After A Crash, Argentina Is Not Cheap

By my very rough calculations, Argentina is still not cheap after the recent bloodbath, sporting a CAPE of 17.1.

It's tempting to shop for bargains after a sharp price decline, and Argentina's stock market would seem to have provided just that last night after a primary election result shocked investors. Bloomberg reported a 48% decline in the S&P Merval Index. The U.S. ETFs, AGT and ARGT, which appear to track the MSCI Argentina Index, have traded down a more modest, but still eye-popping, 25% or so.

Data by YCharts

The Argentine peso's depreciation is a critical factor here. It fell 15% overnight, and my colleague Jeff Fischer says that the currency depreciation is strong contributor to the decline in US-listed Argentina securities. A recovery in the currency would support a rebound. Regardless, the big picture takeaway is a sharp drop in Argentina's stock market.

But did the decline create a buying opportunity? I'll show why I don't think so.

I like investing in global stock markets with cheap cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratios. It was on this basis that I bought the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF in May 2017. At that time, I ignored the noise and accepted that I didn't know much about the political situation in Brazil. Instead I decided that on a valuation basis, taking systematic risk in the country was worth the long term reward. The acai juice would be worth the squeeze.

Data by YCharts

So when I saw Argentina's massive correction, I rushed to find CAPE ratio data in the likely places -- StarCapital, Shiller Barclays, but couldn't find anything. StarCapital has Argentina at a PE of 12.4 as of July 31, which after a 25% market crash would put the PE at an attractive 9.3.

But one-year PE ratios are deceptive, especially in a highly volatile market like Argentina. So I set about to do a quick and dirty CAPE calculation using Seeking Alpha's earnings data for each of the portfolio constituents, eyeballed charts from Trading Economics, holdings data from the GlobalX ARGT page and a spreadsheet, which you can review here. All information is as of 8/9/2019 -- before the crash. See the end of the article for a few notes on the method.

Weighted Average Earnings Yield 10 Year PE Unadjusted for inflation 7.80% 12.8 Adjusted for inflation 4.38% 22.8

Without adjusting for inflation, I estimate a precrash implied country 10 year PE for the MSCI Argentina stock market index of 12.8 -- above my buy point of 10 or lower, but pretty attractive for most investors. But what is buck wild about Argentina is its inflation -- often double digits, a massive erosion of purchasing power for investors.

(Note: I very much eyeballed the inflation information from the charts, so your results may vary. I estimate a rough 12.6% inflation CAGR over the last 10 years. I estimated inflation of zero during recessions, which may be too high, but on the other hand I did not include 2019's massive inflation. It's a guess built for speed, not precision.)

Applying inflation adjustment to Argentina, I get a precrash 10 year CAPE of 22.8, or a cyclically adjusted earnings yield of 4%.

After the ~25% price crash in the market, that gives us a 10 year CAPE of 17.1, or a cyclically adjusted earnings yield of 5.8%. Not exactly a steal.

I'd be perfectly willing to dive into Argentina's stock market with very little informational edge about its politics or market structure if the index got cheap enough. But we're not there yet. To hit my target CAPE of 10, the index would have to fall another 47%. There are very few bargains out there today, and unfortunately Argentina is no exception.

Notes on the method: I backed into the CAPE ratios by calculating the 10 year earnings yields for each index constituent company, then taking the weighted average. The CAPE ratio is the reciprocal of that number.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has a 23% weight in the index and a high PE. So I also calculated the CAPEs and earnings yields without MELI. The valuation looks better, but still too steep for me.

Weighted Average Earnings Yield 10 Year PE precrash 10 Year PE postcrash Unadjusted for inflation 7.80% 12.8 9.6 Adjusted for inflation 4.38% 22.8 17.1 Unadjusted for inflation -- ex-MELI 10.00% 10.0 7.5 Adjusted for inflation -- ex-MELI 5.63% 17.8 13.3

This article is premised on a strategy of buying international stock indexes when they are cheap on a CAPE basis. It does not incorporate security analysis, knowledge of international history or markets, the prospect of nationalization of industries, or anything of that nature. Readers interested in such approaches should check out Ian Bezek's article on Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Ian is a great analyst with a much better knowledge of South American markets.

Final caveat: I'm not pretending a huge amount of precision here, nor an exact replication of Robert Shiller's CAPE methodology. The key takeaway for me is the dramatic impact inflation can have on the CAPE ratio, and the observation that even a sharp correction does not create value by itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ, ERUS, GLD, GDX, GDXJ, JNK, TUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.