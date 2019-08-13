How Sony Is Getting Aggressive With Its 'Angry Birds' Sequel

Sony is coming at this from a position of strength, and given its equally strong fall roster, investors should be thrilled to see this level of excitement from the studio.

Sony is also looking to keep its own momentum going as despite stumbling with its first summer film, the studio rebounded nicely with two back-to-back hits.

The move is designed to be aggressive and meant to capitalize on the early buzz around the title, including positive reviews.

However, instead of a traditional Friday launch, the studio upped the timetable and will instead be releasing it on a Tuesday, which is rarely ever done these days.

This weekend, Sony is releasing its “Angry Birds” sequel, which comes to theaters three years after the original was a surprise success.

This has been the summer of Disney (DIS).

Let's be clear - we all knew that was going to happen. Between Avengers, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Lion King, nothing was going to beat the Mouse.

However, Sony (SNE) is quietly is putting together a solid season, and its latest move tied to The Angry Birds 2 is incredibly bold, but will it translate to success for investors? It's not an easy question to answer, but it's worth exploring because this is a fascinating play by Sony that we don't often see.

First, as always, some background.

This summer, Sony got a late jump with Men In Black: International kicking off the slate in mid-June. It did not go exactly as planned. While the film has so far netted $251 million globally, it only earned $79 million of that from domestic audiences.

Sony knew international would be a big driver, but executives and analysts were hoping for it to at least hit triple digits in the States and come near its $110 million budget. What that means for its long-term viability remains to be seen as the franchise itself is very valuable to Sony, and this will likely not be the last reboot, but for a summer tent pole, investors were not enthused by its table-setting abilities.

That was mitigated by quickly, though, when Spider-Man: Far From Home picked up right where Avengers: Endgame left off, and now, here, we sit with the film earning over a $1 billion in worldwide earnings. While Disney deserves a hat tip for setting that in motion with its cross-partnership deal, remember - just the characters are shared, not the revenue, so all of that is Sony's win.

Off that success, Sony queued up Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which has been on a fairy-tale run of its own - crossing the $100 million mark in just a matter of weeks. It's also cemented a spot for itself in terms of awards season.

Now comes Sony going after the one demo it's avoided so far - kids and families. The studio carefully placed its Angry Birds sequel after the barrage of Disney pics and saw so much hype around it, as well as positive reviews, it decided to double down and move up the date. So, now, instead of a Friday or even often-done Wednesday release, Angry Birds 2 is getting a rarely done Tuesday release.

I admit, I thought it was a screw-up when I saw it and assumed someone had just aired the ad on the wrong day, but the more and more ads I saw, the more I realized this was the new plan. The move is designed to capitalize on the positive word of mouth before more reviews potentially weight it down - the logic is there, but it's an odd execution, and it's making comparisons to the original impossible.

Early estimates have the film at a $17 million opening (likely over just the weekend frame) - which had been higher a few weeks ago, but again gets thrown for a loop with a Tuesday bow. Sony is being aggressive here because the original was such a surprise hit and turned a $77 million production into a $352 million worldwide success (with $107+ million coming Stateside).

As mention, but it is worth repeating, Sony also was smart in scheduling the film as, unlike Universal, it slotted its sequel after Disney's run of releases verses in the middle and, as a result, could avoid the fate the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)-owned studio saw as its Secret Life of Pets sequel struggle - again, yes, it was a respectable opening, but it didn't match the level expected.

It's still going to be somewhat as tough of a road for Birds to follow as Disney's Lion is still roaring loud and could still claw away some of its earning potential. Still that charming quality that lured in audiences back in 2016 seemed to have been retained and amplified, so these birds could still fly high. Investors can also be cautiously optimistic here because Sony is coming at this from a position of strength.

It sensed an opportunity and it took it… in many ways, you have to respect its gutsy thinking.

What Sony is hoping for here is to use Birds to cap off its summer with a hit, essentially go three-for-four with new releases and be set up for a fall season that includes the long-in-development Zombieland sequel, the reboot of Charlie's Angels, its (Oscar-bait) Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood with Tom Hanks, its Jumanji sequel with Dwayne Johnson, and for no apparent reason, the millionth update of Little Women (but with Meryl Streep).

The pieces are there for Sony to end this year incredibly strong and enter 2020 with all systems go as it readies a potent slate in its own right. Remember, this is a division that is not the breadwinner in its company - that belongs to gaming - but it is still an important cog in the wheel for investors and one that has slowly pulled itself back on track.

Let's see what Birds can do…. and let's see if lightning can strike twice here for investors.

