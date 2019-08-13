GE: Game Over
Summary
- Big bearish options betting.
- The technical chart suggests the stock can fall further.
- The valuation is supportive of equity.
General Electric's (NYSE:GE) run higher appears it has not only come to an end but a move lower also may be on the way. The stock is currently at a make or break point that could result in the shares fall significantly lower from their current price of about $9.50 on August 13.
Bearish Betting
The options for expiration on September 20 saw their open interest levels rise by almost 40,000 contracts on August 13, to around 123,000 contracts for the $9 puts. That compares to roughly 4,000 open call contracts at the same strike price. The open interest at that strike price has risen sharply since July 31.
When digging deeper, according to data from Trade Alert, one would find the $9 puts options on August 12 traded on the ASK for a price of $0.42 per contracts. It means that the puts were bought and is a bet that the stock falls in the future. For the buyer of the puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to $8.60 or lower by the expiration date. That is a decline of about 10% from the stocks price on August 13. I created a video for the subscribers of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service Reading The Markets that show you how to see if options are bought or sold and what it means.
Technical Weakness Nears
The technical chart shows that the stock is approaching technical support at $9. Should the stock fall below that level of support, the equity could fall to around $8.25, a decline of almost 13%. Additionally, another bearish indicator is that the stock has broken a critical uptrend that had been in place since the middle of April.
Also, the relative strength index is trending lower and suggests that the stock is losing bullish momentum. It would also suggest that the stock decline in the future.
The Valuation is Supportive
One reason this analysis could go all wrong is that the stock's valuation is very low and that could support the price. The equity trades at around 12.9 times 2020 earnings estimates of $0.73 per share. That is significantly lower than the S&P 500's one-year forward PE ratio of approximately 16. Additionally, earnings in 2020 are forecast to grow by about 18%, and when adjusting the earnings for growth, we find that the stock has a one-year forward PEG ratio of less than 1, at 0.70. That means that the stock is cheap on a PE ratio and growth adjusted basis.
Also, it was announced that the company's CEO's Larry Culp disclosed the purchase of about 331,000 shares, worth about $3 million. It sends a signal that the CEO has confidence in the future of the company.
The momentum of the CEO's stock purchase may only last so long. If the bears have anything to say, the stock may find itself much lower by the time the middle of September rolls around.
