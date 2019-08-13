IAMGOLD: Digging Into The Q2 Results

With many of the mining laggards coming back to life in Q2, IAMGOLD (IAG) rode gold's (GLD) coattails higher and attempted a breakout near the $4.10 level. Unfortunately, for shareholders, the visit above the $4.10 level was very short-lived. The company reported its Q2 results last week and the stock dove following a very disappointing report. Not only did we get news of a temporary work stoppage at Rosebel, but we also got hit with downward guidance revisions at two mines. While an earnings beat might have been able to sustain the recent 80% move we've seen off the lows, an earnings miss as we got was not going to do the trick. I continue to see IAMGOLD as an Avoid in favor of low-cost producers in better jurisdictions.

It's not news that the market hates uncertainty, and IAMGOLD gave us our second dose of it this year in their Q2 report. With uncertainty already surrounding the updated mine plan for Westwood anticipated in Q4, we now have added inconclusiveness short term for Rosebel. IAMGOLD has had to undergo a work stoppage after a death recently at Rosebel, and CEO Steve Letwin has stated it may take a couple of weeks to get operations back on track. Fortunately, the mill is still able to operate and is processing low-grade material from stockpiles. This very unfortunate incident has led to a significant downward revision in production guidance at Rosebel, with the mid-point now revised to 250,000 ounces for FY-2019 vs. 322,000 ounces previously. With Rosebel accounting for nearly 35% of the company's production, it's no surprise that this has also delivered a nasty blow to consolidated full-year guidance.

The bad news continued in the earnings call with the previously provided guidance at Westwood not being conservative enough after all. Guidance at Westwood has also been cut, and IAMGOLD is now forecasting 100,000 ounces of production at the mid-point, down from 110,000 ounces previously. Grades are fortunately expected to pick up in the second half of 2019. For now, the company has been forced to tiptoe around difficult to mine areas to be respectful of seismicity. As shareholders will recall, IAMGOLD experienced a significant seismic event in 2015 that left nine miners trapped for nearly a day. The most recent impact of this was the 32% reduction in the workforce at Westwood announced in March. Investors are awaiting further clarity around Westwood with the updated mine plan expected late this year.

Based on lower grades at Westwood and adhering to safety protocols and the Rosebel work stoppage, production and all-in sustaining cost guidance have been revised as follows for FY-2019:

765,000-810,000 ounces of gold production, down from 810,000 ounces to 870,000 ounces previously.

All-in sustaining cost guidance raised to $1,090/oz to $1,130/oz, up from $1,030/oz to $1,080/oz previously.

IAMGOLD may have sandbagged their FY-2019 guidance numbers a little as these issues are very much out of their control. However, whether they over-deliver slightly after being ultra-conservative in their revised guidance, there's no question this will be a challenging year for the company. The timing of this is very unfortunate with the gold price finally waking up. While other miners are flourishing, meeting guidance, and have shed uncertainties thanks to the gold price boost, IAMGOLD has seen the opposite after these Q2 results. The market wasn't impressed with the results, and the positive correlation with the Gold Miners Index (GDX) quickly broke down following the news.

So, how has this news affected the company's bottom line? Unfortunately, while other miners are seeing earnings per share [EPS] estimates pushed higher, IAMGOLD is now going in the wrong direction here also. FY-2019 earnings per share estimates have plunged nearly 30% to $0.05 per share from $0.07 per share previously. Given that Rosebel is expected to be a short-term issue, this has not affected FY-2020 earnings estimates which are still sitting at $0.12 for FY-2020. Let's take a look below:

Examining the chart I've built of annual EPS above, we can see that FY-2020 earnings estimates are expected to put in a new multi-year high next year. This is good news for shareholders as earnings breakouts are typically followed by share price appreciation. The issue, however, is that the majority of gold producers also see positive EPS revisions, but most do not have uncertainty at half of their mines as IAMGOLD does. While there's no question that IAMGOLD will likely trade higher long term if Westwood and Rosebel are strictly 2019 setbacks, this doesn't do much for investors interested in benefiting from the gold price this year.

It is worth mentioning that there was some good news from the report. Essakane production guidance was revised slightly higher, with the guidance midpoint improving to 385,00 ounces from 382,000 ounces previously. New equipment at Essakane has improved hauling capacity and reduced reliance on the contract mining fleet. Also, once optimizations are complete for the oxygen plant, the company is expecting to see a 0.5% increase in gold recovery. However, the company is now taking a more conservative stance on their previously mentioned mill de-bottlenecking project at Essakane. The prior estimates of 15 million tonnes per annum will not be realized any time soon as the company believes it's better from a cash flow point of view to be closer to 12 million tonnes per annum [TPA] vs. initial projections of 15 million TPA, and more recent discussions of 13.5 million TPA. This is in line with the company's vision and focus of self-funding, and therefore, the less ambitious approach for the de-bottlenecking project isn't surprising. CEO Steve Letwin stated that the TPA discussed previously now carries a much lower probability of being put in place any time soon.

To summarize, while we had minor improvements and a 2,000 ounce bump in production guidance for Essakane, this was offset by an 80,000 ounce plus cut in guidance for Westwood and Rosebel. The silver lining for shareholders is that these issues could be contained to FY-2019, and FY-2020 could be a much better year for the stock. Unfortunately, this has got to be frustrating for shareholders as they watch other producers soar higher without uncertainty and issues. Given these new adverse developments that will affect FY-2019 earnings, I continue to see IAMGOLD as a much less attractive producer in the space. There are too many miners out there executing on their plan with much lower all-in sustaining costs to justify an investment in a high-cost producer with seismic issues at its smallest mine, and its largest mines in tier 3 jurisdictions.

So how do the technicals look after last week's thumping? Let's take a look: The weekly chart below of IAMGOLD shows that the stock's recovery is still intact if the $3.10 level is defended on a weekly close. The stock looks to be trying to round out and build a new base, but there are still quite a few hurdles overhead. The first hurdle is strong resistance at the $4.15 level, and the second hurdle is the intermediate downtrend line that comes in near the $4.60-$4.75 level. IAMGOLD remains one of the few gold stocks still stuck in an intermediate downtrend, and this makes it a much less desirable long candidate. I would much rather pay up a little for an asset that fund managers are accumulating than buy an asset cheap where fund managers are expressing much less interest. When it comes to IAMGOLD, the latter is the case, unfortunately.

As we see below, fund ownership peaked in Q4 2017 and has been on a steady decline since. While many gold producers like Barrick Gold (GOLD) saw a bump in fund ownership over the past two quarters, IAMGOLD saw the opposite with fund ownership well below Q2 2018 levels (271 funds holding the stock vs. 306 in Q2 2018). In the same period, gold major Barrick has seen fund ownership jump by 30% from 1,074 funds holding the stock in Q2 2018 to 1,353 at the end of Q2 2019. This suggests that funds wanting exposure to the gold sector are flocking to Barrick and paring back exposure in IAMGOLD.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

Taking a closer look at IAMGOLD, we can see that the stock is resting on its 200-day moving average (yellow line) after the recent decline. It would be ideal if the stock could defend this level from a bullish standpoint, but the next line of defense comes in below at $3.10 if it can't. A weekly close below $3.10 would be a negative development as the strongest stocks do not fill their breakaway gaps. If IAMGOLD did fill in this full gap, it would suggest the stock has not shifted from a laggard to a market performer. The bulls are going to want to see the $3.10 level defended on a weekly close to embolden the potential bottoming pattern on the weekly chart.

Based on the fact that IAMGOLD was one of the worst performers last week, it suggests the stock may be returning to its prior laggard status. The weak Q2 results do not help matters as they inject uncertainty into the investment thesis and write off any hope for a strong FY-2019. Long term, things could turn around, but I would be shocked if the stock managed to get through its downtrend line at $4.75 this year given the recent adverse fundamental developments. For this reason, the upside is likely capped at 25% from here as it will be sold into, and further downside is possible if the Rosebel work stoppage can't be resolved by month-end. I continue to see IAMGOLD as an Avoid despite the move higher in the gold price. Rallies above the $4.00 level would provide opportunities to redirect one's funds from IAMGOLD into lower-cost producers.

