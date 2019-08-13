Stock Market - More Trouble Ahead

Unfortunately, this might get worse as further economic weakness could hit stocks at the end of this year.

A lot has happened last week. The stock market has been a true rollercoaster crushing both unprepared long and shorts. In this article, I will update my most recent call and tell you why the next few weeks are going to be even more challenging with regard to economic growth and the 2019 stock price moves so far. Essentially what we could face is further economic weakness that has not yet been priced in. So, bear with me!

It's Priced In, So It Better Starts Happening

Just yesterday, a headline on Bloomberg caught my eye:

The market started off very weak but ended the week less than half a percent lower. Moreover, the market always showed a V-shaped recovery from the daily lows indicating that there was a strong willingness to buy dips.

The past week contained almost everything ranging from economic news to daily China trade war headlines that seem to be even more unpredictable than before, if that is even possible.

Personally, I tried to avoid monitoring daily price fluctuations as much as possible because I only care about the bigger picture. That bigger picture has been, and still is dominated by a slowing economic trend and uncertainty regarding (global) trade.

Starting with economic growth, we continue to be in a steep downtrend as the leading ISM manufacturing index fell to a new cycle low of 51.2 in July. This is still 1.2 points above the neutral 50.0 level but another indication that economic momentum has shifted, and expectations should be lowered.

One of the reasons why I constantly discuss the ISM manufacturing index is its ability to lead stocks. The graph below shows a long-term comparison between the ISM manufacturing index and the year-on-year change of the S&P 500. The only time stocks disconnected from 'the economy' is in 2012 when global markets were still dealing with very slow post-recession growth which caused stocks to rally mainly thanks to central bank easing.

When zooming in a bit, we see that the correlation continued to hold. The Q4/2018 sell-off has been used as a buying opportunity because the economy back then was still not 'that bad'. And still to this day, the full 16% YTD S&P 500 makes sense as weird as that seems. Simply because stocks have not gone anywhere since the start of 2018.

It becomes interesting when looking what is going to happen to the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 in case current prices remain unchanged until the end of the year. The part on the right side of the vertical red line in the graph above shows what that looks like. Note that I do not expect that the market will remain unchanged, but it is a valid way of looking what is going to happen over the next few months since we are working with year-on-year data here.

What we see is that the returns would quickly accelerate to 17% which makes sense given that stocks were experiencing an ugly sell-off at the end of 2018. Unfortunately, given the almost perfect correlation between the ISM index and the S&P 500 this means that the economy needs to rally in order to sustain this rally and I am not sure that is going to happen as the global economy is still weak. Just look at the European manufacturing PMI for example.

Leading economic indicators are starting to hit major economies like German like a wrecking ball as growth slowing becomes increasingly obvious.

The US is showing the same picture although it is less severe. Note that US leading indicators are also stronger than European indicators as I just showed you. Unfortunately, it's the trend that matters, and this could mean that 'hard' economic data like industrial production and new manufacturing orders are going to enter contraction rather sooner than later.

And just to name another indicator, total shipments volume of the railroad giant Union Pacific (UNP) has been negative since week 7 and is currently at -6%. This also holds true for other railroad companies.

At this point, I am moving over to sentiment indicators as I could technically go on for hours discussing the economy. So far, my point is that growth slowing continues to be an ugly reality that is starting to hit 'hard' economic data across the world. Just look up any major indicator and you will find at least some evidence of a slowing economy. So far, stocks have fully justified gone higher because the situation was not that bad. Unfortunately, we are now entering a point where the risk/reward is getting incredibly bad and we are in desperate need for a quick year-end improvement of leading indicators.

With that said, one of the best indicators for trader sentiment is currently rolling over. The black line in the graph below displays the ratio between consumer cyclicals (XLY) and consumer staples (XLP). The other line represents the S&P 500. Without support from this ratio, it is nearly impossible to get a sustainable uptrend.

The next ratio has been a good guideline of global growth. The black line shows the ratio between industrials (XLI) and the S&P 500 (SPY). This is one of the ratios I described as most important when it comes to getting early signals of a growth rebound. Unfortunately, the past weeks have done nothing but brought more weakness as this ratio is headed for its 2019 lows.

With that said, this article would not be complete without a few lines covering the Fed. After the most recent rate cut, the Federal Fed funds rate is at 2.25. The graph below shows the difference between the Fed funds rate and the US 2-year government bond rate. This indicates how many rate cuts or hikes are being priced in. The graph below is currently at -0.75% indicating 3 rate cuts. However, the most recent rate cut has not been included in the chart which means the market is still expecting 2 mid-term rate cuts. Everything less will be a disappointment. And I don't want to scare anyone, but these levels normally indicate way more trouble than we are currently seeing on the stock market which is why I tend to agree with Carl Icahn's comments when he says that hoping for rate cuts to solve everything would be way too easy.

This brings me to the last part of the article.

Gameplan

Let's summarize what has happened so far.

Global growth started to peak at the start of 2018

The US economy peaked at the end of 2018 and has been in a downtrend since the start of 2019 - hitting a new low in July

'Hard' economic data is starting to suffer as major indicators are just barely in growth territory

The stock market has priced in slow-growth after being seriously undervalued at the start of this year

As a result, this market continued to be incredibly strong even during waves of bad trade war news

At this point, the market is pricing in much higher growth in the fourth quarter and remainder of the third quarter. If this does not happen, we are in for another significant stock market decline in case the FED and global central banks don't start some magic rally like they did back in 2012 when they had way, way more ammunition to fight slow growth.

Stock market sentiment indicators have started to roll over and are not pointing at an immediate growth rebound.

After everything has been said, I am not short. I do hold a lot of cash to start buying once economic growth bottoms. At that point, I want to start buying significant long-term dividend positions and mid-term growth focused longs.

For now, I am sticking mainly to bonds and will continue to monitor the situation.

Thanks for reading and please let me know what you think of my thesis!

