Things Have Changed Between The Fed And The Stock Market

But, just what does this mean and how will it be carried out?

Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve have argued that they must take into account what foreign central banks are doing in order to protect the US economy.

The relationship between the Federal Reserve and the stock market has changed.

Following up my recent article “Mean Reversion Time for the Stock Market,” I received a comment from “Skip Town” that began as follows:

“Never expected you to post a short ‘gloom and doom’ from out of nowhere.”

I didn’t expect this either.

I agree with Skip Town, there seems to be a lot of good things going on in the world and market correction may not be in store.

But, as another commenter, “sidamster@comcast.net”, suggested:

It “would be nice to have a crystal ball to answer the question of ‘when’”.

The timing of such a movement would also be very helpful. I alluded to this in my post when referring to both Ulf Lindahl and Robert Shiller. Their work has indicated that the stock market has been overvalued for some time. In fact, both Lindahl and Shiller indicate that the only other two times that the stock market has been so overvalue were in 1929 and 1999, right before major stock market adjustments.

Yet, the measures they used to make this judgment on these earlier periods gave no one the time when the correction that occurred would take place.

As another commentor, “ivguy”, states,

“The question of ‘when’ is always answered afterwards as being obvious!”

And, of course, the timing of the next correction is not obvious.

What is important tome, however, is that something has changed.

I presented this view in my article “The Federal Reserve and the Stock Market: A New, Different Relationship.”

For at least ten years, the Federal Reserve conducted its monetary policy with the goal to create a “wealth effect” in the economy by stimulating the rise in stock prices, so that consumers would take this “wealth effect” and underwrite an economic recovery.

And, that is exactly what happened. The current economic recovery, now in its eleventh year, has basically been driven by consumer spending. The Federal Reserve carried out its plan.

But, now things have changed. The Federal Reserve, at least given the way it is talking now, has lowered its policy rate of interest and has signaled that it may lower the rate one more time this year.

The reason? Because other central banks are moving to lower their policy rates of interest in order to stimulate economic growth.

The Federal Reserve has argued that it must move in step with these other central banks or the value of the US dollar would become too strong.

International affairs has come to dominate the current decision making at the Federal Reserve.

So, the basic reasoning for my suggestion about a stock market correction is that relationships in the financial markets have changed and investors and traders now have the responsibility of deciding exactly what this new relationship between the Federal Reserve and the stock market should be.

This new element of uncertainty just adds to all the uncertainty that exists in the world right now.

And, markets and investors dislike uncertainty. We can already see that the volatility of the financial markets has increased recently.

There is, however, plenty of current information that can lead an analyst to take the opposite position taken by “Skip Town.” There is a lot of places where things are not so good. For example, both Germany and the United Kingdom have posted negative growth rates for second quarter economic performance. Then there is the possibility that Brexit could take place with “no deal,” which to some would be an outright disaster.

And, then there is the looming political battle in Italy, a country who is barely scraping by economically.

US stock markets are off a good deal this Monday, apparently trying to absorb all that is going on, and if I am correct, some of the “going on” includes an analysis of just where the Federal Reserve is going to be in all this turmoil.

The financial markets have apparently “priced in” another drop in the Fed’s target rate of interest. But, will this really happen? And, if it does, what is the reason the Fed will give for the move? What are Federal Reserve officials watching and what will cause them to react?

I can build a pretty strong argument for the fact that since its recent drop in the policy rate that we don’t know what the Fed is going to be doing in the near future. The operating procedure for the past ten years is now behind us. We have no real idea what relationships will be in the future.

My suggestion to investors is to stay loose, keep on top of the news, and be prepared. In times of uncertainty, like this, the ability to be mobile may be the best position we can be in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.