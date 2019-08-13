Cadence Design Systems: A Better Entry Point Could Be Coming

This can continue as the EDA market is projected to grow at a strong pace over the next 7 years.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) has been growing revenue and earnings at an above average pace for multiple years. I began coverage of the company back in 2013 and the stock significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since then. The long-term future for the company looks positive as Cadence enables customers to design electronic products. There are many positive catalysts for electronic product development over multiple years.

While the long-term looks positive for Cadence, there could be some short-term headwinds for the stock as a result of lower expectations for earnings growth in 2020 and a high valuation.

Long-Term Outlook is Positive

Cadence's future business is poised to be driven by a handful of new growth technologies - 5G, AI, AR/VR, machine learning, advanced vehicles, cloud infrastructure, the internet of things (IoT), and aerospace/defense. The electronic design automation (EDA) industry in which Cadence operates is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2027, according to researchandmarkets.com. That double-digit annual growth rate has the potential to help drive strong growth for Cadence over the next 7 years.

Cadence makes their money by licensing their software and intellectual property, from selling or leasing their emulation and prototyping hardware technology, and from providing engineering and maintenance services for their products. The company helps customers' end products by optimizing performance, minimizing power consumption, lessening the amount of time to get products to the market, and by reducing costs.

The company has a great track record of exceeding their revenue and earnings estimates. The recent Q2 2019 results marked the 6th quarter in a row of exceeding earnings estimates and the 11th consecutive quarter of exceeding their revenue estimates. If you look at the earnings history at this link, you'll see that missing estimates is a rare occurrence for Cadence.

There were only 2 revenue misses in the past 4.5 years. During that same time, there were no earnings misses, just one quarter where Cadence met expectations, but did not exceed estimates. Cadence's subscription-based business model provides the company with a steady stream of revenue with a high degree of predictability. So, there aren't many unpleasant surprises.

Continuous Innovation Drives Growth

Semiconductor-related companies have to constantly innovate to provide the market with what it is demanding. This is a result of Moore's Law, which states that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit double about every two years. Cadence has a strong engineering team that keeps up with this fast pace of innovation. Cadence produced 20 significant new products in the past three years.

Cadence's products help their customers produce integrated circuits for end products that are constantly being updated with more advanced features. The company's high customer retention rate demonstrates their ability to maintain cutting edge design products that enables customers to produce more complex products over time.

Cadence's strategy is known as system design enablement [SDE]. SDE drives the company's growth in the EDA and IP business. The strategy does this by striving to give customers increasing value while growing Cadence's market share. This is achieved through design excellence, system innovation, and by applying AI and algorithmic knowledge to the business.

Short-Term Conditions are Creating a Better Buying Opportunity

Cadence is likely to perform well over the long-term with all of the individual tech growth areas expected to boom in the foreseeable future. This is likely to create growing demand for Cadence's products. However, a high valuation has been reached and the technicals indicate that the stock might pull back before moving higher.

This was the how the weekly stock chart looked when I first released this article to Margin of Safety Investing (MoSI) subscribers.

You can see from the weekly chart that the stock was overbought according to the RSI level which exceeded 70. The MACD reached a high point and could be ready to turn lower. The biggest indicator is the decline in money flow (CMF) since May. The stock price increased since then. Therefore, if money is coming out of the stock, it hasn't been reflected yet in the price. So, a pullback looks likely according to these indicators.

Look at what happened to the stock the last time money flow declined in early 2018. The stock declined about 20%.

The stock did pullback about 8% since the article was first released. However, there could be more room to the downside since the stock is losing strength and did not yet reach an oversold level according to the RSI indicator. Here's the recent chart:

The green MACD line is indicating a change in trend as it passed below the red signal line. Money flow has been in a declining trend since May. Previous pullbacks drove the stock below the 50-day moving average. I don't know if that will happen this time, but it is possible. If the stock drops below the $62-$63 level it could continue to drop towards the 50-day moving average.

The valuation has reached lofty levels according to most metrics.

Cadence Synopsys S&P 500 Trailing PE 50 34.8 20.4 Forward PE 33 27.9 18 PEG 2.9 3.13 1.5 Price to Sales 9.6 6.4 2.14 Price to Book 14.8 5.27 3.22 EV/EBITDA 33.7 35.57 N/A

source: Thomson Reuters, Capital IQ, us.spdrs.com

All of these metrics are significantly much higher than the valuation of the S&P 500. Granted, Cadence should be trading with a higher than average valuation because of their above average growth rate. However, Cadence's valuation metrics are much higher than average and at levels that might not be sustainable.

Cadence is also overvalued as compared to their main competitor, Synopsys (SNPS) on 4 out of 6 valuation metrics. Both companies have much higher than average valuations.

The growth stocks that I cover typically trade with PE ratios that are slightly above average. The PEG ratios which reflect the company's growth rate typically trade between 1 and 2 for the well-performing growth stocks that I've studied. These stocks tend to increase approximately in-line with earnings growth over time. Their above average growth tends to drive stock outperformance.

Cadence is getting way past reasonable valuation levels with their PEG ratio almost hitting 3. Therefore, the stock performance may take a breather at these levels.

Cadence has strong expected revenue growth of nearly 8% for 2019 and 7% for 2020. However, Cadence's valuation looks more like a company with much higher double-digit revenue growth. Earnings growth is expected to be 15% for 2019, but only 7% for 2020. So, it is only a matter of time before investors see the disparity between the stock's valuation and the earnings growth rate slowing to the single-digits next year.

The slower growth rate might only be temporary. Of course, things could change in Cadence's strategy or in the industry which could boost the earnings growth for 2020 over the current expectations.

Long-Term Cadence Design Systems Investment Outlook

The long-term outlook for Cadence Design Systems is positive. There are multiple growing technologies that are likely to drive demand for the company's EDA products. Cadence has a great track record for innovating and providing customers with the products that they need. That has been reflected in Cadence's above average revenue and earnings growth rates.

The growing technologies (5G, AI, AR/VR, machine learning, IoT, cloud, etc.) have the potential to provide Cadence with multiple years of strong, above-average growth. This growth could last over the next decade according to industry projections.

The big caveat is that Cadence's stock is beginning to drop from overbought and overvalued levels. Adding to this is the expectation of the earnings growth rate going from double-digits to the single digits in 2020. The earnings growth rate will probably get back to double-digit growth beyond 2020 as the new technologies advance and create more demand for Cadence's products.

In the meantime, the technical indicators are pointing to a possible larger pullback in the stock. Large investors could be taking profits off the table after the recent run up in price. So, I don't see the stock as a buy right now. If the stock pulls back 10% to 20%, it could be a more attractive buying opportunity for a long-term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI] where subscribers had an early look at the article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.