ViewRay: Failed Product Launch Raises Solvency Questions

VRAY’s balance sheet is stressed with only $67mof net cash against an $80-90m burn rate per the new guidance. Given the highdebt balance, bankruptcy is possible.

Thesis Correct, Shorts Win

I initially wrote up VRAY as a short in July of 2017 (here). The short thesis has played out exactly as expected with the only surprise coming from how long it took for the short to work. VRAY bulls certainly put up a good fight over the last two years but it appears they have now conclusively lost. VRAY’s backlog is highly likely overstated and the company has failed to grow revenue as anticipated due to the launch of a superior competitive product from Elekta.

Guidance Cut Significantly

Just days ago VRAY traded at a $900m+ market cap or >12x LTM sales of $75m. It was hard to reconcile this valuation with a company that has never turned a profit and was exhibiting weak growth with many red flags. In its latest earnings report from August 8th, VRAY slashed guidance to $80-95m of revenue with cash burn of $80-90m. At the low end, this represents no year-over-year growth compared to $81m of 2018 revenue. Bulls have just woken up to the fact that their thesis of VRAY being a high growth disruptive medtech company is shattered. Viewray is actually a no growth company that burns nearly as much cash as it takes in in sales.

Elekta Unity is Superior

I have no doubt that part of VRAY’s guidance reduction comes from the fact that Elekta received 510K approval from the FDA in December 2018 and has started selling its machine in the US. My original report covered the reasons Unity is superior, so I won’t rehash those here – but suffice to say Elekta’s product is better and is selling well. I recommend investors read the Elekta transcripts, which discuss the initial success of the Unity (available here) and compare Elekta’s sales trajectory to VRAY’s. It’s not even close. Elekta is certainly taking market share from VRAY and winning in head-to-head bids. Specifically, VRAY in the quarter announced 3 new orders while Elekta had 6 in its most recent quarter. Part of the share gains by Elekta has to do with Elekta recently cutting price to be closer to VRAY’s price point. This strategy appears to be working.

As discussed in a Northland Capital note from 7/30/19:

Elekta announced this morning the receipt of a 9 unit bulk order from GenesisCare for a total sum of ~$58M. This 9 unit order comes on the heels of additional UNITY orders in Asia, the UK and Australia. As a reminder, Elekta's stated corporate goal is to have 75 UNITY orders by mid-2020. The shift in UNITY pricing caught our attention vis-a-vis ViewRay's MRIdian, hence we thought it pertinent to highlight this in our note.The math suggests that ASP of the UNITY to GenesisCare was ~$6.5M, a substantial discount relative to the $10M list price. We did talk to Elekta this morning, and were informed that Elekta did offer GenesisCare a bulk purchase discount (of almost 35%).

The $6.5m price brings the Unity to about parity with VRAY's price. If customers can purchase a superior machine at the same price it seems self-evident that they will most likely choose the Elekta machine, which appears to be happening now. Over time, I expect Elekta to get the majority of market share for MRI Linacs. VRAY’s sales growth trajectory of 16% year over year on a trailing 12-month basis was already weak even with a two-year head start against Elekta. It is very unlikely that VRAY’s sales are going to accelerate from here in the face of superior competition.

Before initiating the short I conducted extensive research into the market that VRAY and Elekta are targeting. My research showed very clearly that this is a niche market. The cost of these machines is in the $6-8m range. This puts the cost beyond what the average hospital can pay (vs. a traditional LINAC machine of around $3-3.5m). Traditional LINAC providers like Accuray (ARAY), Varian (VAR) and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) have significant installed bases that work well for the majority of surgical procedures. These hospital customers are unlikely to upgrade to a machine from Elekta or VRAY at twice the price. Instead, MRI LINAC machines are generally only affordable for large academic research centers (e.g., Stanford Medical) or large cancer research centers. Tier one and tier two cities generally have only a handful of these types of hospitals, so the demand for MRI Linac will always be limited. The total addressable market is actually quite small and I would be surprised if Elekta and VRAY combined could sell more than 50-75 units per year. Most likely it will be significantly less than that. This is the primary reason that VRAY’s sales trajectory has continued to disappoint. I don’t see this changing any time soon.

VRAY Backlog Looks Overstated

There has been a disconnect between bulls and bears in VRAY for some time. Bears look at the financial statements and think VRAY is a cash burning disaster – slow sales growth in absolute dollar terms with cash burn exceeding 100% of revenue funded by hefty dilution. Bulls have been excited about strong order bookings growth, which should in theory translate to higher revenue. The problem for bulls is that the orders have not translated to actual revenue as the following table illustrates.

Source: Company Earnings Releases and Filings 2017-2019

Reported gross orders have exceeded revenue by 80% over this 2.5 year period. VRAY has at times removed stale orders from the backlog, but nowhere near enough to explain the consistently weak conversion rate. In my original writeup, I talked about two prior Linac industry examples of company’s with overstated backlogs where in each case the backlogs needed to be restated, resulting in large shareholder losses.

These examples were Accuray (ARAY), which faced a shareholder lawsuit about allegedly overstating its backlog ahead of its 2007 IPO. Insiders cashed out before the backlog was restated and the share price never recovered. VRAY’s prior CEO Chris Raanes was an insider at ARAY and we suspect the same issue has occurred at VRAY. Note that Chris Raanes left VRAY roughly a year ago.

The second example was IMRIS which declared bankruptcy after its backlog had to be restated.

We spoke to several industry participants familiar with VRAY’s backlog and learned that much of the backlog is based on orders placed by distributors, not end customers. In other words, these distributors place preliminary orders for a VRAY MRIdian machine with no end customer (e.g., a hospital) to sell it to. So these orders are essentially “placeholders” until a final order can be placed with an end customer. We are now seeing this part of our thesis begin to play out. On the most recent earnings call, CEO Scott Drake said

Delays that we're unable to mitigate resulted in three installations potentially being pushed from this year to next. Our ability to recognize revenue for these systems is pushing up against the 2019 year end timeframe and we feel it's appropriate to reduce guidance under these circumstances. I want to reiterate we built a highly effective team that's well positioned to scale but we must recognize the degree to which these items are difficult to mitigate Further on revenue guidance. We have removed two other systems due to a distributor potentially not fulfilling their commitment this year. There's end customer demand at both the clinical and executive level of these two hospitals. We will ensure that we have the right strategic partner to not only fulfill these two orders but to address growing demand in this market. We are working to resolve this issue but are not sure we'll be able to do so by year end.

In addition, comparing the press release for Q2 2019 with Q1 2019 shows that the reported backlog fell from $237.5 million to $219.3 million, despite $18.1 million in new orders.

Bulls have mistakenly bid VRAY to euphoric heights based on these “soft” orders. The time has come for bulls to accept that many these orders are not converting to revenue and are therefore not an appropriate way to value VRAY stock. Actual financial results are the only way to accurately value VRAY, and those results are terrible.

After the quarter, it was announced that VRAY’s CFO Ajay Bansal would be leaving the company. Ajay’s departure represents the latest in a series of high-ranking departures at VRAY including a change in the CEO one year ago and an important high-ranking sales departure that resulted in a lawsuit against VRAY (case number 19CV346350 | Leo Gurvich vs ViewRay Technologies, Inc. et al, which is available on LexisNexis).

I am not sure why Ajay Bansal left but given the very high probability that VRAY’s backlog is overstated combined with the history of this industry restating its backlog, I think there is a large risk that VRAY ultimately needs to restate its order book. This would likely further crush the stock price if that occurs.

VRAY’s Balance Sheet is Weak

VRAY’s guidance is for $80-90m of cash burn. This will strain the company’s balance sheet, which at quarter end included cash of $122m and debt of $55m for net cash of $67m. This net cash position represents about 3 quarters of cash burn before VRAY is in a net debt position. It is possible that VRAY could raise additional equity but with a stock price down significantly and a broken growth story this is not a given.

It is too early to call VRAY a potential bankruptcy candidate but without a significant improvement in profitability this becomes a higher probability in a few quarters. At the current burn rate, VRAY only has about five quarters of cash left. On the most recent earnings call, CEO Scott Drake called a question about profitability “premature:”

I would say, we haven't talked about profitability yet. I think that some time out in the future what we have shared is the most important metrics that we have certainly our orders and revenue and cash utilization and we're highlighting those. It's a little bit premature for us to be talking about profitability or calling that timeframe. So we'll stay silent on that for the time being and as we progress we'll keep everybody posted.

Bulls can expect significant dilution at best and solvency concerns at worst in the relatively near future. If you are long this stock after the decline, you are betting on an acceleration in growth (which is doubtful for all the reasons listed here) or that institutional investors will pony up another large amount of equity to keep VRAY afloat. With disappointing growth prospects and potentially endless cash burn, that seems optimistic.

There is also a third possibility worth discussing, which is that VRAY is acquired. Bulls have believed for some time that VRAY’s “disruptive technology” would make it an attractive buyout candidate. When CEO Scott Drake was hired last summer, VRAY stock increased significantly in value on takeout speculation as Drake was previously CEO at a company called Spectranetics that was acquired.

In theory there are several possible buyers for VRAY but none of them seem likely. ARAY doesn’t have the balance sheet and Elekta already has a better product. That leaves Varian (VAR), which so far has shown little interest in VRAY, likely due to substantial overvaluation. To be sure VRAY is now cheaper than it was, but the sales trajectory has been so disappointing that it’s not clear that Varian would even want this company. Outside of the current unicorn bubble, what good is a company that burns 100% of its revenue in negative cash flow and doesn’t grow? Most likely Varian would want to see some proof that VRAY’s MRIdian is going to be as disruptive as once believed, and so far there is no evidence of that.

Conclusion

The bull case for VRAY was always very weak to begin with, but it just went up in smoke on the recent quarter. Both longs and shorts will need to reposition after this quarter and with a large short interest, trading could be messy. But the likely outcome in the near term is a lower share price for VRAY and a final price of $0 per share will be in play if the company has a hard time raising money.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.