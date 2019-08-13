Market Volatility Bulletin:  Treasurys Calling The Shots As VX Futures In Backwardation

Market Intro

Headlines like the one shown above are giving stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, ACXW) reason to doubt the strong rally that ensued last week. Spot VIX is reporting an implied vol reading of just over 21.

Thoughts on Volatility

40 years ago, Business Week famously reported "The Death of Equities", as a decade of inflation coupled with weak economic growth ground financial asset values lower and lower.

By some important metrics, valuations continued to recede, until about 1982 when a sudden about-face occurred that would ultimately prevail until some of the highest valuation metrics ever recorded for US stocks would peak around 1999. Change can come quickly, and it is important in any decision-making exercise to observe the present, but also to avoid extrapolating current conditions too far.

It was in some sense unfortunate that many of the vol products began their existence at or near the inception of a bull market, as it perhaps fosters a false "track record" that leads traders and investors into a sense of security that is unwarranted. One needs to see a wide variety of sustained volatility environments before we can truly speak to what the vol curve is "supposed to do", and we simply don't have old enough markets and/or products to make such claims.

On the other hand, we can definitively say that European sovereign bonds have been around for a very long time: hundreds of years in fact.

-.61% nominal yield (even less after the meager inflation) on the 10Yr bund is truly a mind-boggling value proposition. I suspect that on an inflation-adjusted basis, rates have in fact been lower. But that's only after a nasty bout of price instability kicked in, where real yields have ample opportunity to throttle about.

The inflation profile for Europe is of an altogether different nature today, and to witness negative real yields in the 1.50-2.00 percent range almost points toward some combination of deep trepidation mixed with speculation as to how much deeper yields can sink.

I doubt that the ECB is rolling out the "Mission Accomplished" banners at this moment: yields have been low going on a decade, and negative since 2015. All-time lows are more than likely a sign of failure in the ambitious monetary experiment.

Meanwhile, what level does spot VIX arrive at before markets calm in earnest? It might be instructive to recall where the index reached in late December of 2018 before circling back; spot peaked near 36.

It was arguably Chair Powell walking back his conviction of more rate hikes that ultimately allayed market fear and kicked off a rebound to new all-time highs for US indexes.

Last week spot touched 24, and subsequently plunged down into the 17 region. Currently the index prints essentially in the middle of that range, near 21. I'm curious as to readers' belief as to where spot is likely to peak (given absence of some large exogenous shock that is currently unforeseeable).

Term Structure

VIX9D is tracking at the highest on the metrics graphed above, reporting in at 22.45 vol points. I tend to read the 9-day metric as a sort of "leading" indicator toward the short-term direction of vol, though just to be clear I do not see VIX9D as being some sort of mechanical predictor of spot VIX (or any other indicator for that matter).

HV10 now boasts a reading above the 20 mark; it will be difficult to get VX futures to sink much - even with some meaningful rebound in equities - if the HV10/20 indexes still contain high readings. My belief is that there is more room for SPX to bounce higher here than there is for a big move lower in VX products for the time being.

The CBOE Skew index is once again providing an indication that SPX upside has some runway. Recall that in past periods (2014, 2016-17) Skew ran pretty hot for lengthy periods without a pronounced fall in stocks (call it a false positive), and so we don't want to over-rely on any metric. But clearly CBOE Skew is pointing to the possibility for a relatively balanced risk profile.

This is good for those who want to do some portfolio hedging, as it suggests that call sales can go a long way towards financing put purchases in today's SPY options markets.

As for what market is calling the shots in terms of global markets, I think you really want to keep your eye on sovereign yields (IEF, TLT). Monday was a case in point of falling yields dragging markets lower. Treasury vol has jumped up almost to 6, and it is difficult to imagine that these yields point to "good days ahead" in any of the major global economies.

Wrap Up

