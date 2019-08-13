A Bond Up 65% In 2019

One of the most interesting stories in capital markets in 2019 is the performance of a government bond from Austria. With a population of 8.7 million people, Austria would be the 12th largest U.S. state, nestled between New Jersey and Virginia population-wise. Why is the performance of a government bond from that sovereign so important to global capital markets?

On September 12th, 2017, the Austrian government issued a century bond with a 2.1% coupon maturing in 2117. Some bond market participants hailed it as a great victory for the Austrian government. They locked in what was viewed as low cost funding for the next 100 years. For context, at the time of the issuance it had been just 103 years since the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary had spurred the outbreak of World War I. A century is a long time in the history of a country, and the Treasury of Austria was believed to be appropriately forward thinking.

In 2019, the issuance of that century debt is already looking like an expensive mistake. On August 7th, 2019 - less than two years after the bond was issued - the bond was trading at 191% of par. The bond was priced at 116.5% of par to start the year. At 191% of par, it has had unrealized capital appreciation of 64%. Add in the just over 1% coupon return through the point in the year, and the bond had returned a whopping 65%. The Austrian government could lock in a century of financing for less than half the cost today.

Bond prices move inversely to interest rates. As yields on European sovereign bonds have fallen, the Austrian bond has moved higher in value. This particular bond is one of the longest duration instruments in financial markets. Below is its exponential-looking price graph over the past two years.

Source: Bloomberg

Duration has a dual meaning in finance. It is both the weighted average timing of the bonds's cash flows - the periods at which bonds pay their promised principal and interest - and also a measure of interest rate sensitivity. The very low coupon on the Austrian bond, and its very long-dated, one-hundred year maturity mean that the bond has a very long duration. Ultimately, investors will receive 310 euros (2.1% * 100 years of coupon and their 100 euros back in 100-years). They will not get half of that 310 euros of compensation until 2090. Duration is the weighted average timing of cash flows, and those cash flows are very back end weighted with a low coupon, ultra long bond.

At issuance, the Austrian century bond had a duration of 42 years. For a 100bp move higher (lower) in interest rates, the bond would move lower (higher) by 42% as a function of the duration. As the market yield of the security has moved lower - the yield is now 0.79% versus 2.1% at issuance - the duration has extended to 57 years.

The change in duration as the market yield changes is a function of the bond's convexity. Convexity is a function of the non-linear nature of the relationship between yield and a bond's price. If you remember your high school calculus, you can think of duration as the first derivative of the price/yield function, and convexity as the second derivative. Too confusing? A bond with positive convexity will have more upside for a given move in interest rates than downside. Mortgage-backed securities tend to have negative convexity when they trade at premiums to par. That is because the underlying home borrowers are more likely to prepay the mortgage (e.g. refinance) as interest rates fall. Negatively convex bonds have more downside than upside. The Austrian century bond has no prepay option, and very positive convexity to complement its very long duration.

The Austrian government bond is one of the longest and most positively convex financial instruments, and it has done phenomenally well as rates have rallied. Only 1% of S&P 500 constituents - Chipotle (CMG), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), MarketAxess (MKTX), Ball (BLL), and Tyson (TSN) - have returned more than the 65% performance from this Austrian century bond in 2019.

I was certainly not banging the table to buy a 98-year government bond with a 2.1% coupon at 116% of par at the beginning of the year, and am not extolling the value of this security now. I am trying to highlight how bond duration and convexity works. Closer to home, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has a year-to-date total return of 19.4%, newly surpassing the 16.3% total return of the S&P 500.

Source: Bloomberg

As the yields on government bonds falls, durations extend. This increase in interest rate sensitivity can work for and against investors dependent on their interest rate call and positioning. While the 30-year Treasury is approaching all-time low yields, its coupon is still higher than what the coupon on the Austrian century bond was two years ago. At a 2.15% yield, the 30-year Treasury has 64.5 points of upside if it were to equal the zero yield on German 30-year government bonds. (At a zero yield, the current price of a par coupon 30-year bond would be equal to all its future cash flows - 2.15*30+100). This article is not to argue whether the zero interest rates plaguing the rest of the developed world are likely to find their way to the shores of the United States, but it is meant to illustrate that returns can be found in surprising places when long duration, positively convex investments experience an interest rate rally. Given the traditional negative correlation between flight-to-quality Treasury bonds and riskier assets, these securities can provide important portfolio construction options in an uncertain market environment, which is partly why we have seen long government bonds bid up in value recently.

