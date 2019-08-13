OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI)

Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 13, 2019, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Wayne - President and CEO

Cory Gilbert - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the OHA Investment Corporation Second Quarter Report. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's remarks may include comments which could be considered forward-looking statements, and such statements are subject to many factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as expressed in those forward-looking statements. Those factors are described in more detail in the company's SEC filings. And I refer you to the company's website or to the SEC's