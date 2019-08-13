Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value

The last time I looked at Kinder Morgan (KMI), I gave investors a view into my dividend discount model and concluded that the stock had significant upside on what I believed to be were conservative assumptions. That was nearly a year ago and the stock traded lower to end the year, in accord with the broader market. Since then, however, the stock has put up an impressive YTD performance, rallying from $14.50 to the current $20.37 share price. With this as the backdrop, I've refreshed my dividend discount model for Kinder Morgan and found that there is still significant upside to be had in the shares as it trades nowhere close to fair value.

Source: Kinder Morgan

Revisiting the Dividend Discount Model

The stock currently yields 4.91%, which is a great yield to add to your portfolio if you can both rely on it with the confidence that the company will have the financial ability to grow it, as well as maintain it when operating conditions worsen. Now that KMI has performed exceptionally well year to date and key inputs have changed, it's worth revisiting what the implied value is from a simple dividend discount model.

In my assumptions, investors will note the significant change in the risk-free rate. I use the 10-year yield as the source, here, and it's declined by over a 100 bps in the last twelve months. While we could begin a discussion on rates, it's far beyond the scope of what investors need to be concerned with when it comes to Kinder Morgan, but note that the magnitude of this move is quite incredible. All else equal, that creates about a $30/share impact on the valuation of KMI and lowers the CAPM discount rate by 100 bps.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

The model is highly sensitive to the perpetuity growth rate of the dividend, which I've set at 5% in the past, but am lowering to 3%, just to be more conservative. Following the company's guidance, which is unchanged from last year, that the dividend will be $1.25/share in 2020 growing at 25%, the company is creating a strong value proposition for investors. Despite this compelling value, I'm lowering my estimates for the dividend growth rates because I believe that the quarterly spend is already significant (~$500 million per quarter) and increasing it by magnitudes of 25% on an annual basis just isn't realistic. While the company has the distributable cash flow to be able to pull this off, I don't think it's realistic to expect the company spending an additional $125 million on dividends each quarter post-2020.

That leaves us with the output, where the implied value per share is $47.99, representing approximately 136% upside. Again, that's staggering, even with the more conservative assumptions. It's also worth considering that KMI has the highest dividend growth rate among peers this year. The peer group average looks to be in the high single-digit range, according to the company. At the same time, the company also has the highest level of free cash flow after dividends, at $521 million, relative to peers. The next closest peer has just $166 million. That's a testament to both how much room the company has to grow the dividend, as well as to increase the rate of repurchases.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Investors should keep in mind that they're not just getting the 5% dividend, but the company also has a buyback in place. The company authorized a $2 billion share repurchase authorization back in Q4 2017, for which the remaining capacity is approximately $1.475 billion. This is while the company has an ongoing deleveraging effort to achieve a lower net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio. The company has achieved its previous goal of 4.5x.

The Performance Disconnect

When we think about the operating profile of Kinder Morgan, we think about the high level of cash flow visibility with 66% of revenues being fee-based in take or pay contracts. The company receives payment regardless of whether or not the volumes actually flow. Volumes for both crude oil and natural gas have only been growing in recent years and the stat that the company provides below is quite supportive of the operating profile. Total US natural gas production is expected to grow by 40% by 2030, so an annual volume growth rate of 4%, call it. Naturally, the basins with better well economics are seeing the most substantial growth, as we can see below with the Permian growing at a projected 157%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Again, that all seems quite supportive of buying the stock and awarding it a high valuation. Where's the disconnect stemming from? Kinder Morgan, like many large midstream companies, takes on multi-billion dollar projects that have very real risks in terms of legislative pushback, time overruns, cost overruns, and capital issues. That's a lot to factor in when you consider that this company will be adding $2-3 billion in new projects to the backlog.

The company's project list is currently plentiful, with $5.7 billion worth of projects ongoing. During Q2, the company added another $400 million worth of projects. On a YTD basis, that total extends to $1 billion. So, there's no shortage of opportunities here for the company, but it comes down to execution at the end of the day. Investors are highly sensitive to perceived cash flow changes for this company and any adverse impact to those cash flows sends the stock reeling. The more derivative fear is that as commodity prices fall, the E&P operators will cut capital expenditure budgets, which results in a loss of volume for the pipelines in future contracts. Additionally, projects in the backlog lose value when commodity prices fall as the volumes are simply worth less.

Fortunately for the company, they have two rather large projects finishing up in the short term. First, the company has numerous small Permian takeaway projects that's lumped under one header, for which the company has committed $1.6 billion in capital already. The earliest are expected to go into service in Q4 this year, with the remainder in 2020. Additionally, there's the Elba liquefaction project that is expected to see its first unit this quarter, and according to local news outlets, that's expected to occur as soon as this week. With these projects leading to more cash flow for the company, it strengthens the overall value proposition and the current share price's gap relative to what the DDM model implies should shrink marginally.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan is executing on key projects in the short term, all the while properly managing its leverage and finding good organic growth opportunities. The strength of the yield increases as the company executes on high-quality, long-term projects and I'm optimistic for the shares to perform well in the remainder of the year. The significant gap in valuation between what a dividend discount model implies versus where it is currently trading should start to lessen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.