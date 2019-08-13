Tesla: Enjoy The Valuation Premium While It Lasts Because It's Going Away
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Includes: AUDVF, BAMXF, DDAIF, RACE
by: Frank Hacklander, CFA
Summary
Tesla is currently the premier global manufacturer of all-electric vehicles.
However, increased competition from the likes of Audi, BMW and Daimler is coming.
Tesla is unlikely to maintain its premium valuation in the future.
Since it began selling the Model S in 2012, Tesla (TSLA) has arguably become the premier manufacturer of plug-in electric vehicles. With sales of the Model S and Model X now buoyed by