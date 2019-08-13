Priya Misra Of TD Securities: 60% Chance For Recession In 12 Months, What Nonsense

The media is trotting out every talking head that would gain by stoking fears, because it's in their best interest. Don't let them panic you.

The world is awash in negative rates, is it any wonder they are swamping our bonds?

No disrespect to some math genius using their fancy models to call recession at 60% certainty, but please!

What Does This Global Head Of Rate Strategy Base This On?

If you guessed that it's based on the yield curve, you are correct. I am starting to lose patience with the credulous acceptance of this as fact. Do we all know the saying "did you know economists have predicted nine of the last five recessions?” (with an inverted yield curve). It's not just the saying, the predictive value of the inverted yield curve is less than conclusive. Also, the traditional measure is an inversion between the 2-year and 10-year notes, which has not happened - at all.

Still, I give Priya Misra all the respect that her umpteen Ph.D.s confer. Her model produces a number and she concludes that the entire world is slowing so that must mean that the US will go into a recession as well.

People this is just hogwash. Does anyone watch the news? The world is awash with political instability and $14 TRILLION in debt with NEGATIVE interest rates. Let's contemplate what that means, you give them $100, and at the end of ten years, you get $94 back. Sounds like a good deal? Of course not! So of course, anyone with an active neuron or two will come to the safest, soundest, best-paying bonds, here in the US of A. Naturally, this is distorting our debt. It is kind of incredible that we were at 3.3% just this October and everyone was saying we were on our way to 3.5% on the 10-year. Yes, this is shocking, but let's review the geopolitical sphere for a moment:

Trade war US/China.

China devalues Yuan and is called a currency manipulator by our Treasury.

India/Pakistan "saber-rattling" Kashmir. India rescinds Kashmir's "special" status.

Italy dissolving parliament and calling for new elections with talk of leaving the Euro.

Iran pirating oil tankers in the Straits of Hormuz.

Japan/Korea trade war.

Brexit this October deal or no deal.

North Korea shooting missiles again.

Macri (reformer) loses primary just yesterday. Argentine stock market crashes 48% in one day.

Germany near recession, say several news items over just the last few days.

Just yesterday, Russia accidentally explodes a nuclear device killing 5 scientists (What!).

And last but certainly not least, Hong Kong is about to be invaded by the People's Liberation Army. Get ready to see blood-letting on a massive scale on a TV screen near you (or not).

I could make this list longer, but I made my point.

Is it any wonder that anyone with two nickels to rub together is going to cash in their Yuan, Euro, Zloty, Kroner, Peso, Lira, Pound, etc. to buy a US ten-year bond? So you have fear in these countries AND greed, the two great motivators of investing working on pushing down our interest rates. With that in mind, it's not as shocking that our interest rates have been cut in half.

The last point I want to make is that these negative rates are not "natural". They are cooked up by benighted central bankers world over. That is what really makes Ms. Misra's models, a bunch of hooey (sorry Priya). So the next time some media outlet trots out another quant, rocket scientist, and pronounces doom with certainty, please use some common sense and be skeptical. Fear sells more advertising dollars for media outlets. It's also human nature to talk about the worst-case scenario.

This Might Be Shocking, But The World Is Not Yet In Recession

But what about the fact the entire world is in recession, how can we be safe? First of all, the entire world is not in recession, it's just that the media is squawking about it nonstop. If you recall, I said this would happen; once we have a crescendo of negativity, we will be at the end of this sell-off, and ready to rally.

Yes, growth has come to a stall in Europe, but no recession there. China claims economic growth of +6%, long-time readers know how I feel about Chinese economic numbers. Still, I don't think they are in recession just yet, perhaps they are at 2% growth, at or just below their inflation level. Let's say that Ms. Priya Misra is right and the whole world falls into recession over the next 6 months, does that mean the US will immediately fall into recession? Wouldn't that take another year? Wouldn't we have an earnings recession already? Guess what, we will have Q2 up a few percentage points in profits. And again, I expect Q3 to be even better...

Even If The World Was In A Recession, It Wouldn't Matter Much

Just this morning the NFIB survey rose to 104.7. This is lower than the all-time record of 108.8 last September (broke a 35-year record) but damn good. The NFIB survey measures small business optimism. It might be news to some but small business powers about 80% of US GDP. The majority of hiring happens through small business, most first time workers access the world of work through small business. The most growth happens in successful startups, which of course start as small businesses for the most part.

So what is their number 1, numero uno concern? Hiring skilled labor; 26% of businesses surveyed (a record high) said they expect to raise wages to get said skilled labor. There is no recession, nor fear of recession on Main Street.

Make No Mistake World Trade Is Important To Large S&P 500 Companies

Are Caterpillar (CAT), Deere (DE), and all other exporters hurting? Yes. Is General Motors (NYSE:GM) losing money in China right now? Yes. So my loyal readers will know that I want to concentrate investment in cloud-based tech and Med-Tech companies right now. When things get back to normal, I would widen that to the Chip companies, even though Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and several others like Texas Instruments (TXN) are great names.

So let's see what names are getting close to our 20% buy level:

Match (MTCH) is now down 14% (it was down 8% yesterday)

LendingTree (TREE) is now down 32% (1.6% on the 10-year will boost mortgage refi)

MongoDB (MDB) is down about 23%

Adobe (ADBE) is down almost 8%

ServiceNow (NOW) is down 15%

Oracle (ORCL) is down 12% (I've recently become a bull)

Autodesk (ADSK) down 17%

Workday (WDAY) down 16%

Coupa (COUP) down 10%

Facebook (FB) down 10%

PayPal (PYPL) down 15.5%

Keep to the discipline, wait for 20%. If you get itchy for a name that is 17%-18%, please buy very small. In fact, buy in very small increments in all these speculations (as I define speculation).

As I said before, very often once you reach 20% down, the selling accelerates. The media, talking heads, and those who get speaking fees or clients by being bears are coming out of the woodwork right now. You can set your watch by it. Don't let them panic you. Instead of selling, now is the time to buy. Stand back and let the prices come to you.

Insider Corner

Larry Culp bought more shares of GE 332K @ $9.04 per share.

My take: Larry Culp is one of the best CEOs alive today. If he is buying at $9.04, maybe you should co-invest. Just remember that this name was below $7 not too long ago, so don't mortgage the house. Also, if there really is a recession coming, wouldn't Larry know that? He is the head of a conglomerate in heavy industry, the hardest-hit area in the global economy, and he's buying a lot of GE. Please don't let anyone panic you.

Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.