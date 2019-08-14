7 Common Mistakes ETF Investors Make - And How To Avoid Them

During the second half of the podcast, we discuss some of Amplify's most interesting product launches including YYY, SWAN, BLOK, IBUY, XBUY and CNBS.

Having been instrumental in launching more than 60 ETFs - at Claymore, Guggenheim and now Amplify - it's hard to imagine a better guest to help investors avoid these common pitfalls.

Long-time veteran of the ETF space and current Amplify ETFs CEO Christian Magoon joins the podcast to discuss 7 common mistakes ETF investors make.

By Jonathan Liss

The latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs is one ETF investors will not want to miss. In it, Amplify ETFs founder and CEO Christian Magoon and I take an in-depth look at 7 different mistakes ETF investors make - and how best to avoid them. Magoon has been directly involved with managing ETFs for upwards of 15 years, first at Claymore and Guggenheim and later at the firms he founded YieldShares and Amplify. During that time he was personally involved in bringing more than 60 ETFs to market - including some of the most innovative ETFs on the market today.

Beyond common ETF mistakes, we take a deep look at several of Amplify's most successful ETFs during the second half of our conversation. Whether you're an ETF pro or just starting out, there's something for you in this conversation.

Click 'play' above to listen to the full conversation.

Topics Covered

2:50 - How did Christian come to be a pioneer in the ETF space?

6:20 - Why has money flowed into ETFs in the way it has? Key differences between ETFs and mutual funds.

Common Mistakes ETF Investors Make

13:10 - Common ETF mistake #1: The temptation to trade too frequently

22:45 - Common ETF mistake #2: Buying products you don’t fully understand

27:35 - Common ETF mistake #3: Not properly diversifying/ending up with over-exposure to particular holdings

31:00 - Common ETF mistake #4: Focusing too much on ‘penny pinching’ - i.e. things like expense ratio and whether a fund is offered commission free on a particular brokerage platform - instead of focusing on picking the right funds and strategies

36:55 - Common ETF mistake #5: Putting too much faith in back-tested results

42:15 - Common ETF mistake #6: Do ETFs make it too easy for investors to engage in chasing the latest investing ‘fads’?

1:17:00 - Common ETF mistake #7: Not properly looking under the hood of niche and thematic fund holdings to make sure you’re getting the 'pure play' exposure you expect

Amplify’s ETF Line-up

48:50 - Investing should resonate with an investor’s view of the larger world: The case of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

51:20 - A CEF fund of funds in an ETF wrapper: The case of one of the market’s highest yielding ETFs, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY)

1:01:55 - Perfect Timing? How the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) protects against risky market environments

Additional fund launches

1:11:00 - The Amplify International Online Retail ETF (XBUY)

1:12:20 - The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) and the decision-making process around which ‘niche’ funds to launch

1:15:50 - The Amplify Seymour Alternative Plant Economy ETF (CNBS)

1:20:40 - The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) and the case of Facebook and Libra (FB)

1:23:15 - Amplify: Creating a culture of innovation when it comes to new ETF launches

