The Euro Could Trade At Parity Against The Dollar

The euro has not been around for all that long, but it is one of the leading world reserve currencies. The status of the euro is second only to the US dollar when it comes to the foreign exchange instruments, central banks and monetary authorities hold as a reserve asset.

The euro currency replaced the foreign exchange instruments of the members of the European Union except for the United Kingdom. It began trading on January 1, 1999. The German mark, French franc, Belgian franc, Dutch guilder, Italian lira, Spanish Peseta, Portuguese escudo, Greek Drachma, and most of the other currencies that reflected individual economies in Europe disappeared. Today, the euro is the European foreign exchange instrument.

On January 1, 1999, the euro versus the US dollar exchange rate was at parity. Since then, the euro-US dollar currency pair has traded as low as $0.8342 to as high as $1.59880 in the futures market. At $1.1230 level on August 6, it was closer to the low than the high over the past two decades.

It is starting to look like the euro currency is heading for a return to its initial exchange rate against the dollar. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) moves higher and lower with the exchange rate between the world's two reserve currencies.

The euro has been declining

In early 2018, the euro traded to a high at almost $1.26 against the US dollar. Since then, it has been all downhill for the European currency.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the euro versus the US dollar currency relationship has been making lower highs and lower lows since trading to a peak at $1.25795 during the week of February 12, 2018. The futures market is a microcosm of the far more liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market, but it reflects both the price action and market participation in the currency pair. Open interest has been edging higher as the value of the euro sunk. In a futures market, when the total number of open long and short positions rises as the price declines, it is often a technical validation of the bearish trend. At the same time, price momentum is trending lower towards oversold territory, and relative strength remains in a neutral condition. At 7.09%, weekly historical volatility is not far below the highest level since early 2018 for the European currency. The euro faces a multitude of challenges over the coming weeks and months.

Brexit could weigh on both the euro and the pound

Markets are focused on the impact of a hard Brexit on the British pound as the October 31 deadline approaches. The pound was below the $1.21 level against the US dollar on August 13 and at below $1.08 against the euro at the end of last week. The British currency is trading at the lows because the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the world that he is prepared to exit the European Union with or without an agreement with the leadership in Brussels and Frankfurt. While the pound is on the lows versus both the dollar and euro, the euro is not far off its lowest level versus the dollar since May 2017.

A hard Brexit on October 31 would not only weigh heavily on the UK economy, but Europe would also experience a period of uncertainty and economic weakness at a time they can hardly afford more bad news.

Problems in Italy

A political and economic mess in Italy is nothing new for the southern European nation. The current government in Italy is on the brink of collapse as the alliance between the Northern League and Five Star Movement falling apart. With the potential of a new election on the horizon, the chances of a far-right and nationalist government are rising.

The Italians have not been fond of having their future decided by the leadership of the European Union. Melding the political and economic cultures of northern and southern Europe has consistently been one of the leading challenges when it comes to the union. Italy could be the next shoe to drop after the UK when it comes to problems keeping the EU together in the future. The leadership of the union has taken a hard line against the UK so as not to set any precedents for countries like Italy that could decide to walk away from the union and the euro in the future.

A problem with Italy at a time when Europe faces the fallout from a hard Brexit could be too much for the European economy to take and could foster a further rise in nationalism in many of the member countries. The price of holding the union together is rising, which is terrible news for the value of the euro currency.

Negative rates continue to fall

Before the US Federal Reserve cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points on July 31, ECB President Mario Draghi delivered a sobering message about the economy in Europe. While the European Central Bank kept rates unchanged on July 25, Mario Draghi warned that a slowdown in manufacturing would make additional stimulus necessary sooner, rather than later. The leader of the ECB will hand over the institution to the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde in October. The change in leadership at the central bank comes at a time when short-term interest rates are likely to drop below negative forty basis points, and quantitative easing makes a comeback.

Europe never followed the US out of accommodative monetary policies, but now that the US is back in a dovish mode, the ECB looks prepared to push more stimulus into the Eurozone. With Swiss short-term interest rates hovering around the negative 75 basis point level, the ECB has room to cut rates further. When it comes to the European economy, it seems that there is no bottom to negative rates and stimulus, which is bearish for the value of the euro currency against the US dollar.

FXE is heading lower

The Fed cut the Fed Funds rate to 2.00-2.25% at the July 31 FOMC meeting. More rate cutting is likely on the agenda in 2019 for the US central bank. However, when the ECB pulls the trigger and sends its short-term rate to negative 75 basis points or lower in the future, they run the risk of a collapse in the euro currency. At a time when the UK is running away from the union without any deal that sets a bad precedent for the future, the euro currency could experience a severe downdraft. The situation in Italy only rubs salt in the economic and political rifts within Europe and could lead other southern European nations to experience similar problems with Frankfurt and Brussels.

The 2008 global financial crisis began as the housing and mortgage crisis in the US. We should not forget that the sovereign debt crisis in Europe created the disaster that led to massive monetary policy stimulus. And, with Deutsche Bank on the brink of requiring another bailout and so many financial institutions around the globe holding massive positions in European debt instruments, the seeds of another crisis could be blooming.

Things do not look all that bright for the European Union and the euro currency these days, which could send the currency to a new low against the US dollar. In the US, the economy continues to display growth with unemployment at the lowest level since 1969, and GDP still growing at a moderate pace despite the trade war with China.

The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust reflects the price action in the euro versus the US dollar currency pair. FXE has net assets of $238.29 million and around 200,000 shares of the product change hands each day. FXE charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The euro currency futures against the US dollar recently fell from $1.14860 on June 25 to a low at $1.10650 on August 1, a decline of 3.67%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXE fell from $108.55 to a low at $104.98 or 3.29%.

The many issues facing Europe could send the euro currency back to parity against the US dollar. The last time to two currencies traded at that level was back in late 2002. The first level of support on the downside stands at the 2016 low at $1.03675. With problems in Italy and Brexit coming to a head over the coming weeks, we could see a parity party in the dollar versus euro foreign exchange relationship.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.