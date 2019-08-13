Argentina Plunges: An Opportunity In Chile's Leading Brewer

The stunning preliminary election results in Argentina have rattled South America's markets. The opposition party to Argentina's current pro-business president won a resounding victory in primaries Sunday, setting the stage for a likely return to socialism in Argentina next year. The final election isn't until October, but it will be difficult for the incumbent to make up so much ground in just a couple of months.

Argentine stocks, and the Peso, got absolutely whacked, with 20 to 50% losses across the board in just one trading session. Here's a sampling:

I have a lot more to say about Argentina in Ian's Insider Corner, where I've recommended Argentine stocks - both long and short - previously, and am working on some current trades to take advantage of this current shock.

For now, however, I'd like to highlight an opportunity in neighboring Chile. That country's dominant beer brewer is also the #2 player in beer in Argentina. As a result, its shares also got whacked to a considerable degree on the election result, and have slumped back to near 52-week lows. Here's Compañía Cervecerias Unidas aka United Breweries (CCU) over the past year:

As you can see, the stock fell 7.5% on the election results, and is now down nearly 20% since July, falling from 52-week highs to support right at its 52-week lows. As a stable high cash flow generating low volatility sort of business, a 20% move in a short period of time is quite interesting. Let's take a closer look.

What Is CCU?

I initiated coverage on CCU, back in early 2016. The company has ~60% market share for Chilean beer, along with being a smaller player in Argentine beer and several other smaller operations including its export wine business largely under the Gato Negro label.

At that time, the stock had dropped from $30 to $20 on Latin American economic weakness and I saw strong value.

At the time, I wrote that:

When global economic tides turn, shares are well-positioned for sizable upside. And the receding headwinds documented above, particularly related to Argentina, will provide incremental help in the nearer-term.

Sure enough, that was about as low as CCU stock would go. In 2017, it shot up as South America took off. Argentina and Brazil's markets positively rocketed higher, and Chile didn't fare too badly either. One person in the comments noted that CCU stock only matched the Chilean index, which was also up 35%. To which I say, that's why we diversify - I'm happy to own a stock that matches an index if the index does that. In any case, I followed up on the company late in 2017 with the price then at $27 and wrote:

It's not unreasonable to aim for the all-time high in the $35 area, but for my 12-month price target, I'll assume 10% EPS growth over the next year and the market giving it a 20x forward PE, giving us a $30 price target. Not huge upside by any means, but the business is incredibly stable, it pays a decent dividend (around 2%), and is recession-resistant. Easy to hold for tax efficient compounding, especially if you have a cost basis well below the current share price.

Unfortunately, Latin America had a difficult year in 2018, so investors didn't really feel like giving any sort of upside for firms. Regardless, CCU stock held up better than most LatAm stocks, only dropping $2 for the year. That makes sense, as this is a highly defensive company. It steadily grows sales despite volatile economic conditions in Latin America:

Source: My previous work. The figure topped 29 million in 2018, keeping up the steady growth pictured above.

So how are things going in this year? Until this Argentina news, it was shaping up to be an uneventful year for CCU - and with CCU, no news is good news given how consistent its results are.

That said, on a quarter-to-quarter basis, there's a good deal of fluctuation in CCU's operating results. That's because their second-largest market, outside of domestic operations in Chile, is in neighboring Argentina. There, the currency had gradually devalued over the past year:

And now, of course, it fell to 60 yesterday - so we've gone from a relatively steady devaluation to a straight-on collapse.

Even when the Peso merely moves 10-15% in a quarter, is has generated mid-single digit swings in CCU's operating results, so there could be a rather nasty quarterly result or two as this latest devaluation hits. That said, CCU inventory moves pretty quickly and they are able to raise prices aggressively. When I was living in Argentina in 2014, the price of beverages such as Coca-Cola, bottled water, and cans of beer tended to go up around once a month. And the inflation rate was only around 30% annually then; it's doubled subsequently.

All that to say that CCU has been operating in a highly inflationary environment in Argentina for many years now and is used to dealing with political and currency swings. We'll get a lousy quarter or two due to this devaluation, but it matters little to long-term earnings power.

While short-term revenue swings due to currency can be annoying, it's important to consider two things. For one, the company still generates 50% of its sales within Chile proper. This insulates it from much of the potential currency issues, as the Chilean Peso tends to be pretty stable - Chile is still the best economy in Latin America (by a wide margin) after all. The Chilean Peso has traded within a 20% range over the past five years, making it as stable as or more stable than the British Pound, Japanese Yen, and Australian Dollar, to name a few more well-known rivals.

And secondly, over the long haul, CCU is positioning itself to be a much bigger player outside of just its domestic beer industry. South American wine continues to pick up distribution, branding, and customer awareness in key foreign markets, and particularly in Asia. JD.com (JD), for example, has previously cited South American wines as one of its fastest growing imported food and beverage categories.

Think about this if you own CCU and someone says, oh, there's no growth left, the Chilean beer market is tapped out.

Other Developments

Earlier this year, CCU exercised its option to lift its stake in Bebidas Bolivianas BBO, a brewing company started in 2009 to challenge the stagnant national player in Bolivia. I haven't been able to find data for how much of the market BBO has taken, I'm guessing not that much, but they are able to use CCU's popular distributed brands such as Heineken and Monster Energy in Bolivia. The market is not especially attractive as consumers are poor (even by Latin American standards) and due to high taxes, much of the beer supply is illegally imported from neighboring countries. That said, as it is adjacent to CCU's operating markets in Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay, it's a logical place for expansion and could develop into a better market if and when the Morales government finally goes away.

In Colombia, CCU has a joint venture with Postobon, the local soda company that is a fairly powerful rival to the international players like Coke. The JV recently opened their brewery and started their own national beer brand to compete with the entrenched labels.

I read once that Bavaria (owned by AB-Inbev (BUD)) controls 98% of the Colombian beer market. That figure is probably slightly too high, there is decent distribution for international brands such as Heineken, but Bavaria no doubt has a chokehold on the industry. It's also bought up many of the credible regional and national scale craft brewers as well. To put it bluntly, this market deserves to be shaken up.

The CCU JV brewery opens with 3 million hectolitre capacity, which makes it a reasonable-scale operation (remember that CCU is around 29 million hectolitres in sales annually now). It's difficult to forecast how well CCU and Postobon will be able to market their new domestic beer brand, but it certainly could be a major source of growth. You can find Postobon products in most corner stores of even remote Colombian villages, so their beer will have a fighting chance as well. Their brand, Andina, has just become available across the country and is already receiving a gigantic marketing blitz and has obtained a great deal of shelf space in the supermarkets that I frequent.

Colombia's population is three times that of Chile and consumes (slightly) more beer per capita than Chileans do, so the market opportunity is huge if they take even a modest share of the overall market. Management has stated that they are aiming for 15% market share nationally. That'd be huge if they can get it - 15% of a 50 million person market is a whole lot of volume. There is a lot of execution left to be done, but this could be a major source of upside for CCU over the next decade if it plays out.

Valuation & Outlook

CCU earned $1.14 per share for full-year 2017. Net income came in just over $1.20 per share for full-year 2018, once you back out one-time gains related to its brand swapping dealings with Anheuser-Busch. Earnings were on pace to top $1.30 this year. I was hoping for $1.40 before the Argentine election results, but we probably need to trim 5-10 cents off estimates thanks to the devaluation there. Finviz has consensus earnings at $1.34 going forward, but they haven't been updated for the Argentina effect yet, so it's safer to think about $1.25 or $1.30 at this point.

I still view this as a low 20s forward PE sort of stock in a neutral market for the alcohol industry and emerging markets. Right now, arguably, alcohol stocks are about neutral (you have big losers like Molson Coors (TAP) and BUD but others have done well on a safe haven bid) while emerging stocks are way out of favor (and even more so specifically now thanks to Argentina's election results). If market conditions return to normal, I see fair value at $32, a modest bump from last year's $30 price target.

It will likely take improving market conditions and/or significant momentum from new operations in Bolivia and Colombia to get the market to push the price up to $32 over the next year however. And Argentina adds a whole new question mark to the mix - how long will it take investors to remember that some industries (like beer) are much more recession-resistant than others? Monday's selling of Argentine assets was the dictionary definition of indiscriminate.

As a long-term buy and hold, I continue to like CCU, and this is a great entry point. I had previously told my subscribers that I didn't see any trade opportunity in CCU stock this year. However, with the stock down 20% in a month, there's a very reasonable path back to $28 if emerging market sentiments pick up (think trade deal), the U.S. dollar slides, or Macri manages to rebound and contest the presidential elections in October.

For longer-term investors, little has changed with CCU stock. Both its asset value as a business/set of brands and its share price should move steadily higher in coming years. There's also the possibility of a takeover at some point - CCU is one of the only large national brewers that remains independent globally, though Heineken would have first dibs in any potential M&A situation.

The company is not known for its large dividend, but the trailing yield has crept back up to 2.6% which is reasonable within this industry. It's worth considering that CCU has a semi-annual fluctuating payout dividend policy, so don't expect U.S. style consistency from them. By Chilean law, the company is required to pay at least 30% of net income out to shareholders, which sets a nice floor for the yield. At the moment, however, the company has a policy of paying 50% of net income as dividends. This suggests that if the company continues its recent pattern of trading around a 20 PE ratio (5% earnings yield), we will get a 2.5% dividend going forward.

I'd also note the company's financial strength. It is rated AA+ in Chile and has just $380 million in debt against a market cap of $5 billion and annual income of more than $400 million. Also, rather impressively, the company pays just 4.8% annual interest on most of its short-term borrowings in Chile, which is rather nice for an emerging markets firm. Incredibly, it also managed to borrow some money in U.S. dollars at just 2.0%/year.

If you want to be a hero and try to buy some Argentine stocks that have gotten absolutely walloped this week, there's a case for that. But if you're looking for a lower risk investment in an attractive growth and income play in a recession-resistant industry, CCU stock looks great under $25. As we've seen with Brexit drama in Britain, alcohol shares continue to do well even if the national economy and stock market sputter out. Witness the performance gap between leading British beer and liquor producer Diageo (DEO) and its broad market ETF (EWU) since the Brexit drama kicked off:

In any case, CCU's home Chilean market continues running fine, and the export wine business is growing nicely. As for Argentina, there will be short-term disruptions due to the political changes, but CCU has operated in Argentina for many years and is accustomed to dealing with these sorts of problems. It won't make a major impact on the value of the company's franchise over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCU,DEO,TAP,JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.