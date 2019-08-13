McEwen Mining: Avoid The Laggards

Many gold producers have enjoyed incredible runs the past two months, but not all of them are deserved of this move higher. While only the best companies typically emerge from the rubble in a lousy market like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), a bull market makes it more challenging to separate the wheat from the chaff. When it comes to McEwen Mining (MUX), the company belongs in the chaff column. The fact that the stock has benefited from the bump in the sector is helpful for shareholders stuck in the name, but nothing has changed fundamentally to prompt this move. McEwen Mining remains one of the only producers still forecasted to post net losses in both FY-2019 and FY-2020, and this makes the stock an avoid when others are growing earnings. I believe the recent rally has gifted shareholders the opportunity to exit the stock and redeploy their capital in better miners. Despite the higher gold (GLD) price, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Just as productivity and one's success are typically positively correlated, earnings per share [EPS] growth and share price appreciation often have a strong positive correlation over time. While stocks can fluctuate significantly over time, advances are rarely sustainable unless by growth in annual EPS accompanies that move. With 90% of all gold producers I follow showing positive earnings per share estimates for next year, investors have about forty names to choose from. Unfortunately, there are five or six names that can't seem to generate positive EPS despite the life preserver the gold price has thrown them. This makes these names unworthy of investments, and two of these companies are Hecla Mining and McEwen Mining. The former is one I wrote about last week, and the stock promptly fell 25% from my sell recommendation at $2.08. While anything is possible if gold goes to $5,000/oz like the most radical gold bugs predict, I prefer the stocks that can make me money without relying on a 250% rise in their commodity.

Looking at the below chart of McEwen Mining's annual EPS, we can see that the company is expecting to post its third consecutive year of net losses. Worse, despite the price of gold averaging the same price in 2019 as the first half of 2016, McEwen Mining's annual EPS has fallen off a cliff. Not only is yearly EPS negative with roughly the same gold price as H1 2016, but it's dropped nearly 20 cents from (+) $0.07 in FY-2016 to (-) $0.09 for FY-2019 estimates. Some of this can be attributed to McEwen's acquisition of the Black Fox Mine from Primero (OTCPK:PPPMF) for $40 million as the mine has continued to perform poorly. The project has produced 18,300 gold equivalent ounces this year through Q2, but at astronomical all-in sustaining costs of $1,311/oz. These all-in sustaining costs are up 18% over the same period last year, and the company is fortunate for gold's rally, or they'd be staring down more extensive net losses.

As for the company's new Gold Bar Mine in Nevada, things aren't performing exceptionally there either. While ramp-ups can often see growing pains and higher costs early on, current all-in sustaining costs are at $1,157/oz for the first 9,900 ounces producer. This figure is 18% higher than the guidance provided in Q1. While an exceptional second half might be able to bring these costs down closer to guidance, we certainly won't be seeing a beat on the cost front barring a miracle for FY-2019. The company stated that costs should come down in the second half at Gold Bar, but at the same time slashed production guidance from 50,000 ounces to 42,000 ounces.

Finally, at the company's El Gallo Mine in Mexico, we saw more of the same weak performance. All-in sustaining costs came in below $1,000/oz, which is fine; but soared 25% vs. the same period last year. These costs also came in well above guidance at $977/oz, vs. $915/oz forecasted. The company has stated they are on track to meet guidance, but I'm a little skeptical of this and think a narrow miss is a more likely outcome.

If we dig a little deeper, the weak quarter at Black Fox was attributed to large water inflows due to spring snowmelt which negatively impacted operations. While we can't blame McEwen Mining for the weather, we shouldn't invest out of sympathy either. The flooding has been resolved, and production should be back to normal this quarter, but I'd be shocked if McEwen Mining met cost guidance at Black Fox after this hiccup. It should be noted that exploration results out of Black Fox have been impressive, with 2.65 meters of 34.77 grams per tonne gold, and 1.8 meters of 394.46 grams per tonne gold reported in Q2. However, I am less inclined to get excited about any drilling success until we see this translate to lower costs at the mill. The mine already has a high-grade resource of 6 to 7 grams per tonne gold but is barely able to keep all-in sustaining costs under $1,100/oz.

To summarize, McEwen Mining had yet another weak quarter and all-in sustaining costs have jumped nearly 15% on a consolidated basis across their three 100% owned properties in H1-2019. I would be surprised if the company was able cost guidance for FY-2019, and even accomplishing this is not something to be elated about. Investors should be looking for companies with all-in sustaining costs under $900/oz that are under-promising and over-delivering, not those with $1,000/oz plus costs struggling to meet guidance. While McEwen Mining operates out of tier 1 jurisdictions, it is operating at tier 3 costs, and for this reason, it remains an Avoid.

Taking a look at the technicals, there's not a ton to like here either. While the stock has hopped back above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), it has been unable to get above crucial resistance near $2.30. I would expect this level to be a sticky spot for the stock if this rally does continue. The stock is building a $1.25 to $2.35 box, and the stock will need a monthly close above $2.35 to confirm a breakout. This is not a breakout I would have any interest in buying.

On a zoomed-in daily chart below, we can see that strong resistance sits near $2.30, with vital support at $1.30. While an argument can certainly be made that the lows are in at $1.30, I am less interested in buying miners with significant overhead supply above while gold is powering higher.

McEwen Mining remains a laggard both technically and fundamentally and will be lucky to meet consolidated cost-guidance this year. While costs should improve in Q3 and Q4, the company still produces at some of the highest costs in the industry. The fact that the company is one of the only gold producers expected to see net losses for FY-2020 based on analyst estimates shows that analysts are just as skeptical as I am of a significant turnaround in costs. I see this rally above $2.00 as an opportunity for investors to exit positions and divert that money into lower-cost producers.

