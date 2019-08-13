3 Reasons Why I Do Not Invest In Summit Midstream Partners

Do not invest in Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP). The company's operational performance is nothing to write home about. On the other hand, the leverage is rising rapidly, and SMLP cannot cover its distributions.

The macro picture for natural gas and crude oil is bullish

I think that the strong demand for natural gas and crude oil will continue in the coming years. On the natural gas side, the main driver will be the continuing conversion of coal power plants to natural gas power plants. Between 2007 and 2017, the number of coal power plants dropped from 351 to 219. In the same period, the number of natural gas power plants climbed from 767 to 820. I believe that since natural gas generates less pollution compared to coal, the demand for natural gas should continue to rise.

Source: Image created by the author. Data gathered from the EIA.

Along with the same note, the U.S. used almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2018, up from 10%. This has been the highest increase in natural gas usage since 2000. The primary uses for natural gas were in electricity production (35%) and industrial (34%). Do not be surprised if the percentage of natural gas used for electricity production expands in the interim for the reason that I mentioned before.

SMLP's operational performance is not exciting

I always look at the DuPont ROE analysis to understand the operational performance of any company. I like the summary because it provides color on the tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I included the inputs and the results in the following tables. All of the amounts are in thousands, except otherwise noted or ratios.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

There is not much to write about the tax burden. The ratio speaks about the company's tax bill. Since SMLP is an MLP, we should expect a tax burden close to 1.0. Although the tax burden for 2Q 2019 is 0.80, the tax burden has been at 0.96 on average for the previous six quarters.

Regarding the interest burden; this is where I am troubled. Ideally, you want to see the interest burden ratio close to 1.0, which means that the interest expense represents a minor portion of the operating income. In SMLP's case, the interest burden is all over the place primarily due to the highly volatile interest income. Going forward, I want to see the interest burden stabilize and approach 1.0.

There is not much to write about the operating income margin or asset turnover. The operating income margin ranges between 23.0% and 30.5%. The asset turnover is stable at 0.04.

Lastly, I am concerned about the equity multiplier. The metric has been rising steadily since 1Q 2018 when the company posted an equity multiplier of 2.25. In 2Q 2019, the equity multiplier was 2.62. The reason why I am not happy about the metric is that leverage is increasing, but the revenue is falling.

Regarding the ROE, there is not much to write home about. The ROE has been 0.0% on average for the last six quarters. In brief, the company is not generating any income for every dollar of equity investment. This is a significant reason why you should avoid a long exposure in SMLP.

The lenders may be getting worried

Delving into SMLP's debt is useful because creditors have priority in asset claims in the event of default compared to equity holders. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E). The former tells if the company can meet its dues with the creditors. The later tells me about the company's leverage.

SMLP's ability to pay creditors is increasingly more challenging. The ICR has been trending lower over the past five quarters from a high of 2.63 in 2Q 2018 to 1.53 in 2Q 2019. The trend pops a warning flag in my investment system.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Delving further into the leverage side, I am unhappy to see the D/E ratio rise from 0.84 in 1Q 2018 to 1.24 in 2Q 2019. This means that the interest expense is higher. On the other side, the company has not produced higher revenue. The question is: Why is the company borrowing money? My answer is that SMLP is borrowing money to fund its distributions as you will see in the next section.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

The distribution is not sustainable

I always look at the distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO) to determine if the distribution is sustainable. In SMLP's case, the distribution is not sustainable. From the net income side, the company has covered the distributions only once in the past six quarters.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

From the CFO perspective, the picture looks much worse. The company has never covered the distributions and the capital expenses from the cash flow from operations in the past six quarters. Therefore, the company has been forced to borrow to fund its distributions. I would expect a new slash in the distribution as soon as 1Q 2020.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

My takeaway

I do not see a single reason why you may consider SMLP for a long position. The company has a meager operating performance. Also, the leverage is increasing rapidly, and the company is having trouble covering the interest expense from the operating income. Lastly, the company cannot cover the distributions from the net income and the cash flow from operations. This is a company that you should avoid. If you have a long position, you should consider taking the loss and invest the money elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.