Chesapeake - Just A Lottery Ticket

The story for Chesapeake is more of the same as the ultimate fate of the company is really not under control of management.

I remember well that Chesapeake Energy (CHK) used to be one of the most closely followed stocks of the market, yet a continued string of disappointments and continued pressure on oil and gas prices have made investors rightfully cautious, even at this low optical share price. In my opinion, shares have become an option as the options are now for pure gamblers, those buying lottery tickets.

Explaining The Cautious Thesis

Last time I reviewed the outlook for Chesapeake was in February when the company reported its 2018 results. The main thesis of my caution was and remains that investors are sucked in by GAAP and non-GAAP earnings which are both meaningless as the crash in energy prices meant that huge multi-billion impairment charges taken in the past distort the realistic picture. At the time these write downs were taken, investors were told to ignore these one-time non-cash charges, so we have to do the same now as earnings look great, but cash flows certainly not.

The company reported production of 521,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in 2018 on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.50 billion, net earnings of $775 million (the GAAP version) and adjusted earnings of $816 million (the non-GAAP version).

To illustrate the size of the impact of the impairments taken in the past: Chesapeake reported depreciation expenses of $1.14 billion in 2018, with capital spending seen at $2.37 billion. These net cash investments totaled $1.13 billion and thereby are far greater than operating earnings. That is even before taking into account steep interest expenses and even then these investments are not large enough to boost production. That statement is not 100% fair either, as the company is shifting the production mix from natural gas to oil, and oil requires relatively larger investments. Even if we adjust for this strategic shift, it seems safe to say that production is roughly flat.

The Current Stance

While shares saw a modest bounce to +$3 in spring of this year, shares have come under continued pressure and trade at a fresh low at $1.50 per share. This is despite the second-quarter profit of $75 million, $158 million adjusted profit and $612 million EBITDAX number.

Second-quarter production totaled 496,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, with a quarter in the form of oil, with production down from 530,000 reported last year. This is quite shocking as the quarterly capital spending budget of $559 million was up from $530 million reported in the second quarter last year, as cash flows remain negative and a net debt load in excess of $10 billion remains very elevated given the potential profit of the business in this price environment.

With free cash flows still negative and total production continuing to come down, the situation is close to hopeless unless we see meaningful higher oil and gas prices in the coming quarters or years.

The Thesis Remains Unchanged

In my opinion, there are three routes for Chesapeake at this point in time. If we enter a recession and prices take another leg lower with financial markets becoming tougher as well, the company will undoubtedly have to be restructured in some way or form.

Another potential scenario is that of oil and gas prices being marginal enough (as is the case currently) allowing Chesapeake and other zombie stocks to float further for years to come, while probably diluting shareholders continuously over time.

The best outcome for shareholders would be if something would cause a massive spike in energy prices, or substantial recovery in energy prices. In such a scenario, the company would have to recognize huge losses relating to hedges, probably running in hundreds of millions, or even billions. Of course, the curve of oil and gas prices would boost the valuation to a great extent in such a case, making that a minor concern.

With a diluted share count of 1.64 billion representing an equity valuation of around $2.5 billion, it is clear that equity is an option on the value of the company given the +$10 billion net debt load, not to mention the preferred equity stock which has preference above common equity shares. Including preferred equity, the market values the company at $14 billion at this point in time, assuming debt is trading at face value.

If for some reason oil and gas prices would explode, let's say jump to $100 for oil and $4 for natural gas overnight, the company could recognize approximately $5 billion in additional revenues. Assuming 40% flow through on the bottom line, with most of the revenues going towards taxes and higher production costs, the company could still report very large profits and I see no reason why shares would not trade at $10, or even more. The problem is that the chances of such a scenario are probably very low, at very low single digits in terms of percentages in my best guess.

In that case, equity holders might see a 6 times increase in the valuation with shares currently trading at $1.50. The offer price of the $3 call for 2021 comes in at $0.30 per share, as a jump towards the $10 mark would mean that these options increase by more than 20 times in value. This creates a compelling gamble or lottery ticket if you believe in such an extreme upside scenario.

While a 20 times payoff looks compelling, I don't believe that the chances of such a price explosion is greater than 5%. The laws of probabilities and payoff dictate that even in that case, it is not worthwhile to buy the lottery tickets just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.