Foot Locker: Deep Value With 9.2% Shareholder Yield

This strategy offers precise stock selection, percentage allocation, and rebalancing guidelines, which are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance.

The pessimism is overblown in the presence of below expected short-term fundamentals, which caused the stock to trade too cheap relative to market averages.

The Company is valued as one of the cheapest in the apparel and the overall U.S market (EV/EBITDA is 3.7, trailing P/E is 8.6, and forward P/E is 8.2).

Every investor would like to buy low and sell high. However, only a handful of investors do that. Stocks trade low when companies have a bad quarter or year, while a recession is looming, or in recent times, during trade war escalations.

It is tough to buy during such times because we are hardwired to avoid negative information. Nevertheless, most pessimistic times provide the best opportunity for bargain hunting, which is the exact case with Foot Locker (FL).

During the last quarterly results, the Company has missed analyst expectations. Following the announcement, investors punished the stock by a steep decline, sending its price into deep value levels.

However, the pessimism is overblown in the presence of below expected short-term fundamentals, which caused the stock to trade too cheap relative to market averages.

Foot Locker currently trades around 50% below the prices achieved at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. However, fundamentals did not change that much. Since the fiscal year that ended in January 2017, the total revenues have increased by 3%, and earnings per share have decreased by 2.6%.

At the current price, the Company is not only one of the cheapest retail stocks, but one of the cheapest U.S. stocks in general. Right now, the trailing price to earnings ratio is 8.6, and trailing EV/EBITDA is 3.7. Both are at the bottom of the U.S. valuations.

Besides extremely low valuation, the Company offers above-average cash returns to shareholders. The current shareholder yield is 9.2%, which is a combination of a 3.9% dividend yield and a huge 5.3% buyback yield. Additionally, dividends and buybacks are fully covered by the free cash flow.

With such characteristics, Foot Locker fits perfectly into my Enhanced shareholder yield approach of investing in companies with above-average net cash distributions coupled with depressed equity valuations.

However, buying one equity position or a few of them in isolation is extremely risky. Because of risk diversification, I always hold a well-diversified portfolio of approximately fifty stocks. The updated list of top fifty high-yielding low-value buys is available in my previous article in the following link.

Current Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 3% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.3%, which results in a remarkable shareholder yield of 8.3%.

The Enhanced shareholder yield approach offers precise stock selection, percentage allocation, and rebalancing guidelines, which are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance.

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors (explained in my first article on the Enhanced shareholder yield series). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

Although this approach is simple, it is not easy, because one needs a long-term horizon and a willingness to deviate significantly from market averages.

Compared to other yield-focused strategies, besides dividends, share repurchases are an integral part of my equity selection and portfolio construction process.

Source: www.izquotes.com

If John D. Rockefeller was alive today, he would probably have to reformulate the second part of his saying to include share buybacks besides dividends.

Due to the structural changes and the tax treatment, U.S. companies have shifted their payout mix in favor of buybacks, which are now on average bigger than dividends. For investors that experience such structural changes, they must adjust their investment strategies to take into account these developments.

Charles Darwin's famous quote is:

It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent; it is the one most adaptable to changes.

As the Father of Evolution has summarized, to thoroughly excel and progress in life, one needs to adapt to the changing environment.

In our investment world, that means that stock repurchases have to be incorporated in the investment strategy because they are too big to ignore.

Current Business Environment And Expectations

Retail Sales in the United States increased by 3.40% in June 2019 over the same month in the previous year, and by 0.4% over the prior month. The expectations are that the corresponding percentage increase will be published for July as well. Such a positive development should support Foot Locker Q2 figures, which will be reported later this month.

Core Retail Sales M/M; Source: ForexFactory Calendar

In January this year, the U.S. retail sales experienced the highest month over month drop (-1.8%) since the Great Depression, which influenced Foot Locker's short-term results. However, from the table below, we can see that the Company is stable and that its trailing earnings per share (EPS) are only 2.6% lower compared to the record 2017.

Source: Morningstar

Disciplined cash flow management and continual share repurchases, which have a significant influence on earnings per share, will be discussed in the following segment of this article.

The last quarterly net income miss was 7.4%, despite that, the equity price plunged 18.5%. In my opinion, a buyer of Foot Locker's shares has an edge because the pessimism is overblown and has generated a great entry opportunity compared to future expectations.

Source: Stock Investor Professional

The current average expectation of twenty analysts covering Foot Locker is that 1/2020 EPS per share will be around $5, and EPS for 1/2021 will be approximately $5.39. As the market price at the time of writing is $40.92, this gives us forward EPS for the fiscal year ending in January 2020 at 8.2. Forward EPS for the fiscal year ending in January 2021 is 7.6.

Source: Stock Investor Professional

Analyst expectations are built on the assumption of the constant number of outstanding shares. However, as the Company plans to repurchase a significant amount of its free float, this should significantly boost per-share results.

Free Cash Flow And Debt Levels

Operating cash flow during the trailing four quarters was $684 million, which is a bit lower compared to previous years. However, CAPEX needs were slightly lower, which resulted in $516 million in free cash flow (FCF). During the last five years, the FCF range was roughly between $500 and $600 million. The figure for the trailing twelve months is at the bottom of that range, which is still stable and strong, and the decrease is nothing compared to the stock price reaction.

Source: Morningstar

Foot Locker has a history of strong buybacks, which has significantly decreased the number of outstanding shares. During the last four quarters, the Company repurchased $267 million worth of its shares. At the beginning of this year, the Company announced a new three-year buyback plan under which it plans to distribute to shareholders $1.2 billion. As the current market cap is $4.49 billion, this amounts to approximately 27% of the total outstanding shares.

The Company has a history of rising dividend payments, and during the last four quarters, Foot Locker spent $160 million on dividends. Although in the previous year, the total amount spent on dividends did not increase a lot, we need to take into account a continual decrease in the outstanding number of shares.

Source: Stock Investor Professional

During the last seven quarters, the decrease in the total outstanding shares was more than 14%. As the Company continually hikes its dividend and performs share repurchases, from 2013 until now, the annual per share dividend has increased by 84%.

Source: Stock Investor Professional

Despite spending significant amounts on dividends and repurchases, both streams of cash flow returns to shareholders were fully covered by free cash flow. During the last five fiscal years, the total amount spent on buybacks and dividends was $2.736 billion. During the same period, the Company generated $2.722 billion of free cash flow, which perfectly matches cash returns to shareholders.

At the end of the first quarter, which ended on May 4. 2019, the Company had $1.126 billion in cash and cash equivalents. On the flip side, short debt is zero, and short-term capital leases are $499 million. As short-term debt and capital leases are so low, they do not pose any risk to operations or to the continuation of cash returns to shareholders.

Long-term debt is only $123 million. However, we need to take into account long-term capital leases, which are $2.804 billion. Consequently, the total net debt position is $2.3 billion. As the trailing EBITDA is $905 million, the current net debt to EBITDA ratio is 2.5. Although the ratio is not insignificant, it is at the lower end of the Apparel & Accessories industry.

Risks

Besides the downturn in the economy, one of the biggest threats is posed by the U.S.-China trade war. However, in my opinion, there is a high probability that we will see a reprisal of the last few market dips, which makes this latest round of trade "escalations" an excellent buy opportunity.

I formed my opinion on the basis that a further trade escalation would be a severe impediment for Trump's reelection, which will motivate him to reach a deal before the presidential election.

On the other side, Xi Jinping does not need to face reelection. Due to these facts, there is no logic for Trump to risk a full-blown trade war. The reasons are apparent because full and prolonged escalation would lead to downward pressures on the U.S. GDP and equity market, and consequently, on his second presidential run.

Recap

Foot Locker is surrounded by too much pessimism. Macroeconomic factors in key markets are still stable, and retail sales are posting month after month gains. The present market situation should continue to support a stable business environment for the Company.

Foot Locker's shareholder yield is in the top quartile of all EBITDA profitable non-financial U.S. companies with the market cap above $4 billion.

The Company's profitability fully supports cash returns to shareholders.

With its current EV/EBITDA valuation, it is among the fifty cheapest companies of the previously mentioned quartile.

It looks like the shares are in oversold territory because the Company is priced as one of the cheapest in the U.S. market. However, Foot Locker's shares should be supported by a generation of significant free cash flows that are entirely directed into dividends and share buybacks.

If you would like to follow regular updates of this simple, yet powerful strategy, please hit the "Follow" button on the top.

Until my next update, be patient with your investments and give them time to grow!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the largest part of equities presented in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio