Navios Maritime Partners: Update From 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) released their second quarter 2019 results on July 31st, 2019 and it was their first report after a 1 for 15 reverse split, which took place on May 21st, 2019.

Although results from last quarter were not particularly exciting, it is looking good for the coming 12 to 18 months as we can see a stronger market starting to flow into NMM's cash flow plus a jump in the fixed rates for the containerships.

Background

NMM is a Master Limited Partnership domiciled in Marshall Islands. It owns 32 drybulk vessels, with an average age of 10 years, and 5 containerships with an average age of 13 years.

Holders of NMM’s units have few, if any, ability to influence how NMM’s business is conducted. An MLP like NMM is managed by its General Partner, which is Navios Holding (NM). NM owns 20.5% of NMM. Even if a majority or even all of the other unit holders with 79.5% wanted changes to how NMM is conducting their business, this is for all practical purpose not possible. Judging from earlier comments here on SA, there seems to be a general lack of understanding of this. Should you choose to invest in NMM, you “eat what they cook.”

2019 Second Quarter Results

They generated net cash flow from the operation of $3.9 million from a revenue of $47.7 million. The operating surplus came in at $6.2 million, and with their distribution for the quarter of $0.30, they will be paying out $3.4 million to unitholders. This equates to a total unit coverage of 1.85 times. Said differently, NMM could if they were to follow their stated intended distribution policy, pay a quarterly distribution of $0.55 and still be cash neutral.

NMM should be applauded for significantly improving their balance sheet over the last two years. Two years ago, people were speculating whether the company would survive, as the market in which they operate was at historically low levels. All excess cash was directed towards fleet growth and renewal, at attractive prices, and reducing debt.

Source: NMM 2nd Quarter 2019 Presentation slides

With this, NMM has a comfortable gearing of 38.5%

Source: NMM 2nd Quarter 2019 Presentation slides

NMM’s share buyback did kick off during the first quarter of this year. Management communicated their plan to possibly buy back up to $50 million worth of their units within 2019 and 2010.

According to data from their second quarter presentation, they have only repurchased 300,000 units. All of those purchases took place in the first quarter of the year.

It is somewhat disappointing that management did not allocate some of their cash to continue the share buyback during the second quarter, with the price of the units being so low. I would argue that share buybacks at these levels would make more sense than the reduction of debt. Where can they buy ships at such discounted prices? All unitholders would benefit from a more aggressive buyback at this moment.

NMM continued the renewal of their fleet. NMM took delivery of a new 82,111 deadweight Kamsarmax vessel called “Navios Libra” from a shipyard in China at the end of July. The ship will be on a 10-year bareboat charter.

Source: Marine Traffic

To conclude on the results, we see that NMM is getting financially stronger. Benefits of higher charter rates can only be expected as and when ships on lower charter rates come off those charter and are committed to new business at higher rates.

There is also good room for NMM to return more capital to shareholders in the coming months, both through a higher distribution and a continuation of share buybacks.

Risks

Disruption to sourcing of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore and agriculture products such as soybeans, corn and wheat can make a big difference to the rates ships obtain. The tragic accident that occurred at Vale’s (VALE) dam resulted in China shifting purchases of iron ore from Brazil to Australia. A Capesize ship takes 72 days to make one roundtrip from Shanghai in China to Tubarao in Brazil and back to China. Such a trip from China to Dampier in Australia and back takes only 23 days. In other words, you need a lot fewer ships to cater to trade from Australia. This pushed the spot rates for Capesize ships down to as low as just $5,000/day with plenty of available ships. The market normalized in the last quarter.

At the recent G-20 summit in Japan, which was also referred to by some as just G-2, President Trump claimed he had secured large quantities of agricultural purchases from China when he met with President Xi. The positive mood changed rapidly upon their respective trade delegates meeting in Shanghai.

According to news, as reported by CNBC, Trump accused China of not following through with those purchases. This prompted his announcement of a further 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports. This action was answered by China by their Ministry of Commerce declaring that Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to recent action by the United States.

In the same article, analysis done by the University of Missouri claimed that the US exports of soybeans to China from September 2017 to May 2018, totaled 27.7 million tons. That number dropped by more than 70% to 7 million tons during the same nine-month period in 2018 and 2019.

Source: Graphs Tudor Investment, data from the University of Missouri

The risk that the US and China are going to escalate tension until the next US election is over has increased. The ripple effect of this, both in the actual economy and the sentiment amongst corporations and investors, will most likely be negative. Movement of dry bulk and their trade routes can have a big impact on ships' earnings. With that in mind, it is difficult to predict how the dry bulk shipping market will behave going forward. China may continue to look for an additional supply of soybeans from South America, but I believe South America is already exporting as much as they produce, so it is not clear if they quickly can fill the gap. Their infrastructure in the ports is also unlikely ready to suddenly ramp of production.

Fortunately, the supply of new ships is presently under control. Earlier this year, Bimco estimated the net fleet growth for 2019 to be just 3.1% and could fall to roughly 2.5% if we see an acceleration in demolition. This is similar to the fleet growth number NMM used in their second quarter presentation. I believe an acceleration of demolition will not start before 2020. That is when the implementation of low sulfur fuels may start to take a severe toll on employability of older ships not fitted with scrubbers. NMM’s view has been to take a “wait and see” approach to fitting scrubbers, and this could potentially turn out to hurt them financially somewhat next year.

Another company-specific risk for unitholders of NMM is if NM and their management decided to use NMM’s solid balance sheet to fund other companies with less stellar finances within the Navios Group. That will restrict NMM’s ability and willingness to share available cash with their own unitholders.

NMM’s management has in the past done what they deem to be necessary to save various entities within the seven different companies in the Navios Group. Most segments of the shipping industry face difficult times over quite long period of times. This left NM in rather poor financial health. There is a risk that NMM could be used for a possible future rescue of some other company within the group.

Opportunities

Despite the difficulty of trying to project where the drybulk market is going to go, it does seem to have a high probability of improvement from the present level. The reason for this is a favorable supply and demand situation.

Should this pan out, NMM does have a significant potential for higher operating cash flow from the second half of this year.

Source: NMM 2nd Quarter 2019 Presentation slides

In addition to this improved dry bulk market, we also need to consider the jump in rates on NMM's five containerships.

As I pointed out in my article of April 23rd, titled “NMM: Buybacks And Clever Strategy To Pay Off,” the charter rates on the five container ships on charter to HMM will increase from $24,095 per day to $30,119 per day. This increase of $6,024 per vessel per day is significant. It will add another profit of $10.69 million each year for the 4 years remaining of the charters.

If we add this $10.69 million to the $85 million surpluses based on just average rate levels, we could see operating cash flow close to $100 million in 2020.

Conclusion

Is the cup half-full or half-empty?

I do agree with fellow author J. Mintzmyer from Value Investor's Edge that the shipping sector has been punished by the general market pullback. Perhaps even undeservingly, as many investors wrongly think of trucks and railcars when you mention the word “shipping.” Rates in many sectors should deserve higher valuations. But the appetite for shipping was low even when the stock market peaked, and we always see a flight to higher quality and more stable names in times when fear outweighs greed. This can open up opportunities for investors to find alpha.

I would say the cup is only half full.

I am still long NMM and may use this pullback to add to my position.

