DaVita: Negative Trends Still Visible In Q2 Results; Reiterate Sell

At $59.69, DaVita shares are too expensive on 13.8x P/E and 3.9% FCF Yield (pro forma tender) given the structural issues. We reiterate our Sell.

The ongoing $1.2bn tender process is providing some support for the stock, but will be completed this Friday (Aug 16).

19H1 results showed continuing volume growth deceleration and poor pricing, but flattered by one-off benefits from cost cuts and calcimimetics.

We believe this means that DaVita shares are posed for another decline, as negative structural trends facing the company have continued.

After our Sell note in February, DaVita shares fell by as much as 26.0% by June, but have now recovered their previous level.

Introduction

We initiated our Sell recommendation on DaVita (DVA) in February in an article entitled "DaVita: Berkshire Hathaway Holding + 10% Free Cash Yield = Value Trap". After our initiation, DVA share price fell by as much 26.0% by late June, but then recovered its losses and returned to its former level, as shown below:

DVA Share Price & Volume (2019 YTD) Source: Bloomberg (09-Aug-19) & our research.

DVA share price has been helped by the completion of the $4.3bn sale of its DaVita Medical Group ("DMG") business to UnitedHealth (UNH), which also enabled it to launch a self-tender process to buy back $1.2bn of its shares, providing further support for the price.

We believe DVA shares are now posed for another decline.

Sell Case Recap

Our original Sell case in February focused on how DVA’s EBIT has been declining since 2016, even as treatment volumes continue to grow, as shown in the two charts below. We believe DVA faces structurally poor pricing, with price increases at less than 2% a year, while costs grow faster. We also believe DVA has masked this trend by using expensive capital expenditure, acquisitions and share buybacks, which generated growth in reported revenues and earnings but destroyed shareholder value.

DVA U.S. Dialysis & Related Lab EBIT (Adjusted) (2010-19A) Source: DVA company filings.

DVA U.S. Dialysis Treatment Volume (2010-19A) Source: DVA company filings.

19Q2 Results Highlights

DVA's 19Q2 results last week showed, on a continuing operations and adjusted basis, group revenues falling 1.5% year-on-year, but EBIT growing 10.3%, net income growing 10.9%, and EPS growing 16.2%, as shown below:

DVA 19Q2 Results – Group Key Items Source: DVA results press release (19Q2).

The significant year-on-year improvement in DVA's group EBIT was a Q2 phenomenon, with Group EBIT only increasing by 1.7% for the whole of H1.

After the sale of DMG, U.S. dialysis now generates substantially all of DVA’s group profits, and its 19Q2 results are shown below. For the quarter, U.S. dialysis net revenues grew 1.9%, while EBIT grew 11.2%, as shown below:

DVA 19Q2 Results – U.S. Dialysis Key Items NB. Non-acquired growth in no. of treatments was +2.1% in 19Q2, +2.4% in 19Q1. Source: DVA results press release (19Q2).

The improvement in profitability was due to cost cuts, with the decline in Patient Service Revenue per Treatment ($2.40) more than offset by the even larger reduction in Patient Care Cost Per Treatment ($9.56).

DVA also benefited from the temporary reimbursement benefit for calcimimetics (a category of a drug added to dialysis treatment) in 2019, which was larger than the growth in EBIT - while EBIT was higher year-on-year by $50m in Q2 and by $33m in H1, the EBIT from calcimimetics was $40m in Q2 and $78m in H1. Calcimimetics EBIT is expected to be $125-150m in 2019, but to go to zero in 2020.

In addition, as shown in the table above, DVA's treatment volume only grew by 2.6% year-on-year in Q2 (2.1% excluding acquisitions), despite the number of centres having increased 5.5% year-on-year (as of quarter end).

We believe that DVA continues to face structural challenges in volume growth and pricing, while the benefits from cost cuts and calcimimetics are one-off or temporary in nature, as explained below.

Decelerating Volume Growth

DVA's U.S. dialysis treatment number grew by 2.6% (2.1% non-acquired) in Q2, despite a 5.5% increase in the number of centres, continuing an ongoing deceleration. In addition, DVA has cut its FY19 outlook for non-acquired treatment volume growth, from 2.5-3.0% to 2.00-2.25%. DVA's growth has been decelerating consistently, as shown below:

DVA U.S. Non-Acquired Treatment Volume Growth Y/Y NB. Mid-point of 2019 guidance (2.00-2.25%) shown. Source: DVA company filings.

The reasons for the deceleration are structural, including the plateauing of mortality rates among dialysis patients, and the growing availability of transplants, which remove the need for dialysis. In addition to an industry-wide deceleration, DVA is underperforming competition, as the CEO explained:

“We're disappointed with our performance on non-acquired growth, which continues to fall below our expectations. While some of the decrease is related to the slowdown in industry patient growth, there is no getting around the fact that we're underperforming the industry … We do think the industry growth is slowing. That's what we've seen over the last few years. You see it in the USRDS data … On mortality, the mortality rate had plateaued … for an extended period of time in the past, mortality got better year-over-year … that helped the growth, but that line has plateaued, it hasn't gotten any better or worse, it's just been very stable. So that impacts growth.” Javier Rodriguez, DVA CEO (19Q2 earnings call)

Weak Pricing Trends

DVA has been facing weak pricing trends, due to low Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") price increases for Medicare patients, a falling commercial mix, and the removal of previous outliners commercial rates. The low CMS rates are particularly negative for DVA, given 90% of its patients are paid for by the government and DVA is treating them at a loss:

CMS’ IRF PSS Rate Growth for Dialysis NB. IRF = Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility; PPS = Prospective Payment System. Source: Barclays (14-Dec-18).

19Q2 continues this pattern, with DVA's average patient revenue per treatment falling by approx. 1% year-on-year , due to a decline in calcimimetics reimbursement, and “a slight decline in commercial mix”:

DVA Average Patient Service Revenue Per Treatment ($) NB. Figures are before bad debts. Source: DVA company filings.

Cost Savings Partly Temporary

As mentioned above, by far the largest driver of DVA's EBIT growth in 19Q2 was the reduction in Patient Care Costs per Treatment

However, some of the reduction (for example those from cutting the number of shifts) may be one-off in nature, and management has talked about a potential partial reversal of the lower costs in 19H2. As the CFO stated:

"Patient care costs were down approximately $9 per treatment quarter over quarter, driven primarily by improved productivity, seasonal declines in payroll taxes, lower benefit expenses and lower costs for calcimimetics. We do expect some of this favorability to reverse in the second half of the year." Joel Ackerman, DVA CFO (19Q2 Earnings Call)

2019 Outlook

For FY19, DVA is guiding to $1,450-1,675m of Cashflow from Operating Activities, which would be between roughly flat and 13% higher year-on-year when compared to the 2018 figure of $1,481m.

However, the 2019 figure includes $125-150m of EBIT benefit from calcimimetics reimbursement, which is expected to go to zero in 2020, as the rates fall to make their use only a breakeven item for DVA.

In addition, with rolling 12-month Cashflow from Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow ("FCF) continuing to decline (both 19Q1 and 19Q2), as shown below, the long-term picture for DVA is not positive.

DVA Cashflow from Op. Activities & FCF (2016A-2019E) NB. Continuing operations only. Mid-point of 2019 guidance ($1,450-1,675m) used for Cashflow from Operations. FCF (Mgmt.) excludes growth CapEx. Source: DVA company filings.

Valuation

Unlike management, our methodology on FCF is to subtracting all capital expenditure, as well as the costs for share-based compensation. We believe this FCF is figure more meaningful, as it more accurately reflects the benefit to shareholders and the investments inherent in sustaining DVA's growth rates.

At $59.69, based on LTM (19Q2) financials, on the current share count, DVA shares trade at 16.0x P/E and 3.4% FCF Yield, as shown below:

DVA Cashflows & Valuation (2016-19H1A) NB. Assume 19H1 biz. sales proceeds to be flat y/y to exclude impact from DMG sale. Source: DVA company filings.

With the proceeds from the completed DMG sale, DVA is currently in the process of buying back up to $1.2bn of its shares in a (Dutch auction) tender process, at a price in the range of $53.50-61.50. The tender has an expiry date of August 16 (this Friday), and management has the option to expand it by buying back an additional 2.0% of DVA's outstanding shares.

Assuming no optional expansion, depending on the price reached, the tender will buy back up to 14.0% of DVA's shares, moving its LTM P/E to 13.8x and its FCF Yield to 3.9%, as shown below:

DVA Illustrative Tender Calculations Source: DVA company filings.

Regulations

DVA has continued to face regulatory and political risks, which have the potential to significantly impact its pricing and costs.

Of particular note is a current federal whistleblower lawsuit where a 12-year veteran executive at the American Kidney Fund alleged that DVA and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) used financial aid to direct the charity's patients to their own clinics.

In addition, labor unions such as the Service Employees International Union ("SEIU") have continued to campaign to limit reimbursements and staff ratios at dialysis facilities, most notably through ballot initiatives in California, which has led DVA to reduce the number of new facilities in that state.

On the positive side, the Trump Administration's Executive Order in June to advance kidney health was believed to be less damaging to DVA than initially rumoured, leading to a relief rally on the stock.

Conclusion

DVA's 19H1 results showed continuing volume growth deceleration and poor pricing, although offset by the benefits of cost cuts & calcimimetics, which are one-off or temporary in nature.

We believe the structural problems in volume and pricing will continue to plague DVA, while regulatory and political issues represent meaningful negative tail risks.

While the ongoing tender process is providing some support for the stock, it will be completed this Friday (Aug 16)

At $59.69, DVA shares are too expensive on 13.8x P/E and 3.9% FCF Yield (pro forma tender completion). We reiterate our Sell recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.