Sentiment Speaks: We May Be Getting Close To Nap Time For Gold And Silver

We are now hitting the targets we set for GLD many months ago.

People still are using the wrong perspectives with which to track gold.

I am simply amazed at the articles I read about gold of late. It seems many have not learned from history. Yet, since anyone can publish an article on the internet, truth and intellectual honesty is no longer an impediment to publication.

I am again hearing about how the Fed lowering the interest rate is what is causing this gold rally. I mean, how foolish does one have to be to believe this one. The gold rally began last year, and really heated up in the late spring. May I ask when the Fed began lowering rates?

This is no different than when everyone assumed that QE3 was going to cause the metals to skyrocket. Yet, the metals did the exact opposite of mass expectations by crashing rather than skyrocketing.

Folks, please take a look at this chart:

Now, please explain to me why anyone in their right mind would look to the Fed in order to determine the direction of gold?

While former Vice President Biden said that he believes the “truth” more so than facts, I will take the facts over the supposed “truth,” since it seems everyone has different truths. Yet, that chart is a fact that speaks for itself, and should also represent the unbiased and unadulterated truth.

Be that as it may, I have to begin to view the metals as getting a bit tired after this nice rally we have seen since May. In fact, back in May and June, I was not only preparing our members for a rally in the complex, but I even penned a few articles preparing those that would listen for the same – but not quite in as detailed a fashion. Yet, it led up to my article entitled “Strap Yourselves In - Gold May Take Off Like A Rocketship.” And, gold has certainly taken off.

In fact, I noted we can see a fast move up to the 138 region, with my next target thereafter up towards the 144-148 region.

At the time of my writing this article on Tuesday morning, GLD has now struck 144, and still looks like it can push a bit higher. But, I want to warn you that as long as we are held within this next target region, we may see the metals take a rest. When GLD breaks its current 140/41 support, it would suggest we could see a multi-week pullback/consolidation in the complex before heading higher again.

But, I will warn you that there are some troubling signs I have been outlining to my members within the complex. I may pen another article in the future about this, but should we see these continued troubling signs, it means that the longer-term bear market may return. I will be watching this very carefully, and alerting our subscribers through our tracking of the market. But, I think it is now time to be a bit more cautious.

Housekeeping Matter

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am going to be looking to hedge my positions soon.