The Best Tesla Can Hope For

The next three years however will be very challenging.

The assumptions are very generous, but if the planets align, then Tesla in 2030 will be rosy.

What will Tesla do / be in the next 10 years? This article presents what I believe to be the absolute best possible outcome/scenario for Tesla.

They have released four different cars (Roadster, S, X and 3) and acquired a solar energy storage business from the CEO's cousins.

Tesla has managed to survive almost 10 years as a publicly-traded entity, issuing stock and raising capital, and existing on massive value premium.

This article will feature a lot of tables, data and charts. If this makes you feel uncomfortable (or even scares you), then please, you have been forewarned and forearmed. If you choose to, you can skip the detail and head for the Summary section at the end of the article without understanding all the assumptions, logic and build up by year and dive straight into the comments. I am fine with that.

So here we are today

Tesla (TSLA) is less than a year away from celebrating its 10th anniversary as a public company in June 2020. But where will they be in 2030? I'm not pessimistic, however I am a realist. The next few years will be very challenging for them, as they are hamstrung by production capacity at Fremont, and (despite the really optimistic timeline provided by TSLA) China is not going to be ready to produce vehicles for sale by the end of 2019. They have just raised some capital in the US, but still have significant and not yet funded commitments for their factory under construction near Shanghai. Sales of the Model S and Model X vehicles, where TSLA previously made their highest margin and cash, have slumped sharply (even with reduced ASPs), and are facing competition from other manufacturers over the next 12-18 months. And six months into 2019, TSLA already has been done over for a little north of $1 billion in losses. Not pretty.

A challenge for the Renegade

So, the realist (the bad devil sitting on my right shoulder) tells me that TSLA is going to really struggle to survive the next couple of years. Assuming that they can sell what they produce, the fact is production is not going to rise at Fremont. There's no magic button to push to produce an additional 5,000 to 7,500 vehicles per week. The growth narrative has a hangover, and is going to sleeping it off for a couple of years, best come wake it back up then. So the bad devil tells me ... just give up, let it slide, why bother writing an article.

Then the optimist (the good halo'd angel sitting on my left shoulder) asks me "but what if lots of good things happen for and to TSLA over the next 10 years." Sure I say. "But Renegade, you must look at both sides of the story. What if you looked at a really positive outcome for TSLA." Hmm, I say.

OK then, what if I wrote an article that I think presents the best case possible outcome for TSLA for the next 10 years, that takes us out to 2030. That provides for some (really) rosy assumptions, but focuses on hard numbers and factories and production, not the lazy "Addressable Market" rubbish that gets thrown around by hacks pretending to be investment analysts. Oh, that and the (previous) Twitter and now, leaked email PR bollocks? "That's it, you are on the right path." OK, why not? Let's do it.

Tesla 2030

So here we are. Let me preface this a little for those who don't know anything about me (like everyone on SA. I am a CPA by trade, but have worked predominantly on large mega-capital projects in the international energy industry for the last 20 years. A lot of my work revolves around forecasting and estimating, and building 5/10/20/30 year models (from simple to complex).

OK, enough jibber jabber. First, what I did:

This article will represent a view I took on TSLA. I modeled the Production, Capital Spend, Average Selling Price (ASPs), Cost of Production, and all the other elements in the Income Statement and Cash Flow. Some of these are small and not significant, or material, in nature. But I still applied some logic to these.

Second, some over-arching assumptions for the period 2019 through 2030:

=> All Production is Delivered (Sold). We know there's a ~20,000 vehicle gap between life to date Production and life to date Deliveries through the end of 2Q19. Call me an optimist, but I'm running with this. And at the end of 2030, there will still be a 20,000 vehicle gap.

=> No force majeure events. No natural disasters, no terrorist plots, no landslides wiping out assets and factories, no costly trade wars, no costly shooting wars.

=> No recessions, or demand troughs / drop off. Rosy.

=> The current CEO is still involved and alive in 2030. Love him, hate him, or somewhere in between, his (some might say shameless) promotion of TSLA has facilitated getting them to where they are today.

=> There are no significant damaging lawsuits or legal claims derailing any part of the business.

=> Debt Raises. TSLA still needs capital for future expansion, but choose not to and are able to raise it all on the debt market. No equity raises.

=> Debt Repayments. Starting in 4Q19, TSLA starts repaying debt, as and when it falls due. No more pushing, deferring or delaying. The existing debt, and any new debt, is repaid in full when it falls due.

=> Cost of Debt. I have assumed a static rate of 6.25%, which is pretty close to the average rate across all of their debt through 2Q19.

=> Full-Self Driving. Not before 2030. For FSD to be ready for release for public consumption, not only does the technology have to be ready (and it's a long way off, search "parking lots are hard for summon"), but the regulatory environment needs to be ready as well. Like I said, not before 2030.

=> Robotaxi's. See Full-Self Driving

The Approach

I'm going to build up the story year by year, rather than dump the full data set at the start of the article. For those who wish to ignore the build up and commentary, you can skip to the end of the article and see the full tables and charts, without any of the context and assumptions provided on the journey.

For each year there will be the following data:

* Production

* Capex

* ASPs

* Cost of Production; and

* Key Metrics & Assumptions

There will be some commentary, and maybe some comedy provided with the above.

================================================

2019 (3Q/4Q)

More of the same is how I have described the last two quarters of 2019, when compared to the 2Q19.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

An average of 87,250 vehicles produced each quarter and sold.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

These are the elements of the capex that I can make reasonable assumptions on. There will always be a baseline of work ongoing at Fremont, Nevada is still growing, the China factory is getting to the sharp end of the spend, and there will be always be some baseline of spend in Buffalo. The vehicle suite - small baseline spends for the existing vehicles, with the most being spent on the yet to be released vehicles still in development. The charging infrastructure and service infrastructure require expansion, both geographically, but also in line with the additional vehicles being added to the roads each quarter. the FSD project has a dedicated team working on it, and there will always be misc. capex projects that need to be done.

The $1.464 MM spend, when added to the 1Q and 2Q spend, arrives at a total of ~$2 B, the higher end of the recent guidance provided with the 2Q19 10-Q.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

These ASPs fall into line with the 2Q19 data. Assumes no further discounting or "fire sale"-type clearances. Rosy.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Assumes a marginal (incremental) improvement in the 3Q/4Q 2019 period.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2019 adding $223 MM to their $1.1 B loss in the first two quarters. Auto gross margin sub-20% and negative free cash flow. An FSD take-up rate of one in every four cars sold, salts away $218 MM into deferred revenue, debt decreases by $728 MM as two debt payments are made. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2019 = $4.276 B

================================================

2020

The year the growth story died (or started to sleep off its hangover). But there are some green shoots.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

With 2019 production estimated at 338,648 vehicles, 2020 disappoints those who thought "exponential" was a given because the bullish side of TSLA keep on repeating that word, coming in at 323,500 vehicles.

Green shoots with the Model Y production commencing at Fremont in 3Q20, and the Model 3 China production commencing in Shanghai in 3Q20 also. The future lies outside of Fremont. Or more accurately, the path to make a profit lies outside of Fremont.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

The piper comes a-calling for China, Nevada still sucks up a lot of capital, the just released Model Y and the upcoming Pickup also need a chunk of funds. And TSLA finally get serious, and responds to the mounting wave of complaints and furious owners and start to invest back into the charging infrastructure and service infrastructure. Most importantly they start early works on their Europe factory.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Model S and X prices stabilize, Model 3 slides a little as the lower cost variants take more of the pie, the early Model Y's from Fremont, and the Model 3s from China are the most expensive variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see incremental improvements, despite introducing the Model Y into the production mix. China suffers from early low ramp up volume as they iron out the kinks in their process.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2020 just short of a billion dollar loss [$944 MM], with substantial negative free cash flow [$1,634 MM]. Capex is nearly $4 B as they look to develop new vehicles, complete the China factory, kick off the European factory and maintain the Nevada factory spend. FSD take-up rate of a little better than one in every four cars sold, adds another $488 MM into deferred revenue, debt increases by $1.4 B with the China and Europe factory funds offset by $1.7 B of debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. The adults in the room ensure that R&D spend increases to match the TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2020 = $3.443 B

================================================

2021

The growth story (marginally) wakes up from its hang over as China adds to global production. These green shoots are starting to grow.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

2021 Production arrives at 382,000, an 18% increase over 2020 driven by the China output. The mix at Fremont switches significantly to the Model Y as demand for this vehicle outstrips the Model 3. The Model S / X suffers a decline as several competitors have now been launched and eat into their volume. China production, which was started earlier than anticipated, experiences issues, but exiting 2021 these issues have been resolved, promising a much better 2022.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

The last of the initial capex for China, Fremont needs some re-tooling and updates as equipment nears the end of its useful life and Nevada still sucks on the cash. The Europe factory construction is going gangbusters, and the Pickup is gathering steam. FSD is moving along, and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY. The start of development for the next vehicle, the Model em (the mini me / elon musk) to be targeted at China and Europe begins.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Model S / X slide, as competition eats into sales, Fremont Model 3, Model Y and the China Model 3 continue to move towards the cheaper variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see incremental improvements, despite the mix changing significantly towards the Model Y. The promise of much cheaper China production starts to take hold, and offers up hope for the future.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2021 just short of a billion dollar loss again [$830 MM], with substantial negative free cash flow again [$1,337 MM]. Capex is over $4 B as they look to develop new vehicles, complete the China factory, build European factory and maintain the Nevada factory spend. Auto Margins exceed 20% for the first time in years offering hope for the future. The FSD take-up rate increases to one in every three cars sold, adds $751 MM into deferred revenue, debt increases by $2.8 B with the second tranche of Europe factory funds and a $4.0 B fund raising to act as a bridge offset by $2.8 B of debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend continues to increase.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2021 = $6.375 B

================================================

2022

The growth story wakes up from its hang over as China adds significantly to global production. There green shoots have taken root.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

2022 Production shows that massive YoY increase that was last seen in 2016 through 2018. At 556,675 vehicles it's a 46% increase over 2021 with 382,000 vehicles. Driven almost completely by the China factory coming up to near capacity, with a small improvement in Fremont. The mix at Fremont heavily favors the wildly popular Model Y, which includes the introduction of the low-volume exclusive Roadster 2 and the Pickup, which is not planned as a mass production vehicle. The Model S / X suffers a serious decline in popularity, and as such the decision is made to stop production in 4Q22 to focus on the remaining vehicle suite.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

A reduction from 2021 of several hundred million, China and Fremont spend reduces to minor updates and upgrades, Nevada spend is healthy as they continue to expand capacity. The Europe factory spend is the most significant element of this years capex, FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY. The Model em development is ongoing.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

The Model S / X ASP slides, production is halted in 4Q22. Fremont Model 3, Model Y and the China Model 3 continue to move toward the cheaper variants. The Pickup includes the more optioned expensive variants and the Roadster 2 price is the Roadster 2 price.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see incremental improvements, despite the mix changing significantly toward the Model Y and the introduction of the Roadster 2 and the Pickup. The much cheaper China production dream has finally arrived.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2022 with its first ever full-year profit of $1,365 MM and positive free cash flow of $2,228 MM, with cheaper China production being the prime driver. Capex is lower than 2021, but is still a healthy $3.3 B as they look to develop new vehicles, build European factory and maintain the Nevada factory spend. Auto Margins exceed 30% as the green shoots have taken hold in China. The FSD take-up rate increases to 38% of every car sold, adds $1,152 MM into deferred revenue, total debt decreases by $2.3 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend continues to increase to match ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2022 = $4.713 B

================================================

2023

The growth story woke up in 2022, but TSLA cautions that the same production growth will not occur in 2023, however we are now a profitable and free cash flow positive company.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

2023 production shows a modest 6% increase as China reaches capacity and the European factory comes online. Just short of 600,000 vehicles, the Fremont facility still heavily favors the still wildly popular Model Y, with the Roadster 2 and the Pickup production picking up. The Model 3 production commences early in Europe (similar to China in 2020) in 1Q23, and experiences some similar issues as the process kinks are ironed out.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

A significant reduction from 2022 of $1.3 B. China 1 undergoes some upgrades, Nevada spend remains healthy as they continue to expand capacity. The Europe factory spend is completed, FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY to match increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road. The Model em development is ongoing, with the announcement that a second China factory will be built solely for the Model em production.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Fremont Model 3, Model Y and the China Model 3 continue to move toward the cheaper variants. The low volume Pickup still includes some more optioned expensive variants and the Roadster 2 price is the Roadster 2 price. Europe includes the early production more expensive Model 3 variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. The much cheaper China production dream continues to pay off, and the low volume early Europe production skews the cost of production.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2023 with a loss on of $723 MM on the back of a $3 B write off of its Tesla Energy (SolarCity) investment. A small remaining amount of powerwall production is all that remains, being moved to Nevada. It does however post a massive positive free cash flow of $4,685 MM. Capex is much lower than 2022, but is still a solid and healthy $2.0 B as they continue to develop the new Model em and its dedicated China 2 factory. Auto Margins exceed 30% as the roots have fully taken hold. The FSD take-up rate increases to 43% of every car sold, adds $1,252 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by a massive $4.1 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend continues to increase to match ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2023 = $5.870 B

================================================

2024

The growth story is back in 2024, as the new European factory kicks into gear.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

2024 production jumps a healthy 22% over 2023 as the European factory starts producing the goods. China stays at capacity and Fremont sees the first run of the Tesla Semi, agreed to be a low volume vehicle. Total vehicles of 715,000, Fremont still heavily favors the still wildly popular Model Y, though the Model 3 and the Pickup are now a combined 120,000. The Roadster 2 completes its production run of 7500 exclusive vehicles. And the China (1Q24) and European (2Q24) factories commence production of the Model Y to satiate demand for this vehicle in foreign markets.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

A significant increase from 2023 of $1.3 B driven by the construction of the China 2 Factory. Fremont spend increases as tooling and equipment is replaced at the end of their useful lives. Europe factory spends in preparation of the Model Y. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY to match an increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road. The Model em development picks up pace.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Fremont Model 3, Model Y and the Pickup stabilize. The final Roadster 2s roll out. The low volume Semi (a smaller truck than previously envisioned) commences production. China Model 3 prices stabilize and the European Model 3 prices trend toward the lower-priced variants. The Model Y in both China and Europe are the initial higher cost variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. The much cheaper China production dream continues to pay off, albeit the Model Y introduction causes the cost of production to expand this year. Europe is trending lower toward its planned cost run rate.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2024 with a full-year profit of $989 MM and another large positive free cash flow of $2,392 MM. Capex increased over 2023, primarily due to the construction of the China 2 factory, specifically to produce the new Model em. Auto Margins slip to ~27% Model Y production in China and Europe commence. The FSD take-up rate increases to 48% of every car sold, adds $1,706 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by another massive $3.1 B due to scheduled debt repayments of $4.1 B offset with a China 2 factory funding of $1 B. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2024 = $2.473 B

================================================

2025

The growth narrative is back on track in 2025 as the new European factory ramps to capacity.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

2025 production increases 7% as the Europe factory reaches capacity. Both China 1 and Europe are producing a healthy number of the crazy popular Model Y. Fremont has found balance with steady state of the Pickup, whilst the smaller Semi is a niche vehicle.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

A small increase from 2024 of $200 MM. China 2 factory construction and updated tooling in Europe for the upcoming release of the Model em account for more than half of the capex spend in 2025. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY to match the increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road. The Model em is almost ready for launch.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Fremont pricing across all models has stabilized. China Model 3 prices stabilize and the European Model 3 prices trend towards the lower priced variants. The Model Y in both China and Europe are now trending towards the lower cost variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. China production costs drop back to their anticipated long term run rate. Europe is trending towards its planned long-term cost run rate.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2025 with its highest full year profit of $2,446 MM and another large positive free cash flow of $3,868 MM. Capex increased marginally over 2024, primarily due to the construction of the China 2 factory and the new Model em development. Auto Margins bounce back to ~31% as the Model Y production in China and Europe stabilize. The FSD take-up rate increases to 53% of every car sold, adds $2,008 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by another massive $2.7 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2025 = $6.045 B

================================================

2026

it's just the sun rising, it's just the sun rising, it's shining

(The Beloved: The Sun Rising, 1989)

The fourth TSLA factory comes on line, the second in China. Production on the rise again, every car produced can be sold, times are good.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Production tops 825,800 vehicles, a 8% increase over 2025 with the China 2 factory coming on stream.

"All them naysayers are starting to eat cold crow."

E.Musk (twitter - yes ... he is back on line again without supervision)

7th January 2027

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

A large decrease from 2025 of $1.7 B as the China 2 factory construction has been completed and the primary Model em development finished. The other factory assets experience minor capex this year. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY to match increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Fremont pricing across all models remain stable. China Model 3 and Model Y prices also have stabilized. European Model 3 and Model Y prices have flattened out, and the new Model em early vehicles feature the higher priced variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. China 1 production costs drift lower toward their anticipated long-term run rate. Europe experiences an increase as the Model em comes online, China 2 production costs are higher with the initial production ramp up.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2026 with its highest ful-year profit of $2,387 MM and another large positive free cash flow of $6,141 MM. Capex has halved from 2025 due to completion of China 2 factory construction and the Model em development. Auto margins remain at a healthy ~31%. The FSD take-up rate increases to 58% of every car sold, adds $2,380 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by another massive $1.9 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2026 = $13.246 B

================================================

2027

The fourth TSLA factory approaches capacity, production on the rise again, every car produced can be sold, we live in extremely good times.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Production tops 1,000,000 vehicles, a 22% increase over 2026 as the China 2 factory approaches full capacity. The new cheaper Model em is popular in China and Europe.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

An increase over 2026 of $800 MM, primarily due to tooling and equipment replacement at Fremont. The other factory assets experience minor capex this year. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY to match increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Fremont pricing across all models remain stable. China Model 3 and Model Y prices also have stabilized. European Model 3 and Model Y prices have flattened out, and the new Model em early vehicles show reduced ASPs as the standard variants take over.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. China 1 production costs find their anticipated long term run rate. Europe experiences an decrease, with costs trending towards their long term run rate. China 2 production costs start to trend lower as the initial production ramp up has been completed and more high volume production moves through the factory.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA closes out 2027 with its highest full-year profit of $3,671 MM and another large positive free cash flow of $7,165 MM. Capex is up from 2026 due to replacement tooling and equipment at Fremont. Auto margins grew to ~36%. The FSD take-up rate increases to 63% of every car sold, adds $3,149 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by $0.1 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2027 = $23.024 B

Times are good. are they not?

================================================

2028

"We are planning new vehicles, and maybe a major acquisition, but we have proven we have a sustainable business, both profitable and free cash flow positive."

E.Musk

Twitter

7th January 2029

The fourth TSLA factory reaches capacity, production steady over a million vehicles per year, every car produced can be sold, times are extremely good.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Production tops 1,000,000 vehicles, a small 1% increase over 2027 as each factory is operating at capacity. The new cheaper Model em is very popular in China and Europe.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

An reduction from 2027 of $400 MM to $2.2 B. A rather vanilla capex year, with minor capex at the four vehicle production factories. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases YoY to match increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Fremont pricing across all models remain stable. China Model 3 and Model Y prices also have stabilized. European Model 3 and Model Y prices have flattened out, and the new Model em trend toward the lower cost variants.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continue to see marginal incremental improvements. China 1, China 2 and Europe are trending on their anticipated long term run rate.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA close out 2028 with its highest full year profit of $3,966 MM and another large positive free cash flow of $7,869 MM. Capex is down from 2027 due to a rather vanilla year (no major works or expansions). Auto margins grew to ~38%. The FSD take-up rate increases to 68% of every car sold, adds $3,425 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by $0.1 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2028 = $31.385 B

Times are getting even better, are they not?

================================================

2029

Status quo in 2029, production steady over a million vehicles per year, every car produced can be sold, times are extremely good.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Production tops 1,000,000 vehicles, no change to 2028. It's just a time to churn out billions in free cash we are told on each quarterly call.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

A small increase over 2028 of $280 MM. Another vanilla capex year, with minor capex at the four vehicle production factories. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases year-over-year to match increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Pricing across the four facilities have reached stable selling points. TSLA has hit the sweet spot. Musk promises another year of no price increases.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. China 1, China 2 and Europe have landed on their anticipated long term run rate.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA close out 2029 with a full-year profit of $3,770 MM and another large positive free cash flow of $7,384 MM. Capex is up marginally from 2028, another vanilla year (no major works or expansions). Auto margins remain at ~38%. The FSD take-up rate increases to 73% of every car sold, adds $3,679 MM into deferred revenue, total debt reduces by $0.1 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2029 = $38.071 B

================================================

2030

Status quo in 2030, production steady over a million vehicles per year, every car produced can be sold, times are extremely good. A massive cash balance, and the powder is being kept dry.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Production tops 1,000,000 vehicles, no change to 2029. It's just a time to churn out billions in free cash we are told at each quarterly call. Keep on keeping on.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

An increase over 2029 of $1 B, driven by updated tooling and equipment at Fremont. Other than that, another vanilla capex year, with minor Capex at the four vehicle production factories. FSD continues to move along and charging and service infrastructure spend increases year-over-year to match increasing number of TSLA vehicles on the road.

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Pricing across the four facilities have reached stable selling points. TSLA have hit the sweet spot. Elon promises another year of no price increases.

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Fremont continues to see marginal incremental improvements. China 1, China 2 and Europe remain on their anticipated long-term run rate.

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

TSLA close out 2030 with a full-year profit of $25,907 MM after FSD is finally released, and $20.5 B of deferred revenue hits the books. They also post another large positive free cash flow of $7,787 MM. Capex is up, Fremont tooling and equipment replacement, but other than that, it's another vanilla year (no major works or expansions). Auto margins remain at ~38%. The FSD take-up rate increases to 78% of every car sold, adding $3,932 MM into revenue. Total debt reduces by $0.1 B due to scheduled debt repayments. Shares issued increases in line with share based compensation. R&D spend is maintained at a healthy level to match TSLA ambitions.

Cash / Cash Equivalents on hand at the end of 2030 = $46.050 B

================================================

In Summary ...

The journey to 2030 is a long and perilous one for TSLA. I have provided what I consider to be the absolute best they could possibly achieve, paired with the most generous and forgiving of assumptions. If they were to arrive in 2030 looking anything like the data I have laid out above, then they have proved all the naysayers wrong, have tens of billions in cash and cash equivalents and are laughing at everyone.

I have attached three pdf's, being the Production, Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement, from 2008 thru 2030, with 2019 thru 2030 being my forecast.

Production2008-2030.pdf

Income_Statement2008-2030.pdf

Cash_Flow2008-2030.pdf

To assist those who have jumped from the opening paragraph to the summary, here are the tables represented annually above, in summary form.

Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

The Model em (or mini me, mini elon) is the compact size vehicle that TSLA release into demand in Europe and China.

Capex Spend

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Average Selling Price [ASP]

Source: Authors forecast

Cost of Production

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Key Metrics

Source: Authors forecast

And below there a several charts plotting out some of the historical data and the data above.

Annual Production (Sales) by Factory

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

The growth narrative must be fueled by new factory productive capacity. In my forecast this occurs every three years, except for the 2029-2030, where TSLA are counting their money considering their options (for potential acquisitions, etc. maybe).

Cumulative Production (Sales) by Factory

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Annual Revenue / Gross Profit / Net Income

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

There is no magic formula. If TSLA can sell everything they produce whilst expanding their productive capacity, at a reasonable ASP, then the path to profitability exists. The vertical in 2030 is release of FSD 1.0.

Cumulative Revenue / Gross Profit / Net Income

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

Annual Cash Flows (Operating; Investing; Financing; Free)

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

There's no magic formula. TSLA needs to raise funds to build out the next two factories (China and Europe), need another $4 B to bridge themselves to 2022 and 2023 and borrow 50% for China 2. They also need to repay their debts as and when they come due. They have to deploy funds for capex to grow.

Cumulative Cash Flows (Operating; Investing; Financing; Free)

Source: TSLA SEC 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, authors forecast

There's no magic formula (did I just say that again!). Cash flow from operations will drive free cash flow. Cash flow from operations enables debt to be repaid. Cash flow from operations permits investment in assets (capital spend).

Final Thoughts

If I was to put a probability on TSLA achieving what I presented, I would say it is between 1% to 2%, or stated in another way ... highly unlikely. Some might be even more negative as to the chances of TSLA achieving this ... akin to Jim Carrey in Dumb & Dumber ...

On the flip side, there are many who are bullish on TSLA and their chances to succeed. They might see what I have laid out as pessimistic, that FSD will arrive a lot sooner. Production at Fremont can be lifted to 450,000 vehicles per year in short order. That the China 1 factory is actually going to produce 500,000 vehicles per year and not 250,000. That China 1 will come online and start producing vehicles by the end of 2019. They could be right. I could be wrong. This is just my view that I have modeled in a not insignificant amount of detail with what I consider to be a logical and reasonable forecasts (new factories, production, costs, capex, etc.), albeit protected by some very generous and rosy over arching assumptions. At the very least it should provide some food for thought as to how TSLA can grow into their large ambitions.

Cheers

RIR

