Fortinet: A Great Stock To Own With Valuation Stretched

Fortinet (FTNT) is a growth company. It is growing at a secular CAGR of ~20% since the last ten years. It is a cybersecurity solutions company with expected forward revenue growth of 17.03%. Its YoY revenue growth in the second quarter was 18.2%. The company is not only growing its revenue, it is growing its EBITDA as well. In the last ten years its EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 18.5%. However, EBITDA growth was not secular.

The company derives the majority of its revenue from its FortiGate network security appliances (these are next generation firewalls, or NGFW) with a broad set of built-in security and networking features. These features include firewall, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and secure sockets layer (NYSE:SSL) data leak prevention.

The company's network security appliances has an operating system, known as FortiOS operating system. It also has an integrated circuit (IC), known as FortiASIC, which processes security and networking functions. The company also offers various security solutions targeted at the Cloud and IoT (Internet of Things) markets, which are its new areas of growth.

Fortinet’s Long-Term Competitive Advantage

The company's long-term competitive advantage is its Fortinet Security Fabric platform. This is a unique architectural technology that protects the whole digital surface which is vulnerable to cyber-attack. Fortinet’s FortiOS operating system and SPU (security processing unit) hardware architecture are at the heart of its Security Fabric platform. The SPU is actually the FortiASIC chip. The recent release of FortiOS 6.2 operating system strengthened the Security Fabric further with over 300 new innovations.

In today's era of edge computing, data is processed where it is generated, not in a centralized data-processing warehouse. The chance of cyber-attack in such an environment is more because multiple devices are connected to a network. Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform enables disparate security solutions loaded on disparate devices to work together as an integrated solution. Hence the platform protects the entire network across a broad threat landscape.

How the competitive advantage is for the long-term? Well, Fortinet is creating long-term business opportunities for its channel partners. Fortinet's channel partners who can design and deploy integrated security offerings will find a growing demand for their products. Fortinet Security Fabric offers broad visibility and open-standards approach, while traditional vendors offer siloed security technologies with their signature-based approach. If channel partners, who are solution providers, can tie traditional approach with Fortinet’s approach, they will be able to implement more automation at network security. This will not only help Fortinet drive more revenues for itself and for its channel partners, but also address the long unsolved problems of network security, such as unknown devices on the network, growing incidents of identity theft etc. Once this is done, a compelling and long-term solution for network security will be created.

Fortinet’s Growth Drivers

The global cybersecurity market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% and expected to reach $282.3 billion by 2024, according to a report. Fortinet’s growth will be aligned to the CAGR growth rate mentioned in the report, since Fortinet is a pure-play cybersecurity company. The report said:

Industry players are developing advanced solutions to tackle cyber-attacks and threat such as firewall, encryption, identity and access management, security, and vulnerability management, which are further fueling the growth of the market.

Fortinet's growth drivers are given below:

The firewall industry is at a transition. Traditional firewalls are replaced with modern firewalls with new features. Fortinet has refreshed its portfolio of FortiGate firewalls. This new FortiGates are integrated with secure Wi-Fi, advanced SD-WAN capabilities and 5G components. The company believes these new FortiGates are leading the transition to security-driven networking, and gaining network security market share. FortiGate firewalls are not only firewalls, they are SD-WAN (software-defined WAN) appliances also. FortiGate provides security-driven networking via offering NGFW security, WAN optimization capabilities and advanced routing. Since SD-WAN helps businesses cut costs by removing expensive routing hardware and replacing them with SDN (software-defined networking) capabilities, the demand for SD-WAN is rising. As a result, FortiGate appliances are seeing increasing demand. The company's OT (operational technology) and IoT security products have generated new opportunities to grow its revenue. These products are integrated with FortiASIC SPU technology. The cost of these chips are less than general purpose chips. As a result, the products offer cost advantage compared to competitors’ products. Moreover, the chips being ASICs, offer performance advantage as well. The FortiGate firewalls have built-in ASICs, which, as explained above, offer cost and performance advantages over competitors’ NGFW products, such as Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) WildFire and Cisco’s (CSCO) ASA and Firepower. Fortinet has introduced a new SPU, named SoC4, which offers more performance at lower cost. The company is continuing to launch new FortiGate firewalls powered by SoC4 targeted at high-end, mid-range and low-end markets. This is expanding the market share of FortiGate firewalls and growing Fortinet’s revenue.

Valuation

Fortinet has a strong balance sheet with total cash of $1.83 billion and total debt of $37.5 million. The company’s most similar peers are Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP). Fortinet’s non-GAAP forward PE is 37.18x, compared to Palo Alto Networks’ 39.85x and Check Point’s 18.34x. Fortinet’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 7.28x, compared to Palo Alto Networks’ 7.34x and Check Point’s 8.77x (at the time of writing).

Fortinet’s valuation is not attractive at the current price. In the last five years, Fortinet’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 23.34%, compared to Palo Alto’s 38.90x and Check Point’s 6.38x. This explains why Check Point’s valuation is cheaper. As far as Fortinet is concerned, revenue growth is already built into its current price.

The good news is that Fortinet’s ROE and ROIC are better than its peers. Fortinet’s ROE and ROIC are 39.19% and 17.64% respectively, compared to Palo Alto’s –7.34% and 0.16%, and Check Point’s 22% and 15.35% respectively. Clearly, Fortinet has an efficient management team. However, despite that I wouldn't recommend to buy the stock at the current price. Buying on pullbacks is the recommended strategy to own the stock for the long-term.

Now let’s find out the company’s long-term (three year) price based on the fact that the cybersecurity market is growing at a CAGR of 11.1%, according to the research report mentioned above. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $1955.2 million. At a CAGR of 11.1%, the company’s mid-year 2022 revenue will be $2700 million, or $15.79 per share. At today’s price to sales ratio of 7x, Fortinet’s 2022 price will be $110.53, which implies it has 32% upside from the current level in three years. The upside is not significant for a “three year” time frame. Long-term investors should wait for opportune moments to buy the stock for maximizing their profit. For the near-term, my rating is “neutral” on the stock.

Risks

The company depends heavily on channel partners to sell its products, who are primarily distributors and resellers. Sometimes, channel partners are solution providers also, as mentioned above, who may sell their own products made using the Fortinet Security Fabric platform that may be competitive with Fortinet's products. In such cases, Fortinet's revenue (service revenue) growth may be negatively impacted.

The company has invested heavily in real estate to expand its office buildings. It has purchased office buildings in Ottawa and Burnaby, Canada in 2017, and has started construction of a second office building adjacent to its present headquarters. This requires huge capital spending over the next few years, which may result in generation of reduced bottom-line by the company going ahead.

Conclusion

Growing cyber-attacks across the Internet are creating long-term growth opportunities for Fortinet. The company’s FortiGate firewalls as well as SD-WAN appliances are its primary growth driver. According to a recent research report, the SD-WAN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58% from 2019 to 2025 and cross industry valuation of $17 billion by 2025. However, as I said above, Fortinet is a great stock to own with valuation stretched. I’d recommend buying the stock on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.