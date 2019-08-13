W. P. Carey: Don't Chase The Stock Price

However, shares are probably slightly overvalued today and have an unattractive risk/reward.

The dividend is not at risk, in my opinion.

W.P. Carey (WPC) is a well-managed commercial property real estate investment trust, but the price tag is too high today to justify a purchase, in my opinion. W.P. Carey has strong portfolio and distribution coverage stats, but the valuation today is stretched and translates into an unattractive risk/reward. While I don't see any risks to the dividend over the short haul, thanks to the company's stable AFFO and conservative AFFO-payout ratio, WPC is not a screaming Buy right now.

W.P. Carey - Portfolio Overview

W.P. Carey is a commercial property REIT in the United States with an equity value of $15.7 billion. At the end of the June quarter, W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio included 1,198 properties reflecting 137 million square feet. The portfolio throws of a recurring annual base rent of $1.1 billion.

W.P. Carey invests in different commercial properties, including industrial real estate, warehouses, offices, retail facilities, and self-storage properties. Industrial properties and warehouses combined account for 44 percent of the REIT's total annualized base rent.

Here's a breakdown by property type. Source: W.P. Carey Investor Presentation

In terms of industry diversification, retail stores account for the majority of rental revenues, ~20 percent, followed by Consumer Services (9 percent) and Automotive companies (6 percent).

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey is not a pure-play U.S. commercial property REIT, which most publicly-traded U.S. REITs are. W.P. Carey has large investments outside the United States, mainly in Western Europe. International real estate investments improve W.P. Carey's diversification profile and make the company less reliant on the U.S. market.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey's portfolio is well-utilized. The REIT's occupancy rate has not dropped below 96.6 percent in the last twelve quarters. Occupancy rates in the high 90s percentage range indicate a high-quality, in-demand property portfolio.

Source: Achilles Research

W.P. Carey has a long-duration lease portfolio with a weighted-average lease term of 10.4 years. The longer the duration of leases, the more visible the REIT's cash flow is. W.P. Carey further has almost no near-term lease expirations in 2019, and the majority of the REIT's leases expire only after 2028.

Source: W.P. Carey

Distribution Coverage

The good news is that W.P. Carey's dividend is quite safe. The REIT outearned its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in at least the last twelve quarters (my dividend coverage stats below are calculated on a rolling 12-quarter basis). W.P. Carey earned an average of $1.31/share in adjusted FFO, on average, in the last twelve quarters compared to an average dividend rate of $1.01/share.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

W.P. Carey's AFFO-payout ratio is quite conservative, too, leaving heaps of room for real estate investments and dividend growth. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 78 percent in the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

The only thing I don't like about W.P. Carey is the REIT's stretched valuation. Based on Q2-2019 results, W.P. Carey's dividend stream sells for 18.1x second quarter annualized AFFO. This is a high AFFO-multiple, and it implies both correction potential as well as an unappealing risk/reward ratio.

W.P. Carey's share price has increased 34.8 percent year to date on the back of recovering investor sentiment after last year's steep sell-off, but the rate of price appreciation is not sustainable here. Plus, shares are again at the brink of being overbought according to the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts.com

Risk Factors

W.P. Carey has exposure to the cyclical industrial sector and the retail industry, which both can run into trouble during the next economic downturn. Retail companies are notorious for closing underperforming stores during a recession which could have a negative impact on W.P. Carey's overall portfolio performance. On the other hand, W.P. Carey's international real estate exposure and a long-duration lease portfolio lower downside risks.

In case bankruptcies in the U.S. rise, W.P. Carey's occupancy rate and cash flow could take a hit, in which case pressure on the company's distribution could increase. Investors need to closely monitor WPC's portfolio health in order to react timely to a deterioration in sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

W.P. Carey is a quality REIT, in my view, but currently not a "Buy" from either a technical or a valuation perspective. W.P. Carey has a strong, diversified, long-duration lease portfolio, and the international dimension of the investment case is attractive for U.S. investors that want to diversify away from their home country. However, I think the valuation is stretched base on run-rate AFFO, which limits further upside potential and exposes investors to risks of profit taking. I would recommend not to chase the stock price here at this elevated level and instead wait for a drop towards $65-70 before gobbling up a couple of shares for a DGI portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.