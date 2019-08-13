TripAdvisor: New Focus On Monetizing Lookers To Double Media Ad Revenue

The biggest risk is user traffic, which declined 8.8% year-over-year. Most of this is due to paid marketing cutbacks, which should be fully lapped by 1Q, but some is due to Google headwinds.

TripAdvisor reported its second-quarter results last week. Here is the link to the press release. The headline numbers are shown in the table below:

Source: TripAdvisor 8-K Filing

As you can see, total revenue growth of -3% was due to the combination a 7% decline on the Hotel, Media & Platform ("HMP") side, 28% growth on the Experiences & Dining ("E&P") side, and a 32% decline in the Other business. I mostly ignore the Other segment because it's the catch-all for all the smaller orphaned assets that are now being optimized for profit, not growth. Excluding changes in foreign currency, HMP revenue declined only 4%, E&D revenue grew 33%, and overall revenue growth was flat.

Adjusted EBITDA is the opposite story with HMP again growing strongly, +27%, and E&D declining 56%. The Other business improved adj. EBITDA by $5 million due to exiting unprofitable revenue streams. Overall adj. EBITDA grew 17%, but grew 22% excluding changes in foreign currency.

Management continues to milk the HMP segment cash cow for current profits while using that cash flow to reinvest in the E&D business. So while E&D revenues continue to surge, E&D profits are taking a step back this year due to heavy investment spending intended to maximize growth in future periods.

Importantly, the E&D segment should have very attractive margins at scale. I've written for a long time why I believe they should be higher than hotel segment margins, and on the call CEO Steve Kaufer stated E&D margins should evolve to where hotel margins have evolved to today. As you can see below, HMP adjusted EBITDA margins are now up to a healthy 43%.

Source: TripAdvisor 2Q Prepared Remarks

However, I think 43% is the new floor, not the ceiling, for HMP margins. Management's big new push on the media advertising side, to the extent they are successful, could continue to drive HMP margins higher.

Media Push

Management talked much more on this call about their recently stepped up efforts to better monetize their audience from media and display advertising. It is an inescapable truth that the vast majority of TripAdvisor's hotel traffic are people who are in "research-mode," and not yet in "booking-mode." I've estimated before that about 15% of their huge traffic actually gets monetized through downstream clicks to their OTA and hotel booking partners. The other 85% of users just consume the content, and TripAdvisor has historically monetized that portion of the audience very poorly.

On the call, Kaufer said this:

But of all the people that go to TripAdvisor, so many are purely in the research mode, and they just are not ready to buy anything. That's a beautiful aspect of our site being a funnel from many others. So for the folks that aren't ready to buy, how do we monetize the ability to influence in one direction or another? And that's not a click off to an OTA. That's not a transaction of a private tour. That's a media opportunity to help educate a consumer on all the different stuff that they really should do.

I find this to be a fairly profound change in focus. For years, management's strategy was to convert more of their research-mode audience to ready-to-book-mode. First it was Instant Booking, which was an effort to more or less become an OTA. After that failed, they revamped their website and app and developed a comprehensive television ad campaign that emphasized that TripAdvisor was a great place to compare hotel prices, and that TripAdvisor "searched over 200 sites to find you the best price." This was meant to incrementally increase the number of booking-ready users so that more of them would click downstream to their hotel and OTA partners, which would cause those partners to better value--and bid more for--TripAdvisor's traffic. On prior calls, management suggested those efforts worked and the company was sending more high-quality traffic downstream to their partners than before, despite lower hotel shopper numbers.

Today, this no longer seems to be the focus. At least, it wasn't mentioned on this call or in their prepared remarks. It could be that effort has run its course and they are seeing diminishing returns in that area. In any case, today's focus is now on better-monetizing the vast majority who visit the site/app only in research mode. In some ways, management now seems to be more accepting of the reality that TripAdvisor is primarily a research site and less focused on changing its stripes. To me, that feels significant. After all, display ads and other forms of targeted advertising, which management is now pursuing, seem likely to be a surer bet than meaningfully changing the mix and behavior of its user base. After all, TripAdvisor's unique hook is that it is, hands down, the best place for travel research. That is why most people visit TripAdvisor. In contrast, it is not the only site to shop for hotel deals or compare hotel prices. Simply put, that is not the unique draw of the site.

Importantly, incremental media and advertising revenue should come with high incremental margins. The variable costs of selling the next ad unit, or the next highly targeted ad unit, should be fairly minimal. Management intends to better-understand who their audience is, segment them, and allow advertisers to bid on advertising to those segments. I am picturing TripAdvisor's sales people being able to say, "We have a group of 5 million MAUs that are currently planning a trip to Santorini, Greece for September or October. We can present these users with display ads for your 4-star resort in Santorini. We can retarget them across the web. We can send a follow up e-mail with special rates if they book certain dates," and that sort of thing. Better yet, programmatic advertising should allow advertisers more of a self-serve advertising, including video ads, so they don't necessarily need to deal with a sales person. Consider how good Facebook is at segmenting its audience and providing extremely good targeted advertising opportunities--TripAdvisor is light years behind in this, but is now focusing on improving its capabilities. That's why on the call, Kaufer repeatedly talked about their efforts to understand their audience better, which will allow them to sell better targeted advertising.

In a sense, TripAdvisor is now willing to go to war with the users they have, not the users they wish they had.*

