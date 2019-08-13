'Fail To Prepare, Prepare To Fail,' Part 2: The Road To Serfdom Is Paved With Good Intentions And Built On Self-Interest

(Source: abebooks; caption by the author)

The conflicting patriotic instincts of President Trump and the Federal Reserve are laudable. Unfortunately, when all nations are being patriotic, there is a tendency for all of their actors to get carried away. In so doing, all have crossed an invisible line; beyond which there is no return to the cherished economic orthodoxy of the Nineteenth and Twentieth Century principles which still are upheld as doctrinaire.

There are signs that some of these cherished beliefs are being abandoned. If it now feels like the abandonment of Bretton Woods all over again, this should not be surprising. Unfortunately, the natural checks and balances on economic excess inherent in the traditional beliefs are lacking in what is replacing them.

The last report observed President Trump aggressively attempting to seize back control of the trade war narrative by threatening further tariffs on Chinese goods. This was viewed as a high-risk gamble and most likely to be the last that he will be able to take in this term. China immediately wrestled the initiative back, by letting the Yuan fall and targeting US farm exports for higher tariffs. America’s response, of labelling China as a currency manipulator, failed to wrestle the initiative back. Actions speak louder than words, when seizing initiatives.

In reality, the Chinese have done themselves no favours. China looks even less attractive as a place to invest. The currency is soft and the policy makers are clearly as irrational as President Trump is perceived to be. Capital flight and less FDI are the price that China will pay for acting the maverick.

The cost of borrowing in foreign currencies, for Chinese borrowers, thus spikes at a time when domestic currency holders are trying to get rid of their domestic currency. China has a massive mountain of debt. The government will crowd out the private borrowers. The government has thus sacrificed its own economy, in order to act tough with America. This is not a long-term option. The last report noted that President Trump had reached “Peak Trade War”. China has just done the same, despite its signals to the contrary.

The American response was more notable for what it didn’t involve. The Treasury did not intervene to weaken the US Dollar. The conclusion to be drawn is not that America will not play the currency manipulation game. Rather, it should be concluded that more pressure will be put on the Fed to play the game; by taking significant steps to get in the game by way of lower interest rates and further unconventional monetary policy easing.

The adoption of this adversarial political trade stance now puts the respective central banks involved, indeed all global central banks, in the spotlight. Whilst their political leaders squabble, the central banks can also pretend to be at war when actually they are coordinating their respective easing efforts. As noted above, both President Trump and President Xi have reached “Peak Trade War”. Their aggressive rhetoric therefore belies their impotence and political weakness. Political dogs that bark, don’t bite. It is however time that the dogs who do bite are unleashed. These would be the central banks.

Having hit “Peak Trade War”, President Trump has now turned to the fruit on the next lowest branch on his tactical vine. This poisoned fruit is Fed abuse. The seeds of this fruit are more potent however, in the current trade war environment, than simply making the battle-ground of trade wars counter-productively infertile.

Global central banks are united in their horror of what happened in 2008. They will therefore not let their political leaders drag their respective economies over the cliff to suit their own personal political survival agendas. They would thus rather coordinate, in their approach to easing monetary policy, than undermine each other.

Collective coordinated monetary policy easing, will provide a global monetary policy stimulus of such magnitude that the tariff war will be insignificant in comparison. The road ahead is clear. The central bankers are now more worried about what they do, at the end of the next phase of coordinated easing, rather than the easing itself. They will have to focus on mandating more robust macro-prudential and counter-cyclical capital buffer regulations, to mitigate and anticipate the end of the next phase of monetary policy easing.

As suggested in this mini-series, central bankers are trying to prepare for the market failure that will ensue if they are not prepared.

As life continues to follow the art in these reports, public attention has finally switched to the preparations of the New York Fed and its president John Williams. The last report discussed Williams’s preparedness to face down, both the White House and Wall Street; as the Fed tries to remain independent from both whilst enabling them with QQE and ZIRP/NIRP.

Apparently, things are getting a little bit fraught and noses are being bent out of shape by Williams. As if by magic, the popular press is now full of scuttlebutt from the New York Fed. Williams’s preparations to not fail are viewed as a failure by both his colleagues and Wall Street. This means that he is not doing what they would like him to do.

The cosy nexus at which the Fed meets Wall Street aka the “Plunge Protection Team” has been turned on its head. The group is being restructured to meet Williams’s vision of what lies ahead. The old Wall Street trusted hands of Simon Potter and Richard Dzina are out. People asking, did they jump or were they pushed, are meeting a wall of silence and therefore assuming the latter.

Once Williams has reformed the New York Fed, to operate in the new global economic environment, clearly the path leads to Chair of the Federal Reserve itself.

This author has also shortlisted St Louis Fed president James Bullard as a potential ouster for Chairman Powell. It was however noted that Bullard is playing cute; and is trying not to be seen as too friendly with the White House, in order to bolster his Fed independence credentials.

Bullard’s latest guidance was a consummate master class, of self-promotion and Fed independent rhetoric, in contrast to Williams’s dictatorial portrayal. In the past, Bullard has widely criticised his colleagues for being behind the easing curve. His latest guidance shows him narrowing this gap, by actually crediting his colleagues (incorrectly) for being the real drivers of the Fed’s latest easing move.

Bullard mistakenly credits, what he terms as this “Sea Change”, to the FOMC and states that it immediately began after the last rate hike. This is simply not true. The FOMC has continued to Quantitatively Tighten (QT); and guided very clearly that it saw no data driven reason to ease ever since the last rate hike, right up until it recently eased under global and Presidential duress.

Bullard is being a little disingenuous about the catalyst of the “Sea Change”. It was driven by President Trump and other global central banks. The FOMC still wants to normalise deep down. Its response will therefore continue to be agonisingly late and behind the global curve. To apply Williams’s analogy, it has failed to prepare thereby preparing itself to fail. Bullard does however deserve credit for trying his best to save his colleagues from the noose. They may reward him, by getting behind his campaign to be the next Chairman.

Ripples on the surface of the “Sea Change” were evident, in the wake of the guidance from Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Kansas City Fed president Esther George. Both recently opined that the speed with which markets are discounting events is something that they are monitoring closely. A true “Sea Change” would see them easing swiftly in the Blue Ocean, way ahead of their current paddling in the Red Ocean however. Their guidance therefore belies continued inertial headwinds to the alleged “Sea Change”.

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans was just a little too keen, to embrace the “Sea Change” mantra, than was necessary to appear plausible. Evans was very happy to be disingenuous alongside Bullard, by claiming that this “Sea Change” and hence monetary policy easing have been with us for some time. He then clearly contradicted himself, by making it clear that the “Sea Change” is a new phenomenon; with the sloppy guidance that "you could take the view, as I have, that inflation alone would call for more accommodation than we put in place with just our last meeting." If the accommodation was only put in place at the last FOMC meeting, the “Sea Change” could only have started then.

The Fed’s alleged “Sea Change” should actually be put into the context of its previous agonising over the Phillips Curve.

This agonising was noted in a previous report back in May; along with the “Sea Change” revelation from John Williams, that the Phillips Curve was now perceived in a different non-inflationary stage-light.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard had already succinctly summed up the problem already also back in May. One senses that May marks a watershed point, at which the Fed swallowed hard and accepted that it needed to start easing monetary policy again.

Although the “Sea Change” in opinion occurred in May, the reaction to this change however only occurred at the last FOMC meeting. This reaction itself was not really triggered by the “Sea Change” of Fed opinion, it was in fact triggered by President Trump and global central banks. The real “Sea Change” is still exogenous to the Fed.

According to Brainard, like the Norwegian Blue Parrot in the Monty Python sketch, the Phillips Curve is not dead it is simply resting flat. What this means is that a given level of tightness in the economy no longer produces the same increase of inflation as in the past.

This flatness of the Phillips Curve is developing a strong degree of permanence, which implies a shift that is to all intents and purposes permanent. The Fed allegedly therefore can let the economy run hotter. The problem in doing so, is that Mr Market runs even hotter; thereby creating financial stability problems. The Fed evidently needs to raise its macrostability game, with tighter mandated counter cyclical capital buffers and oversight.

The Fed will have to massively raise its macro-stability game if things play out as the global capital markets are dictating. Global yields have gone and are going negative. This means that one is paid to borrow money. Misguided apologists are trying to say that this is normal. It is anything but normal and is frankly dangerous, because it creates some very perverse incentives which the central banks haven’t even considered yet. They will only consider them, when they happen to get visibly out of control.

If one is a company, then one can get paid to borrow to finance share buybacks. Companies can IPO for the sole purpose of then issuing debt to drive their stock prices higher. What’s the point of actually making or selling anything anymore, when one can simply run a compensation scheme with a shell company?

Since a company is not doing anything, apart from borrowing and buying back, what’s the point of hiring anybody either? Unemployment will rise and wages will fall. This may encourage the blinkered central banks to ease even more; and thus to drive a further round of nefarious borrowing and buying back.

What’s the point of working either, if one can just make money by getting paid to borrow and then using the money to punt stocks? This may be just as well, since there won’t be any jobs anyway!

Misguided loose monetary policy will therefore totally undermine the supply and demand side of the real economy of the nations that use it. At the last point of observation, it was noted by this author that most of the global central banks are turning this way. One can therefore infer that this outcome has the highest and rising probability.

The dot-com bubble will look like a pimple in comparison to the bubble that is currently in the making. Clearly, it will be fun whilst it lasts. Clearly, it will end very badly unless the Fed can manage the process. The same apologists for NIRP would have us believe that investment strategies to hide from it are irrational. When one reads the apologias, one can just sense the global scale of systematic proselytising disinformation campaign supporting NIRP at work.

It will take more than just well-drafted semi-credible prose to uphold the disinformation campaign. The central banks will need to regulate and enforce with actions rather than words. Assuming that it does not get captured by Wall Street, the Fed will also be playing party-pooper. It will do so by raising counter-cyclical capital buffers and margin requirements on leveraged transactions, so egregiously that bankers and speculators will wish that interest rates were actually rising. If the Fed does get captured, then it will all end in tears. The Fed’s current interest, in watering down regulations, suggests that the probability of it all ending in tears is rising unless the Fed comes to its regulatory senses.

Things will stop if and when there is debt buyer’s strike, as they baulk at paying for this junket. Central banks on the other hand are apparently willing to enable this unethical practice, by making their balance sheets available to finance the buyback game. Central banks aren’t required to have capital buffers or margin requirements, so they can seriously get into trouble. They will thus be the ultimate victims of their altruism and lack of self-control.

If any reader thinks that all this is absurd, then he/she should watch the Swiss National Bank ("SNB"). It now runs as a hedge fund, creating exactly the environment of NIRP and QQE that is driving this absurd scenario. Nobody pays attention, because the SNB is minor player in the global central banking fraternity.

The BOJ has ostensibly tried and failed already with NIRP and QQE. Obviously, nobody wishes to broadcast this fact, otherwise the other central banks won’t be able to go through the same process. All that the BOJ has done is destroy its banking sector, whilst the real economy marches to its own rhythm.

Next will come the ECB. Preparations are already at an advanced stage.

The Fed is bringing up the rear with its “Sea Change” in response to its global peers.

Why the other central banks should carry on, despite the BOJ’s obvious failure, is one of economic history’s great mysteries.

We are now at the beginning of the great bubble that will undermine the real global economy. Trade wars are viewed as the problem. The reaction to trade wars will create an even bigger problem. The real game, being played by central banks, is to manage this process of economic decay; so that it happens slowly and thereby imperceptibly to the majority of people that it is happening to. Loosely translated, macro-stability policy is in fact a central bank’s true asset price targeting single mandate.

The Fed was noted as re-engaging with this single mandate, to the exclusion of its Congressional dual mandate, back in May; just around the same time Lael Brainard and John Williams were musing about the prostrate Phillips Curve and enhanced macrostability policy. This is no coincidence.

If as this author suspects the Fed will ultimately do QQE, then it will own the shares and the bonds that are financing all of this voodoo economics. At this stage, the sanity and competence of central bankers may be clearly exposed as a myth. Credibility of commitment will be totally lost. At this point therefore, the reason for the existence of central banks will then be called into question. Capital losses and insolvency of central banks will then follow. It is only right, that they should be the ones that suffer, since they are the ones who have sown the monetary seeds of destruction.

Some central banks will then simply print the money that is required to reimburse them on the coupons and dividends of the worthless assets on their balance sheet. At this point they will be transmitting their infection to the real economy. Finally, they will have the inflation that they have been so desperately trying to create. They will not be thanked however, as such inflation is an economic headwind. This headwind will come in the form of hyperinflation, given the amount of money that will need to be printed.

If the central banks manage the decay rate of their credibility, by managing the monetary inflation and hence the associated asset bubble and consequential loss in value of currencies, then they just might pull it off without a major disruption. They have got this far, so clearly they are skilful operators of the currency debasement game. One key to their success is moving slowly and incrementally. The other key is coordinating and cooperating their actions, so as not to bring a single unilateral shock to the whole system. The current rise of Populism and Protectionism present unique challenges to the cooperative process.

Currently. there is pressure on central banks from their political leaders to move fast. It is this pressure which may expose the great debasement game, by forcing the central banks to accelerate the process and increase the magnitude of the debasement. It may also force one of their order to move unilaterally and by too much. Abenomics was a case in point. Since inception, it has withered on the vine as Prime Minister Abe is now unchallenged. The problem will arise if and when a weaker global leader needs to deliver on his Banana Republic agenda. Turkey and Russia are there, but their economies and central banks are not globally significant.

Thus far, the likes of the Turkish and Russian central bank are crumbling in this way. The ASEAN and other Emerging Market central banks are now on the Turkish debasement threshold. The pressure is now on the developed second tier of the Antipodean central banks to go unconventional. So far the ECB and the Fed have been able to hold out. President Trump’s trade war is however turning up the heat for them to abandon the slow debasement schedule.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is currently in the firing line. It is interesting to note that it has not recklessly followed President Xi Jinping over the top. This hints at the global coordination and cooperation in the fraternity of global central banks. The PBoC is prioritising national economic survival even above that of its paramount leader.

The US Congressional Budget Office ("CBO") has also recently released a guide for the perplexed FOMC member in regard to this new age.

The CBO researchers found that the American consumer is a far more astute headline inflation forecaster than alleged professionals. There is also a big behavioural finance caveat to this finding. Consumers’ headline inflation expectations are prone to un-anchoring by the Halo Effect of perceived current inflation shocks. Consumers’ core inflation forecasting ability is sub-optimal and even less prone to this un-anchoring.

Core US inflation is accreting slowly, but accreting nonetheless. Headline inflation is currently plumbing the depths. The latest Fed ease can therefore be seen as it switching its own focus on core to the consumers’ focus on headline inflation. The Fed is thus belatedly following the consumer. This convergence is profoundly unnerving for the Fed. It shows a great Fed failure.

The CBO has thus highlighted the context of the Fed’s dilemma. Fed focusing on core inflation has not translated into consumer adoption of this focus. Fed guidance has thus failed in this respect. The divergence of Fed and consumer inflation expectations has created a huge obstacle for Fed guidance and hence monetary policy decision making. The Fed needs to do some serious consumer education in this regard. One is reminded of Bill Dudley’s dissonant focus on the price iPhones, much to the chagrin of a consumer who doesn’t consume them. On that occasion, it was the Fed who thought inflation was falling.

It now becomes clear that the Fed does not truly understand what its inflation mandate actually means. The Fed could do a great deal to educate itself about inflation, by understanding that inflation is in fact a headwind. US consumer confidence is high and their inflation expectations are falling QED. If core inflation is rising therefore, this is the same thing as a tightening of monetary policy. This means that by currently letting the economy “run hot”, by tolerating higher core inflation, the Fed is actually still tightening monetary policy.

Assuming that they get the prize, Williams or Bullard will have to do some serious personnel changes, if they are sincere about changing the framework of monetary policy making. Just tinkering with the basket of goods that makes up the CPI, in order to make it more representative, is simply cosmetic.

Despite the current view, that the Fed is hopelessly running to keep up with events, there is some cause for optimism. Clearly, Lael Brainard gets it and can help as an educator and influencer, if she is given latitude to do so. She is also not alone.

Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker is positively embracing big data and the big analysis that goes with it.

Where there is a will and the willing, there is a way.

First however, the will needs to be inculcated to the team by an enlightened Fed Chairman. Chairman Powell has revelled in his self-professed ignorance of economics. The Reformation has thus begun at grassroots level. Its direction has become misguided and distracted by the President and global conditions. What is needed however is the intellectual grounding, to set up a new analytical framework that works in practice, clearly lacking in the current Chair.

It is easy to diss the Phillips Curve, as AOC and Larry Kudlow have done. As Lael Brainard has shown however, there needs to be context and nuance in the criticism and analysis. The political grand-standers both failed to note that the Phillips Curve is flat and not dead. It may be permanently flat, which may feel like its death, but this does not mean that it has expired. It remains a useful tool, if its output is clearly understood without political bias getting in the way.

What is now needed, is someone to utilise the Phillips Curve with policy that is effective, robust and not politically dogmatic. Rationally, the CBO has seized the day. The Fed’s mandate and legitimacy devolves from Congress. It is therefore logical and the constitutional; that Congress takes the lead in Fed reform, whilst simultaneously protecting the Fed from the Trade War Commander in Chief.

Back in May when the Fed was coming under the influence of the global tractor beam, that is dragging the term structures of interest rates negative, this author concluded that the Fed will QQE this time around.

This was followed up in July with the noting that the Fed is on its way from the Zero Lower Bound (ZLB) to realms of NIRP.

This author has also noted how certain “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” are lining up to capture the Fed and its balance sheet.

It was said that the central banks can make or break the “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” with the combined force of QQE and NIRP. Once they own everything, the central banks will in effect be asset managers and monetary policy makers. It was suggested that they may not want to disintermediate the global asset managers for political reasons. It will be much easier for the central banks to appear to be independent and apolitical, if they engage the global asset managers in their QQE and NIRP asset price targeting schemes.

The “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” will thus become part of the monetary policy execution process. The risk is however, that they in fact become monetary policy makers. Clearly there is a pecuniary motive for them to do so. They have motive, means and opportunity. Since they are managed by human beings, it is a certainty that some will go rogue.

This symbiotic relationship between monetary policy maker and executive is totally conflicted and unethical. It may also be illegal. It will however lead to the creation of the new “FAANG” acronym; to be made up of the largest asset managers, who gobble up the Fed’s balance sheet and their competitors.

Only the thin red line of regulation and compliance stands between the new “FAANG” and control of monetary policy. As explained previously a lot will depend on macro-stability rule and regulation.

The central banks will be raising capital adequacy and capital buffers for the commercial banks and the SIFI’s. Greater scrutiny and regulation is needed in the case of the “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” who end up in the symbiotic relationship with the central banks. They will ultimately be the Foxes running rings around the central banking Hedgehogs.

The Foxes are on the move again; and they move much faster than the Hedgehogs.

These “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” are now doubling down on their business strategy, by taking the next step of promoting their investment strategies by making the big Fed NIRP call.

The Foxes hunting ground is global. They are therefore now using the ECB as the lever to force the Fed to adopt QQE and NIRP. Their latest self-serving logic equates central bank equity buying with lifting aggregate demand. In practice, it will simply reinforce the share buyback stimulus from NIRP. It will however do wonders for P/E multiples and hence asset manager performance fees though! Maybe the “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” will create employment, by hiring those who cannot find work in shell companies engaged in buying back their own shares.

The ultimate irony will come when the listed “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” start buying back their own shares! This will however signal that the game is over and they have wrung the last basis point of performance fees out QQE and NIRP. At this point, the “Masters” will have no further need of their central bank serfs. Capturing the elected policy makers will then be their next target. The bankers did this easily after the GFC, so there is no reason why the “Masters” should not expect to be successful in this venture.

The last report suggested that John Williams will “probably be darned” if he allows himself to get captured by the “Masters”. His recent controversial personnel and operational reshuffle at the New York Fed suggests that he is at least putting up a fight. His preparations for QQE and NIRP signal that this fight is just a charade however; behind which he intends to fully cooperate with the “Masters of the Asset Class Universe”.

The road to serfdom may be paved with good intentions, but it is built to serve the self-interest of its creators.

