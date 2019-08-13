TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Review

Prenatal vitamin business is once again in the limelight, this time for the positive in driving earnings above guidance and hiking forward guidance.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) had a stellar run after earnings, up a massive 65% in 3 days. In the following, I like to evaluate how my call did and discuss what is actually driving the share price higher.

How did my call play out?

To recap, I predicted an earnings beat, potential hike in guidance, better cash flow and a spike after earnings.

Earnings beat: Imvexxy slightly exceeded the $3 million top-end of guidance at $3.1 million. But it fell below my estimate of $5.1 million, which indicated potentially negative patient mix (higher proportion with no coverage affecting gross-to-net (GTN). Prenatal vitamin segment saved the day coming in at $2.8 million versus $2.5 million top end of guidance.

Upping guidance: Guidance for the remainder of year was hiked given encouraging prenatal vitamin Q2 results.

Table 1: Attribution table of 2Q19 and 1Q19 operating cash flow

Source: Company's FY19 Q1 and Q2 cash flow statements

Cash position: If there is a negative, it would be the operating cash burn. SG&A and changes in accounts payable weighed down on cash flow. The former is driven predominantly by a $4 million increase in marketing spend (excluding personnel costs), likely to fund the ramp-up marketing for Bijuva and Imvexxy's direct-to-consumer launches. For the latter, it might be the credit terms for the majority of the suppliers/distributors being due in Q2. (Refer to Table 1)

Stock price spike: I did expect a spike, but was prepared for a sell-off as is typical. I was glad to be wrong and the stock price has continued its run after earnings.

What's driving the stock price?

I believe the earnings beat and guidance raise only partially contributed to the jump in stock price. The key contributors are 1) conference call clarity, 2) analyst report on how the guidance numbers were derived and 3) earlier covering before insider buy.

Conference call clarity

The conference call managed to clear up doubts on multiple fronts: 1) Imvexxy coverage, 2) Bijuva uptake and 3) Imvexxy's growth.

Firstly, on Imvexxy coverage, management provided clarity that CVS/Aetna had offered to give preferred status to Imvexxy for commercial coverage. And coupled with the merger, coverage was further delayed. This is good news as coverage is more or less certain. Management is likely fighting for non-preferred on the commercial side to reduce potential discounts on the Medicare side. It might take longer, but it's a better long-term deal for the company. Guidance for Medicare coverage is also very upbeat, so very likely the company can hit or exceed the 65% adjudication guidance. Also, the company will be adjusting the co-pay program so gross-to-net will likely be tweaked such that the $11 million target can be easily reached. As a reference, Intrarosa's average gross-to-net is 40%.

Secondly, investors have wrongly mistaken Bijuva's slow script traction as low demand. Management has confirmed they intentionally limited the marketing of Bijuva until payer coverage improved. Bijuva's payment structure is likely one with a higher negative net for those without coverage due to a higher weighted average cost (WAC) of $214.5 versus the typical Imvexxy maintenance pack at $180 (offer more discounts based off WAC). So, a strong script growth would hurt net revenues and cash flow in the current low adjudication environment. Adjudication also seems to be on track, with management being more optimistic and guiding for ~3 of the top 10 payers coming on board in Q3 with the rest in October.

Lastly, Imvexxy's script has rebounded strongly in July. Average daily volume jumped by 20% from 1,250 in June to 1,500 in July. This does seem to indicate the importance of reps in driving sales. Holiday period seems to be when we see a dip in the script growth (November - Thanksgiving and June - summer holidays). Script traction seems on track for ~10-15% daily volume growth month-on-month. July's market share is likely at ~10% mark, which is a good result in one year without any direct consumer marketing. And upcoming consumer marketing should push script growth even higher.

Analyst report

Table 2: FY19 Income forecast (left: top-end management estimate, right: author's estimate with improvement in WAC to net ratio)

Source: Author's internal forecast (modified based on current sales traction, internal estimation of volume required to hit guidance target, and conservation gross-to-net remaining at 15% versus 20%) (highlighted in yellow are changes made versus the previous estimate).

A new analyst report confirms management has indeed been conservative with guidance. Projections for FDA-approved products were solely based on expected volume growth with limited change in adjudication rate. Though management has guided for rapid payer coverage, they maintained the same guidance for FDA-approved products' net revenue. It is likely the company is being more conservative due to prior experience of over-confidence in securing of payor coverage.

With this news on hand, the $11 million Q4 net revenue target is more than likely in the bag. And the only short thesis remaining is Annovera failing to secure the 19th class of birth control by the end of the year. Though with initial discussions in FDA in the works, the likelihood of a designation before year-end has increased versus a quarter back.

Insider purchase

Given the confidence in the Q2 call, shorts are now realizing the CEO might really keep his promise to buy a considerable amount of shares. With the window opening soon, the shorts are likely scrambling for the door before insiders start purchasing in considerable amounts and trigger a more significant short squeeze. And the CEO has just filed a Form 4 for 52,405 shares for $155k. I would expect 4-5 more similar transactions (~$800k) if the CEO was to keep to his word of to purchase a considerable amount of shares.

Valuation remains attractive

Table 3: Updated income forecast FY19-24

Source: Author's internal forecast (assume a 17.5% mid-point gross-to-net for FY19).

Key changes to projections are as follows:

1) Reduced Imvexxy fill rate down to 4.5 based on current script trajectory and increase the rate of market share gain to 5% and plateau at 25%.

2) Reduced all WAC to net for FY19 to 17.5% and 35% for FY20.

3) Up Bijuva's market share gain to 1.6% and 1.5% (estimate based on required volume to hit guidance with 15% gross-to-net) and up the rate of subsequent market share gain by 1% to 3% and 4% of the E+P and compounded market respectively for FY19.

4) Up Annovera script to 10,000 as per the guidance of manufacturing limit and likely all sold given management guiding for strong demand.

5) Up vitamins' net sales to the top range of guidance.

Table 4: DCF valuation based on FY20-24 estimates

Source: Author's internal forecast (net income projections in Table 3 used as a proxy for cash flow).

Having more colour to management's projection being a conservative one, I lifted my growth and initial volume assumptions. Thereby, raising my target price from $7.31 to $11.99.

Conclusion

Congratulations to those who have bought in before earnings. For short-term investors, TXMD has consistently been a good catalyst play.

In the meantime, I will be holding on to my albeit oversized position in the company. The Q2 conference call has reaffirmed my long-term investment thesis: roadblocks in payer coverage being a timing issue and route-to-market strategy is paying off (10% market share gain with little marketing spend). Despite the massive price correction, the company continues to be massively undervalued when accounting for the long-term sales prospect.

