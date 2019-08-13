Okta: Riding The Momentum

Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a fast-growing SaaS business with a pricey valuation.

Investors are not sure whether to buy or sit this one out. Given that it has returned over 400% since it IPOed, timing a deceleration or momentum decline will appear ill-guided in the absence of serious structural issues. Investors aren’t sure if the upward valuation cycle will back-pedal or continue. Okta is investing in key growth initiatives. Management has made key acquisitions, and the business is spending heavily on product innovation, geographic expansion, and headcount growth. While these initiatives have led to increased spend, Okta is well-positioned to keep the momentum going in the near term. Competition isn’t much of a concern, and its financials aren’t out of place; as a result, Okta is a buy as the investments will continue to pay off in the near term.

Okta is a leading IDaaS (Identity as a Service) business which provides authentication and authorization solutions for small businesses and enterprises connecting to the cloud. The demand for improved security as the traditional network stack transitions from a perimeter-based architecture to a cloud-based model has opened up opportunities for security solution providers. Okta has carved out a niche for itself by providing a cloud-based authentication solution for enterprises and developers. Okta is like a Shopify (SHOP) package for sign-on and authentication.

Okta valued its total addressable market at $18 billion in its IPO filing. Since then, the identity security provider has sustained rapid double-digit growth in the pursuit of market share. The company reached the 100 million registered users mark in January. While achieving these, the company has faced little macro or competitive headwinds. The fact that cloud companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (released in 2015) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (released in 2017) have developed their own identity security solutions has had little to no impact on Okta’s momentum. This makes it evident that there is still a lot of low-hanging fruits to be plucked. This means investors have little reason to worry about competitive pressure affecting profitability in the form of a price war.

Though OKTA has been around for a while, its recent wins with brands such as Zoom (OTC:ZOOM) and MLB indicates that the game is just starting. Ten years ago, when the company was setting out, fewer companies were connecting to the cloud, and there were few cloud-based products. Today, employees interact with hundreds of cloud/web-based applications in any given year. Providing a single pane of glass visibility for their security access and authorization configuration has now become a necessity. If you’ve ever tried to build a web-based technology solution, you’ll recall the countless number of cloud-based connections and authentications required to communicate with all the tools you need. From Adobe (ADBE) Photoshop, Azure, Office 365, to GitHub, the list is endless. That’s where Okta comes in.

Going forward, I believe Okta has made a brilliant case for its niche IDaaS strategy in the cybersecurity market. I’m bullish on three growth drivers, namely: geographical expansion, product innovation, and market share pursuit. In addition to these, Okta also benefits from upgraded data protection and privacy regulations in Europe (GDPR) and beyond.

Revenue from outside the U.S. currently stands at 16%. This highlights the untapped market in Asia and the EMEA region. The company recently expanded its data centers to the Asia-Pacific region. It also opened a new office in Germany. Management cited the expected growth in headcount to pursue more sales. In the last earnings season, the company recorded a 40% growth in headcount. It's hard to attract and acquire that much talent if the company hasn’t spotted a goldmine. The company is also guiding for sustained recruitment acceleration in 2H’19.

In product innovation, OKTA has been expanding its portfolio to address a bigger audience. OKTA recently released Okta Hooks, a solution which makes it easy for developers to integrate authentication into their workflows. This is going to be a big win as developers are known to champion revolutions in the software space. By getting its solution into the hands of a lot of developers, the company is building a future base of customers as these developers turn their projects into marketable companies. This has the potential to be a real game-changer as these developers evolve into advocates and eventual enterprise customers when they launch their startups. It’s just like Shopify simplified the checkout process for e-commerce websites, thereby creating a market for non-IT experts to monetize their online businesses.

The recent hiring of Diya Jolly as Chief Product Officer from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is also a plus. Diya was in charge of YouTube ads for five years before working in the Google smart home division. Her experience is going to give Okta the facelift it needs as it tries to streamline the technical side with the sales side of its business. She reminds me of Marissa Mayer and how she revolutionized product innovation at Google before moving on to become the CEO of Yahoo. It will be interesting to watch how she positions Okta from a pure IDaaS business to highlight its capabilities in new areas such as artificial and threat intelligence. Investors should also watch out for a possible breakout into cloud adjacencies, which might see Okta offering new products such as CASBs (cloud access security brokers) and SWGs (secure web gateways).

Valuation

The growth story isn’t going to decelerate anytime soon. Okta is in the middle of an aggressive market share expansion and it's safer to ride the momentum than to bet against it. SaaS companies are currently in favor, and the high-flying names now command huge premiums to their historical valuation.

Okta sits right in the middle of the SaaS growth wave. The company is guiding for a 36% revenue growth in the next quarter while raising full-year revenue guidance to reflect a 37% y/y growth. Recent checks by analysts have been promising with Deutsche Bank citing the positive tone from the CFO. When your CFO is positive, even when profitability isn’t guaranteed in the near term, I take that as a reason to be more confident in the growth story. At a market cap of ~$15 billion with less than a billion in annual revenue, value hunters are going to be wary of any bullish print. However, I believe the growth story is going to cover the valuation gap, which will lead to more multiples compression.

Risks

Okta is going to come off as pricey to risk-averse investors. At a forward price to sale ratio of 28, only risk-loving investor will be willing to give the name a try. This potentially exposes the stock to a severe correction if management is not simultaneously beating and raising guidance in future quarterly calls.

Lastly, Okta's balance sheet isn’t debt-free (debt of $275 million). The company needs to be better leveraged to achieve its high growth forecast. Growth by acquisition will further worsen the balance sheet in the absence of profits in the near term.

Heading into the next earnings report, investors should watch out for a correction building up to the earnings release day as the fear of an execution miss will shake off weak hands. This will present a cheaper valuation, and investors can capitalize on that opportunity to acquire some position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.