The market just had its worst trading day of the year. I imagine that very few investors enjoyed watching the Dow fall nearly 800 points on Monday. Over the last week or so, the Dow is down approximately 1,500 points. Times like these can be scary for investors. Who knows how bad things are going to get? All of the headlines are saying that the trade war has turned into a currency war. Analysts are saying that we’re further apart from China in trade negotiations than ever. When the world’s two largest economies are clashing like this, there is bound to be fallout. Could these trade tensions spark a global recession? Sure, they could. But, as I’ve said many times before, I don’t think it’s a good idea to let fear rule the day. That’s when mistakes are made. Instead, during times like these, I find it productive to focus on my watch list.

Oftentimes investors talk about wanting to see a dip so that they can add to their portfolios. When everything is sunny and bright, it’s easy to talk about capitalizing on market weakness. But, when storm clouds appear, many investors run for cover instead of potentially taking advantage of the opportunities that the market provides.

Sell-offs create cheaper prices which also means higher dividend yields. What I like to do during tough times is search for equities that are being irrationally discounted. I don’t have any idea what the duration of the current sell-off will be, but I am confident in saying that investors can limit their downside risk by focusing on wide margins of safety when buying into weakness.

In this piece, I’d like to focus on a stock that appears to be irrationally cheap to me. This company recently reported earnings that beat on the top line and met bottom-line expectations. This is a name that is trading near 52-week lows. Its dividend is one of the most respected in the entire market and the stock is yielding an impressive 6.86%. I’m talking about Altria (NYSE:MO).

Admittedly, the recent Fed/trade tension inspired sell-off isn’t the reason for Altria’s share price weakness. This stock has been down in the dumps for a while now. MO peaked out at more than $75/share in 2017 and has essentially been on a downward slide ever since. The stock has made a series of lower highs and lower lows along its negative path. Technically, the company’s chart doesn’t look pretty. But to me, I see a name trading for just 11.3x earnings, which is essentially the cheapest valuation that MO has had in nearly a decade.

On a forward basis, MO's shares are even cheaper. Although the market has cast MO aside, the company continues to post bottom-line growth. MO is expected to grow its EPS by 5% in 2019 and 7% in 2020 and 2021. With those growth estimates in mind, MO is trading for just 11.1x 2019 estimates and 10.4x the current 2020 consensus. At the trough of the Great Recession, MO's shares were given an 8.5x multiple. The current valuation hasn’t quite gotten that low yet, but it’s getting close. When I see such low valuations being applied to a blue chip name, I can’t help but ask myself if the market is correct for its overly bearish stance?

The market’s bearish sentiment surrounding Altria has to do with the continued negative volume growth that the company is seeing with regard to cigarettes. Cigarette volumes have been trending downward for a while now, but recent data does appear to show a pick up in the pace. For years, MO has been able to maintain pricing power in the face of the secular decline, yet there are fears that at a certain point, demand will be so low that this phenomenon will end. I feel like I’ve been typing this a lot recently, but I’ll say it again: excellence doesn’t happen on accident. Without a doubt, MO's management has proven itself to be more than competent when it comes to navigating an environment covered in hurdles and even potential landmines. This company has been around for decades. It’s been generating wealth for its shareholders for longer than I’ve been alive and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s doing so after I’m dead and gone. Obviously, this is speculative, but I suspect that MO will continue to evolve over time.

The company has already taken steps in recent years to diversify its revenue stream. MO is best known for its cigarette sales, but smokeless tobacco and wine sales make up ~15% of the company’s EBIT. MO also owns a 10.2% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), giving it significant exposure to the beer space as well. And on top of it all, MO has made big headlines recently with its ~$13b investment in JUUL (JUUL), a leading vaping company, a ~$1.8b investment in Cronos (CRON), a cannabis company, and a ~$370m all-cash deal where the company acquired 80% of Burger Sohne, a leader in oral nicotine pouches. All of these moves diversify the company away from the combustible tobacco space. Only time will tell if the growth of these ancillary revenue streams can outpace the declines in the traditional cigarette market, but if I had to guess, MO is not done using its legacy cash flows to re-invent itself.

In the company’s most recent quarterly conference call, management addressed its vision for the future regarding all of these investments and the company’s current attempt to re-invent itself.

CEO Howard Willard had this to say:

“In the second quarter, we made important progress further enhancing our business platform in non-combustible product offerings for adult tobacco consumers. In April, FDA authorized PMI's IQOS product for U.S. commercialization in the heated tobacco category. And in June, we signed an agreement to acquire 80% ownership of the companies that will globally commercialize on!, a leading product in the rapidly growing oral nicotine pouch category. We also saw an acceleration of consumer trends that we believe further validate the strategic actions that we've taken over the years. We believe that with our leading premium brands – with our leading premium tobacco brands U.S. commercialization rights to IQOS the leading global heated tobacco product our investment in Juul and pending transaction for on!. We're best positioned with a strong and resilient combustible business and the best noncombustible portfolio in the U.S. tobacco market.”

For the first half of the year, MO's management estimates that U.S. cigarette volumes slumped ~5.5%. The company estimates that over the next 5 years, the compounded rate of annual U.S. cigarette volume declines will be in the 4-6% range. This probably sounds terrible to come, but it’s important to note that while volumes declined by 5.5% in the first half, the company’s smokable segment grew operating profits by 5.7%. Looking back further, we see that over the past 4 years, U.S. cigarette volumes have declined at a ~3% compounded basis, but over this period of time, MO was able to increase operational income by 5.2%.

With this in mind, Willard said, “We believe this demonstrates how our strong and resilient smokable platform can deliver profit growth in the current volume decline environment.”

MO’s smokeless tobacco segment continues to perform well, with 10.8% operational income growth in Q2 and 9.4% growth in the first half of the year. Copenhagen’s market share increased during the recent quarter to 34.6%. MO saw slight declines in the smokeless tobacco space, but attributes this to the rising popularity of e-vaping and nicotine pouches, which it is hoping to address with the Burger Sohne deal.

Speaking of market leading positions, the U.S. recently approved IQOS, the leading international brand in heated tobacco (giving MO another option to generate sales/profits outside of the combustible tobacco space). Philip Morris (PM) has been doing well with IQOS in a variety of international markets for years now and investors have been waiting for MO to benefit from this system in the United States. MO expects to have its IQOS website up and running this month. At first, IQOS will only be available regionally, but it shouldn’t take long for MO to build out its distribution and take advantage of its first-mover advantage in the U.S. heated tobacco space.

On top of it all, MO estimates that the e-vapor category grew by 40% y/y in the first half of 2019. JUUL continues to be the market leader in this space, giving MO access to yet another best-in-breed brand. JUUL is also unique in that it gives MO exposure to international growth markets as well. JUUL is having product launches across the world and I think this is a nice growth avenue for MO, which was previously focused on the domestic market.

While the company’s brands remain strong (speaking of market share, Marlboro is probably MO’s strongest brand name of all, representing more than 43% of U.S. market share and those levels are holding firm), there will likely come a day when its legacy cash flows will no longer support the dividend. Being that so many of MO shareholders are in the stock for the passive income it provides, this potential threat is a significant one. However, when I look at the company’s numbers, I think bringing up dividend safety concerns is entirely premature.

During the trailing twelve months, MO has generated $4.03 in adjusted EPS and paid out $3.20 in dividends. This represents a trailing 79% payout ratio. During the last decade or so, MO has maintained a payout ratio in the ~75%-~77% range. So, the recent payout ratio was a tad bit higher than normal, but a 79% rate certainly doesn’t signal a dividend safety issue for a mature, high margin, high cash flow company like this.

Looking forward to 2020, MO is expected to produce EPS of ~$4.50. Using the current dividend, that results in a forward payout ratio of 71%. I wholeheartedly expect to see MO announce a 5-7% dividend increase later this month when it declares its October payment. Even if this is the case, MO’s payout ratio will be near its historical average. With this in mind, I’m not sure why so many investors appear to be questioning the dividend viability.

MO’s current 6.86% dividend yield is ~70% higher than its 5-year average dividend yield of 4.04%. The company’s current forward looking P/E ratio is 10.7, which is significantly below its 5-year average of ~18.5x. These statistics show a major disconnect between the company’s current fundamentals and the market’s sentiment. As a value investor, these are exactly the types of investments that I want to be making.

To me, it doesn’t make sense to apply a near single-digit multiple to a name that is posting mid-single-digit top and bottom-line growth and offers a nearly 7% yield in a low interest rate environment. I’ve seen so many equities that are viewed as defensive income plays and/or “bond equivalents” bought up because of the T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) environment that we’re investing in right now in terms of generating yields. Oddly enough, MO hasn’t benefitted from this trend.

To me, it almost looks as if this company is being priced as if it's going out of business (or, at the very least, that its dividend will be cut). However, I don’t see either of those two things happening anytime soon. That’s why I’m overweight MO. It doesn’t get much better than buying a beaten down blue chip that is going to pay me ~7% while I wait for a turnaround. That’s also why I think income oriented investors should take some time to perform their own due diligence on Altria's shares to see if this classic “sin stock” makes sense for their dividend growth portfolio.

