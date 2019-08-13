Red 5: Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results For King Of The Hills

Please note that Red 5 trades with greater liquidity on the Australian stock exchange under the stock code of RED. All of the dollar figures in this article are in AUD unless stated in USD.

Red 5 (OTC:RFVVF) (OTCPK:RDFLY) has released impressive pre-feasibility study (PFS) results on their King of the Hills (KOTH) gold project, demonstrating the potential for a 10-year open pit operation with gold production forecast of 140,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,167 per ounce. These proposed production figures do not account for the large underground 1.1 million ounce resource where some of these resources will be included in this life-of-mine (LOM) plan and will extend the life of the mine as well as increase production. There are also a number of possible oxide deposits, which could be used as a satellite feed, furthering KOTH's mine life. I will discuss aspects that I considered important in the pre-feasibility study results.

Once the estimated $24 million had been expended to strip back the existing open pit and get it ready for ore extraction, the proposed open pit design for KOTH will include a strip ratio of 5.9. As KOTH's open pit was in operation around 15 years ago, consultants had reliable historical data to determine a relatively accurate cost to mine a tonne of material at KOTH's open pit. The consultants estimated $2.90 to mine a tonne of dirt, which is less than the PFS estimate of $3.33. This conservative estimate is somewhat comforting, as mining costs could be lower than estimated. Also, as a large part of the AISC will be the mining cost of the operation, any improvement in this figure will result in lower AISC. With a total mining cost of $23 per tonne of ore extraction, I am satisfied that this figure is not too high. Especially if the gold price can stay above $2,000/ounce as you will be receiving over $75 for a tonne of ore (reserve grade is 1.27g/t) after accounting for an expected recovery rate of 93%.

With the gold price currently above $2,100/ounce, it would be fair to say that a change to the pit optimisation shell might happen when the final feasibility study (FFS) is completed. A number of other gold operators are currently using $1,800/ounce pit shells and are producing gold quite profitably. If Red 5 were to go ahead with a $1,800/ounce pit shell for their KOTH open pit, an additional 310,000 ounces would be added to their reserves, increasing the mine life of the operation. Please see the diagram below provided by Red 5 which explains the different pit shell scenarios. As demonstrated in the diagram, an $1,800/ounce pit shell would cause the strip ratio to increase slightly from 5.66 to 5.68 and the grade to decrease slightly from 1.27g/t to 1.14g/t. This means that KOTH will not mine as much gold for a tonne of ore, causing processing costs to rise as less ounces are able to be processed through the mill. Even so, the proposed profit margins will still remain high at the current gold price. From my point of view, the decision to use an $1,800/ounce pit shell may depend on the conversion of KOTH's underground resources to reserves.

(Source: KOTH Pre-Feasibility study report)

An important aspect of mining is the metallurgy of a deposit. Many gold mining companies run into problems when they mine a certain deposit as their processing mill is not configured correctly to process this type of ore. This causes recoveries of gold to drop and costs to skyrocket. As KOTH was previously mined for 10 years, there is already a good understanding of the deposits metallurgy. There is a high gravity recovery component and low reagent consumption. The recovery rate previously at the mine was 94%. The PFS has estimated 93%. The underground resource has also been estimated to have the same recovery rate.

Red 5 has also located a number of satellite targets capable of feeding the new mill during the strip back of KOTH's open pit. A mineral reserve has already been calculated for one of the satellite deposits at Rainbow which totals 1.4 million tonnes grading 1g/t for 44,200 ounces. Although the grade is lower than the KOTH open pit, the strip ratio is only 4.4, so mining costs will be lower. There is also another satellite deposit called Severn which could add an additional 40,000 ounces to reserves. Other possible satellite deposits include Centauri and Cerebus-Eclipse. For the 2020 financial year, Red 5 is conducting a 25,000-metre drilling campaign with the aim of adding further reserves from their satellite deposits.

There are also additional exploration prospects in the near vicinity to KOTH which Red 5 will also be drilling.

(Source: Page 12 of KOTH Pre-Feasibility study report)

The size and grade of the underground reserve will be the key to determining whether KOTH will have a highly profitable operation. Once an underground reserve is determined, the higher grade ore will be blended with the open pit ore, reducing processing costs at the mill as more ounces will be produced over the same volume of material. Within the 1.1-million-ounce resource with a grade of 2g/t, there is an indicated component of 500,000 ounces, with a grade of 2g/t. Throughout the 2020 financial year, Red 5 will be conducting a 65,000-metre drilling campaign focusing on this underground resource and will be attempting to find higher grade segments which can be added to the future mine plan at KOTH. My guess is they will be aiming for a reserve which contains a grade of at least 3.5g/t or else mining costs may be too high for viable ore extraction.

Red 5 has stated that their aim is to maintain underground production of at least 50,000 tonnes of ore per month. If further drilling proves to be very positive, the future underground production figure could be higher. If we were to assume that they were able to increase underground production to 60,000 tonnes per month, we could make the following yearly production assumptions for KOTH.

Open Pit Underground

Ore milled

(Million tonnes) 3.28 0.720

Grade (g/t) 1.27 3.5

Recovery (%) 93 93

Ounces Produced 124,566 75,357

Total production 199,923 ounces

From my estimations, it is quite possible that KOTH could become a 200,000-ounce operation with AISC below $1,200/ounce. This could become a large, long life, highly profitable mine, especially with the gold price at over $2,100 per ounce.

Due to Red 5 not providing a breakdown of their cash costs and AISC, I am unable to be sure of the future cash expenses which will be included in future cash cost and AISC figures. Other gold-producing companies of similar size have a breakdown of their cash costs and AISCs which make it easier to see the movement of cash within the company. For example, Red 5 stated that a $15 million drilling campaign will be allocated to drilling out the KOTH resource for the 2020 financial year. I presume this cost is outside of the AISC figure as this drilling does not form part of the current 'truck to Darlot' KOTH operation. The FFS which is estimated to cost $4 million during the 2020 financial year, also does not form part of the AISC figure along with around $6 million for care and maintenance costs associated with the Siana gold operation. Red 5 will also have no company tax payments for the foreseeable future due to a large amount of prior tax losses. After taking into account these assumptions, I estimate surplus cash flow from the Darlot operation for the 2020 financial year to be as follows:

Gold price ($/ounce) 2,000

Production (ounces) 115,000

AISC ($/ounce) 1,450

Cash flow ($) 63,250,000

Subtract ($)

Siana care and maintenance (6,000,000)

Final Feasibility Study (4,000,000)

KOTH drilling (15,000,000)

Cash added to bank balance 38,250,000

Existing cash balance 24,900,000

Total cash at the end of FY 2020 $63,150,000

As each month goes by, Red 5 is painting a clearer picture of the future for KOTH. The de-risking of the project and build up of cash will keep potential financiers at ease and in due course, I presume a large debt facility will be attained by the company to construct this project.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFVVF AND RDFLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.