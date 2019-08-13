I sat down to write this article because I want to buy a play set of Leyline of the Void and I thought to myself, what better way to pay for them than to write an article about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). For those of you who don’t play Magic the Gathering, Leyline of the Void is a playing card. That might not mean anything to you and that’s okay. Graveyard hate is not important to this piece. But, if you’re reading this, I assume you’re either a Hasbro shareholder or interested in becoming one, so whether you know it or not, Magic the Gathering is very important to you. This decades old card game was recently ported over into the digital world and its success has helped to drive Hasbro’s recent rally. But, is this success sustainable?

The popularity of the digital version of the card game has increased sales of physical cards, creating a bit of a virtuous cycle for HAS. Although I spend more money on HAS products than I care to admit, I’ve never seriously considered owning the stock. The toy space seems rather dead to me. Action figures and board games are so 20th century, right? Investing is all about the future. I assumed that faltering demand would lead to negative sales growth which would eventually put HAS’s dividend in jeopardy. Well, looking at the company’s recent results, I may have been wrong. In this piece, I want to take a close look at Hasbro and its fundamentals to see whether or not this company famous for brands like Monopoly, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, and Nerf guns has what it takes to deserve a spot in my dividend growth portfolio.

Source: HAS Q2 CC Presentation Slides, page 4

Dividend History

First things first, let’s take a look at HAS’s dividend history. Hasbro has increased its annual dividend for 16 consecutive years. That means that from a dividend growth standpoint, the company managed to navigate the Great Recession successfully. This is one of the first aspects of a long-term dividend growth investment that I look for. Obviously, the past is not accurate when used as a predictive tool and HAS could cut its dividend at any time, but the way I see it, if a company got through one of the worst economic downturns that we’ve seen in a generation, then it likely has what it takes to do well in any environment the future can throw at it.

Source: HAS Q2 CC Presentation Slides, page 21

Not only does HAS have a respectable dividend increase streak, but it also has an impressive dividend growth record in terms of its generosity. HAS’s 10-year dividend growth rate is 12.5%. The company’s 5-year dividend growth rate is 9.5%. And, the company’s most recent dividend increase came in at 7.9% back in February. While the data shows a slowing growth trend, there is nothing wrong with a stock that offers a 2.4% dividend yield and high single-digit dividend growth prospects.

Bottom-Line Bouncing Back

After a disastrous year in 2018 with regard to bottom-line growth (HAS’s EPS growth was -29%), the company appears to have righted the ship and is expected to post EPS growth of 17% in 2019. What’s more, this bounce back isn’t expected to be a one-off event. Analysts are projecting EPS growth of 12% in 2020 and then another 10% on top of that in 2021. Analysts are predicting that HAS will post $4.51 in earnings in 2019, which represents a 60.3% forward payout ratio when looking at the company’s $2.72 annual dividend.

Toys “R” Us closing really hurt the company’s earnings last year. But, it appears that HAS has found other avenues to sell its wares with other physical retailers (including drug and grocery stores) and eCommerce players (including Hasbro itself, which is investing in its own digital retail experience) picking up the slack and taking the market share that Toys “R” Us vacated.

Here’s what CEO Brian Goldner had to say regarding the current retail environment in the Q2 conference call:

“Importantly, following a challenging 2018, we are recapturing share across a broad range of retailers. E-commerce has accelerated substantially, with both omnichannel and pure-play retailers driving revenue and point-of-sale growth significantly above the rest of the business. Last week Hasbro brands delivered strong growth during Amazon's Prime Day event. In Amazon markets around the world, games PLAY-DOH and NERF were among the standout drivers. We're leveraging online and digital to engage directly with consumers, launching two new HasLab projects this month through Hasbro Pulse and delivering innovative new shopping and social media experiences across geographies.”

Dividend Safety

Given that the toy business is a relatively low margin space (HAS’s TTM net margin is just 7.8%), a 60% payout ratio is probably a bit higher than I’d typically like to see. However, when looking at the company’s forward growth prospects, HAS should be able to maintain its current annual dividend growth rate in the 7-8% range and still reduce its payout ratio back down to the more conservative levels. Let’s assume that the company gives investors a 7.5% increase in 2020 and 2021. That will result in an annual dividend of $3.14/share. Right now, the analyst consensus estimate for 2021 EPS is $5.51. Using my assumption and the analyst consensus estimate, we arrive at a payout ratio of 57% in 2021.

When thinking about dividend safety, I always double check my findings against Simply Safe Dividend’s dividend safety score. I’ve found that the algorithm their service uses provides trustworthy data in terms of dividend reliability and I’m happy to say that their data matches my own opinion. Simply Safe Dividends gives HAS a 67 dividend safety score, meaning that the dividend is safer than the average stock’s, yet it’s also not exceedingly attractive relative to many of the very best DG investments.

Have I Underestimated Hasbro?

For a while now, I’ve favored the pure play video game companies in this space because I believed they have better looking forward growth prospects. I’ve written about video game pure plays numerous times and I’ve even owned shares of Activision in the past. I’m long a variety of big-tech plays that also have exposure to the digital gaming space. There is a lot of competition here because of the growth of digital (and especially mobile) gaming. Yet, with the exception of Take-Two (TTWO), the gaming pure-plays have been down in the dumps for a while now. Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) is down ~50% from its recent highs and Electronic Arts (EA) is down nearly 40% from its recent highs as well. Could I have been overthinking the toy market? Maybe I was letting my personal bias play too strong of a role here. Has Hasbro re-invented itself to be able to compete in the digital age? Reading the company’s recent conference call, it appears so.

During Q2, HAS’s revenues increased by 9% and operating profits were up an astounding 47%. Year-to-date, HAS’s sales were up 6% and operating profits were up 73%. In terms of bottom-line performance, it doesn’t get much better than that.

Management highlighted Magic the Gathering’s success early in the conference call, saying that the recent War of the Spark set sold well in paper and the popularity of the digital platform continues to grow with 400m matches played during Q2 lone (and 1.1b matches played since the Magic Arena digital platform entered into open beta status in September of 2018). Goldner said that the company plans to continue to invest in Magic (and other table top games) moving forward. It appears that the company has found a recipe the works in terms of marrying the digital and the physical experience for gamers and Goldner noted that the company has plans for Dungeons and Dragons (which is also seeing an increase in popularity due to the game’s prominence in the hit Netflix original series, Stranger Things) in the digital space as well.

And, not only is Hasbro doing well in the table top gaming space, but the company’s deals with leading content producers has attributed to growth as well. Hasbro has partnership and licensing deals in place with big content producers like Disney (DIS) that allow it to benefit from the success of the hit movies like Avengers, Spider-Man, and Star Wars. Goldner mentioned that the company’s Marvel action figure lines produced growth in Q2 and the company is bullish on this space looking ahead with Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker set to release in the holiday season.

Trade War Impact

It is worth noting that the trade war could have an adverse impact on these bullish looking forward expectations. HAS's shares have traded off in recent days in response to mounting trade concerns.

At the end of Q2, Hasbro CFO Deb Thomas touched on this subject during the Q2 CC saying:

“While no tariffs on our products have been enacted in the U.S. at this point, I would like to review how this could impact the business, namely on the price of product, inventory, our tax rate, the cadence in revenues and manufacturing footprint. A tariff increases the price to bring our product into the country. This would be borne by the importer, which is primarily Hasbro. We would pass this increase on to the customer through higher prices on the tariffed items. We notified our retailers of this plan during the quarter. Given the status of tariff implementation, no price changes were enacted.”

Thomas also mentioned that ~67% of HAS’s products come from China. She said that China is going to continue to be an important part of the company’s global supply network. During the Q2 CC, Thomas also made this remark:

“We've done the work and are prepared to address tariffs if they happen, but continue to believe they would be very disruptive to our business and consumers in the near term.”

Honestly, I’m not surprised to see HAS's shares drop in response to increased trade tensions when management is making comments like this. It will be interesting to see if passing on the price increases to the consumer will result in slowing sales volume growth or not. As I said, HAS is a low margin business and can’t really afford to eat the increased costs associated with potential tariffs itself. Its retail partners might not be happy about this plan, but I do appreciate management being frank and transparent about their trade related thoughts.

Valuation

So, with all of this in mind, what is a fair price to pay for HAS's shares? Obviously, fair value estimates are highly subjective, but when I look at the company’s current numbers, its future expectations, and its historical averages, I think that a 17-18x multiple makes sense. Over the last 20 years, HAS’s average TTM price-to-earnings multiple is 16.94x. I’m willing to place a bit of a premium on this historical average because of the strong double-digit growth prospects that analysts expect to see in the coming years. I’ll even go as far as to use the current consensus estimate for 2019 EPS when applying my fair value multiple because I don’t want to negative 2018 figures to sway my estimate downwards. So, putting a 17.5x multiple on the $4.51 2019 consensus, we arrive at a price target of $78.92. The company’s current share price is $113.51, which means that I believe the stock is ~30% overvalued.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

Right now, the market is putting a 26.8x premium on HAS's shares and simply put, I think that’s irrationally high. HAS is the clear leader in the toy space. This is especially the case from a dividend growth standpoint considering the fact that rival Mattel (MAT) cut its dividend by 61% in June of 2014 and later slashed its dividend altogether. However, leader or not, paying nearly 27x for a toy company when there are big tech names with higher growth rates and expectations alike and/or consumer staples plays with higher dividends, higher margins, and more reliable cash flows available for cheaper multiples just isn’t appealing to me. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that HAS is overvalued. The broader indexes are near all-time highs and it's difficult to find attractive value in today’s market. However, that doesn’t mean that I’m willing to chase stocks just because the rest of the herd appears to be content to do so. I think this is a high quality company, so I will be adding HAS to my watch list. However, I’m not going to hold my breath when it comes to buying shares because they have a long way to fall before I’d feel as if I were receiving any sort of comfortable margin of safety.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.