value to $1.9B. This represents upside of 114% compared with the fully diluted market cap of $909M. Given the current price of $8.00/share, this gives us a PT of $17.08/share. This is a bit lower than the consensus PT of $23.20/share, and much lower than the high PT of $41.00/share.

While we prefer to be conservative with our estimates, there are several avenues that might provide additional value to SPPI, such as more aggressive poziotinib pricing (compared with the $160K/yr that we assume) or a stronger market share for Rolontis (compared with the 1-9% range that we assume). We also assigned no value to the Focused Interferon Therapeutics ("FIT") Platform, currently in pre-clinical and phase 1 testing. And it’s also worth mentioning that SPPI is eligible to receive up to $140M in regulatory and sales-based milestones from the sale of its marketed portfolio of products to Acrotech Biopharma that it announced on January 17, 2019.

Risks

Risk #1: Liquidity

Liquidity is certainly not a problem for SPPI. As of 2Q19 (ended June 30, announced August 8 after hours), cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash (consisting of $4M in escrow from the Acrotech deal) on hand is $282M and the quarterly cash burn is about $25M. Guidance provided on the 2Q19 earnings call indicates that SG&A spending levels (currently $17M per quarter) will hold steady for the remainder of the year, while R&D spending levels (also currently $17M per quarter) will increase a bit to support the expansion of the poziotinib trials and expanded manufacturing for both poziotinib and Rolontis. Assuming the quarterly cash burn increases to about $30M, their cash position is more than enough to fund their trials and cover any regulatory milestone payments for Rolontis or poziotinib that might be triggered in the near future. They also have enough to expand the salesforce when the time comes, but keep in mind that current SG&A spending already includes “a core group of commercial talent” that was retained after the divestiture to Acrotech for the specific purpose of launching poziotinib and Rolontis. Therefore, we see the risk of dilution as low.

Risk #2: Excessive Compensation

There are online rumblings accusing former long-time CEO Dr. Rajesh Shrotriya, who was “terminated without cause” in December 2017, of engineering his own termination in order to guarantee receipt of a $65M severance package – an eye-popping amount for a small clinical stage biotech.

In researching this, we have found in the 2012 proxy (see pg 50) the amounts (in the range of $15M-$50M) that might have been paid out to Dr. Shrotriya in cases of various events – including termination and change of ownership. It certainly appears to be the case that Dr. Shrotriya was able to negotiate for himself quite a golden parachute (though as of article submission, we have not heard back from SPPI IR regarding what the final severance payment was).

However, these are sunk costs now in the past and, as it regards the future, we don’t think that they illustrate the board’s regard for shareholder value. The 2019 proxy (see pg 63) shows what the potential payments might be for current CEO Mr. Joseph Turgeon in the event of different change of leadership scenarios: the amounts are all in the $3M range, which do not seem egregiously unreasonable relative to other publicly traded biotechs.

Risk #3: Political Backlash Against High Drug Prices

A more general risk (that applies to all biotechs) is the acrimonious tone that can be heard in the current political discussion regarding the every-increasing cost of prescription drugs. Eventually, we see some sort of trade-off being reached that involves drug companies charging lower prices, but at the same time having to spend less money on developing their drug candidates and getting them approved. Regardless of the specific “development costs vs pricing mechanics” outcome, this debate will probably take years to play out and be implemented. Additionally, it will likely create a new pricing regime that will determine the price of drugs going forward, but will not affect the pricing of drugs currently in development or on the market, as they were developed under the previous pricing structure.

Putting this unknown pricing variable aside, we are confident that companies that materially improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat and potentially fatal indications (such as poziotinib’s intended targets) will be rewarded financially. This being the case, the risk of lower drug prices in the future does not concern us too much for SPPI.

Risk #4: A Continued Decline In ORR

There is also a risk that the upcoming 4Q19 data readout for cohort 1 of the phase 2 ZENITH20 trial exhibits an ORR of less than 40%. When attempting to quantify this risk, there are two components to consider.

The first relates to what may be perceived as a “trend” but isn’t one: as is frequently observed, the early results from very small sample sizes can deviate significantly from the true (of the population or limiting) value. This can happen in both the positive and negative directions. As the sample size increases, the Law of Large Numbers plays out and results revert back (either up or down) to the true value. This is not a “trend” but is simply the initial value converging towards the true value.

The most up to date ORR of 43% from the MD Anderson trial was generated from 44 evaluable patients (see July 2019 presentation, slide 6). Cohort 1 of the ZENITH20 trial, by contrast, has 87 patients, and all seven cohorts combined have over 500 (see July 2019 presentation, slide 10). There is the risk that with these larger sample sizes, the ORR will continue to decline. However, we do not think larger patient sizes will lead to a much lower ORR in this instance. The data that SPPI submitted to the FDA when it requested BTD was based on 30 patients and had a confirmed ORR of 40%. From this same MD Anderson study, we now have 44 evaluated patients and the confirmed ORR is 43%. Therefore, we think the likelihood of the ORR declining further simply because the sample sizes have been increased is low. It’s also worth mentioning that 19 of these 44 patients remain on treatment, so it’s even possible that the ORR will creep back up.

The second component to consider relates to the durability of response. The previously mentioned article from Nature discusses that the long-term durability of EGFR exon 20 drugs remains uncertain. Over time, there is a chance that patients will acquire a resistance to poziotinib, which would further reduce the ORR results. However, we should again look to the MD Anderson patient data set for some clarity. The most recent confirmed ORR results that have been released (both the 40% from the 30 patients used to apply for BTD and the 43% from the 44 patients shown in the July 2019 presentation) were generated at time points that were at least one year from when the trial first began (remember that the results from the first two patients were announced back in September 2017, and the treatment had lasted for 8 weeks prior to the first imaging time point). We have not reached the final data readout yet for this small cohort trial, but at the very least we think it’s fair to conclude that poziotinib generates an ORR of about 40% with a minimum durability of 1yr+.

The first ORR of 73% (reported back in October 2017), had it held up, would have offered much more of a guarantee of future clinical, regulatory, and commercial success. Given that the ORR has come down to 40%, some decline in the stock price was justified. However, we think the punishment has been excessive, and that the true mean ORR lies somewhere in this 40% range.

Risk #5: Investors Will Be Unmoved By A Cohort 1 ORR In The 40% Range

The biggest risk we see is that an ORR in the 40% range for the upcoming ZENITH20 cohort 1 data readout, while meeting the primary endpoint of the trial, will not be enough to reverse the negative sentiment which has been punishing SPPI’s stock price. In the long run, however, it will become evident that, while an ORR of 40% is lower than when results were first announced, it is a big improvement over currently available therapies and supports assigning a decent probability to commercial success.

Conclusion

SPPI’s stock price surged in late 2017 on incredible early results in the difficult to treat area of exon 20 mutant NSCLC. The stock then deflated in late 2018 as updated results showed the ORR coming down from previous highs. However, even at the current confirmed level of 40%, it is still a big improvement over therapies that are currently available. The opportunity for poziotinib to become the standard of care in this space, along with the very strong cash position and a major catalyst coming up during 4Q19, make SPPI a strong buy.

Glossary

AE: adverse event

AHIP: America’s Health Insurance Plans

ASCO: American Society of Clinical Oncology

BLA: Biologics License Application

BTD: breakthrough therapy designation

CIN: chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

EGFR: epidermal growth factor receptor

FIT: Focused Interferon Therapeutics

HER2: human epidermal growth factor receptor 2

HSP90: heat shock protein 90

IASLC: International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

IO: immunotherapy (also called immuno-oncology)

NOL: net operating loss

NSCLC: non-small cell lung cancer

ORR: objective response rate

PFS: progression-free survival

TBD: to be determined

TKI: tyrosine kinase inhibitor

WASO: weighted average shares outstanding

Supporting Items

SPPI: Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Elle Investments

SPPI: CIN Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) Elle Investments estimate, 2) CDC

SPPI: Exon 20 Mutant NSCLC Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) Elle Investments estimate, 2) June 2019 presentation (slide 13), 3) September 2018 presentation (slide 3)

SPPI: Exon 20 Mutant Non-Lung Tumors Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) Elle Investments estimate, 2) June 2019 presentation (slide 13)

SPPI: Potential Milestones And Royalty Tracker

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) 1Q19 10-Q (pg 22-23), 3) Press releases

SPPI: Rolontis Peak Net Sales Estimates

Source: Elle Investments

Source: Elle Investments

SPPI: Poziotinib Peak Net Sales Estimates

Source: Elle Investments

Source: Elle Investments

Source: Elle Investments

Source: Elle Investments

Source: Elle Investments

SPPI: Fully Diluted Market Cap

Source: Elle Investments, Yahoo Finance, 2Q19 10-Q (pg 19)

SPPI: Price Target Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.