Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) CEO Tom Greco on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
by: SA Transcripts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)
Q2 2019 Results Conference Call
August 13, 2019 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Elisabeth Eisleben - VP, IR
Tom Greco - President and CEO
Jeff Shepherd - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Chris Horvers - J.P. Morgan
Michael Lasser - UBS
Scot Ciccarelli - RBC Capital Markets
Seth Sigman - Credit Suisse
Gregory Melich - Evercore ISI
Chris Bottiglieri - Wolfe Research
Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
Daniel Imbro - Stephens Incorporated
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Bret Jordan - Jefferies
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to the Advance Auto Parts Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Before we begin, Elisabeth Eisleben, Vice President, Investor Relations